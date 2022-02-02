Canada's Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on Jan. 31, 2022.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Protest problems

Re Trudeau Says Canadians ‘Disgusted’ By Behaviour Of Protesters (Feb. 1): I don’t like getting needles. I don’t like wearing a mask. I don’t like restrictions.

I tolerate them because I don’t want to get sick, and I don’t want to make others sick. I do it so that I can carry on with life as normally as possible, as soon as possible.

Protesters who object to vaccine and mask mandates are mistaken – they are free to not get vaccinated or put on a mask. They should not be free, however, to make others sick, which means no restaurants, movies, sporting events, gyms, parties, concerts, other countries, etc., until they are vaccinated and mask up where required.

Jerry Steinberg Surrey, B.C.

What started out as a trucker protest apparently morphed into a protest against all vaccine mandates and restrictions to people’s “freedoms.”

While the vaccination mandate for cross-border travel is a federal one, most vaccine mandates, masking requirements and restrictions to businesses, sports and other venues are rules enacted by provincial governments.

Instead of protesting in Ottawa, many of these people should voice their displeasure at provincial legislatures.

Terry Fraser Tillsonburg, Ont.

I believe the trucker convoy is just another bump in a decade-long trend where we have lost the key values of listening, consensus-building and moving with the majority.

Every protest, be it about ripping down statues, pipelines or vaccines, minority interests seem to be the way to go. Those with differing views are often shamed, and police castigated for enforcing laws.

To me, our leaders are not unifiers; their strategists brag of using divisive politics to gain seats. If there is no effective Parliament or leadership, why not raise Cain in the streets?

I hope we find future leaders who unify, and whose pulses do not rely on social media feeds.

Chris Tworek Calgary

Given Conservative support for the trucker convoy that shut down Ottawa, I presume we won’t hear a peep from party members the next time that protesters shut down a pipeline or railway.

Tom MacDonald Ottawa

O’Toole time

Re O’Toole Faces Caucus Revolt As MPs Challenge Leadership (Feb. 1): I find political leaders who pander to a minority of truckers disgusting. Responsible individuals do not put innocent people in danger.

I believe that politicians who beg for votes from such individuals weaken all of Canada.

Patrick Mason Ottawa

Conservatives should leave their beleaguered leader alone.

The party appears to be a roiling mishmash of stern traditionalists, thoughtful moderates, grumpy populists, posturing malcontents and wiggy fringe-dwellers. It seems that a flip-flopping Erin O’Toole is the ideal figurehead for this menagerie.

Andrew Milner Peterborough, Ont.

If Erin O’Toole wants to skate, he should get out on the Rideau Canal. Its surface is smooth and thick, unlike the ice he’s skating on trying to appease fringe elements of the trucker protest. In doing so, he is trying to deke out Conservatives such as Pierre Poilievre, Andrew Scheer and Candice Bergen.

I see them stoking the fires of misinformation blazing on social media over the supposed loss of “freedom” caused by vaccine mandates and other nonsense. Not only are these Conservatives on thin ice, they are offside with a vast majority of Canadians.

John Crump Ottawa

About to break?

Re Baltics On Edge As Moscow Menaces Ukraine (Feb. 1): Many people in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania fear that if Russia is not stopped from invading Ukraine, the Baltic countries may be next.

There is an ethnic Russian population of about 25 per cent in Estonia and Latvia, and less than 10 per cent in Lithuania. Language politics and competing national loyalties have been a struggle, especially in Estonia and Latvia.

If Russia were to invade the Baltics, would Russians in the Baltics be a fifth column? That’s the big known unknown.

Reiner Jaakson Oakville, Ont.

Re Headline News (Letters, Jan. 31): In two letters, criticism is made of publicizing the training of Ukrainian resistance fighters. However if there is anything to deter Russia from invading Ukraine, it would be reliving the disaster that was Afghanistan.

Russia easily overran that country, but could never overcome the freedom fighters that harassed and fought them at every turn. After many years of attempting to subjugate the Afghans, the Russian army finally gave in and made a humiliating withdrawal.

As Vladimir Putin is well aware, I’m sure, history often repeats itself.

Ross Hollingshead Toronto

Re Trudeau Stands Squarely For Ukraine’s Right To Defend Itself – With Everything But Weapons (Opinion, Jan. 29): Our Prime Minister says he does not want to antagonize Russia by supplying military hardware to Ukraine. Yet our allies are doing just that, so how can it further antagonize Russia to do the same? It does not make sense to me.

What our position actually seems to do is antagonizes our NATO allies. In the past few years, Canada has not strongly supported stands against aggressive behaviour by China and Russia. Canada should stand firm with our democratic allies.

Gary Lewis Owen Sound, Ont.

Homefront

Re Asylum-seeker Tragedies Can Be Averted (Jan. 31): The root cause of asylum-seeking lies in the fact that there are countries from which people are desperate to escape. Extreme poverty, while not the only cause of this desperation, is a major issue.

Governments of wealthier countries such as Canada should be doing whatever they can to make impoverished countries better able to meet the needs of their people. Instead, we have seen declines in foreign aid.

If people can see chances for good lives in their countries, they wouldn’t feel any need to leave.

Steve Soloman Toronto

Legal precedent

Re Lawsuit Launched Against Dye & Durham (Report on Business, Jan. 27): The class action against legal software provider Dye & Durham for hiking prices and fees seems, on the face of it, not an unreasonable one. However, lawyers are not best placed to complain about being blindsided by how fees are assessed and charged.

It seems like a case of the pot calling against the kettle. From a client’s perspective, lawyer fees can be notoriously vague and unpredictable. One wag compared them to airline charges where it is not calculated until after the flight, depending on weather conditions, actual time taken, technology, pilot training, fuel costs and the like.

Lawyers might think about that when they litigate against others.

Allan Hutchinson Distinguished research professor, Osgoode Hall Law School Toronto

