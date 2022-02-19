A Canadian flag is held up by a protester as police move the line up as they work to end the protest in Ottawa on Feb. 18.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Professional abuse

Re Threats, Harassment, Abuse: Welcome To Life As A Journalist In Canada (Feb. 16): Columnist Gary Mason points to the everyday dangers that hate-filled words present, whether posted online or on enormous signs that have littered the streets of Ottawa.

Those vicious messages, endorsed by protesters who are overwhelmingly white males, can in no way be thought “peaceful,” no matter how often they have claimed themselves to be.

All of us should be deeply concerned about the darker forces at work in plain sight.

Patricia Hanley Toronto

Flags fly forever

Re What Do We Wrap In Canada’s Flag? (Feb. 12): Reporter Ian Brown takes us on a historic account of how our flag has served purpose for framing our stories. His study is a balm for those who wish to fill their cups with refreshing context, without the populist method of explaining complex problems with simplistic answers.

We hear about the so-called freedom convoy hiding behind our maple leaf and being bolstered by right-wing extremists from the United States. Mr. Brown tells us that history happens slowly, but today social media makes it exponentially faster.

We must act faster to conserve the integrity of our own historic values.

Peter Keleghan Toronto

The protesters’ cloth messaging needed bigger and more explicit material supports. However, in the age of Twitter, how helpful are words such as “freedom” on placards? From what? For whom?

Meanwhile, the flag atop the Peace Tower blows serenely over the din below, apparently representing what should have been reasoned debate downstairs – unless, to paraphrase the artist Francisco Goya, the sleep of reason has already produced monsters.

P. A. Bly Kingston

I settled in Canada as a young refugee from East Africa. The Canadian flag to me has meant fealty to tolerance and respect.

I now better understand what it has meant to other generations of Canadians, many of whom gave their lives for mine.

Titch Dharamsi Ottawa

In the past few weeks, something has changed. The Canadian flag still represents our great country, but now I feel it represents something more: a movement of people who’ve had enough of lockdowns, mandates and job losses over a medical choice.

I believe the flag represents courage and defiance. When I see homes that are now flying the flag, when I see vehicles drive by with the flag, when I see the flag at protests around the world – I know there is someone who’s had enough.

This is our flag, the flag of the strong and the free.

Lawson Stratford Brantford Ont.

With all the turmoil in our country, I don’t know what it means to fly the Canadian flag any more.

Brian Rogers Victoria

I am offended to have seen so many Canadian flags at these protests.

We are not Americans. We shouldn’t use our flag to shout freedom. It should be for happy events such as Canada Day parades, or sombre ones such as Remembrance Day. I believe it symbolizes unity, community and peace.

Usually I feel proud when I see our flag with its jaunty maple leaf, snapping in the wind. But in the hands of these protesters? Nothing but shame and embarrassment.

Monique Dykstra Montreal

The protests have been an assault on the cherished symbols of our community and country, a central reason why so many Canadians are appalled at what they see.

The desecration of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a violation of our collective memory of shared sacrifice. Threats directed toward health care workers are attacks on a health care system that represents our shared commitment to one another in a time of need.

The majority of Canadians, who have lost freedoms at the hands of a fringe minority, should ensure that protesters do not take our symbols as well. They have appropriated our flag for the moment; we should do the work required to take it back.

Scott Grills Sociology, Brandon University

A professor decries the use of the slogan FUCK TRUDEAU by some Ottawa protesters. He states, quite correctly, that it was unlikely this would have been said in public by opponents of Lester Pearson or Brian Mulroney.

However, the contemporary usage of the word has changed so drastically that it is routinely used in conversation, in the lyrics of song, in literature – and sometimes even in the pages of The Globe and Mail.

Alma Estable Ottawa

Racism and misinformation

Re Whoopi Is An Example Of How anti-Semitism Fuels Misinformation (Opinion, Feb. 12): Many years ago, I put on the television and was stunned to see Mel Gibson pontificating on the geopolitical implications of a U.S. military incursion. His ego was Napoleonic, but not his military acuity (although the French emperor could get it wrong).

Celebrity authority seems to expand as expert authority contracts. How an enlightened democracy can flourish in such circumstances is a mystery to me.

Time to consult the oracles. If only I knew which ones.

Michael Higgins Vancouver

Part of Whoopi Goldberg’s mistake was to apply 21st-century categorizations of race to the early 20th century, something not unique to Germany: Have a read of J. S. Woodsworth’s 1909 book Strangers Within Our Gates: Or, Coming Canadians for a homegrown take on the Jewish “race.”

While those categories have since shifted, the insidiousness of anti-Semitism means that hatred of Jewish people has adapted. Ignorance and fear of difference will unfortunately always mean that the spectre of anti-Semitism looms. As it ever was.

Adam Green Ottawa

Severance

Re Labour Of Love (Opinion, Feb. 12): Office romances have happened throughout time. But for all the positives, there are also many negatives.

Women have had to endure unwanted advances from colleagues and bosses for ages, adding yet another barrier to navigate. Workplace sexual harassment takes a serious toll.

Keeping things professional helps everyone feel safe and get on with business. Clarity around what’s appropriate eliminates confusion when lines get crossed. Even when it’s mutual, there are complications such as conflicts of interest, favouritism and breaches of confidentiality.

Sure, without “love at work,” romcoms and television would be boring. But that’s not real life for most people (glad Barack and Michelle Obama made it work). It’s going to happen that we meet our partners in unexpected places.

Let’s not glorify this, Valentine’s Day notwithstanding. This was an elegy for a reason. Let’s keep it that way.

Shirley Phillips Toronto

