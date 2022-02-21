Protestors and police officers interact, as authorities move to end a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa on Feb. 18.COLE BURSTON/The Canadian Press

Performance review

Re A Failure At Every Level (Feb. 18): One can disagree with protesters and not agree with heavy-handed suppression.

Use of the Emergencies Act should be seen as an appalling and dismaying misuse of power. I found the protests to be predominantly peaceful, though disruptive, as they went nationwide and international.

The right to protest – to literally take to the streets – is a cornerstone of democracy and should not be treated with such cavalier disrespect. To go down this road seems to admit that wise leadership is not present.

Leslie Gillett Victoria

I’m 80, and never have I thought that my assorted rights and freedoms were violated by government. Granted I’m white, and privileged accordingly. And thankful.

On the other hand, peace, order and good government, that wonderful Canadian rubric, seems mothballed in the wake of Charter-minded enthusiasts pursuing and prosecuting perceived threats to our Charter virtues. Personally, I’m happy with the creaky old ideal of peace, order and good government.

I note that good government is packed with presumed practical governmental behaviours that support my rights and freedoms. In this, I have come to trust government.

That’s why I’m delighted by the invocation of the Emergencies Act and government’s confidence in managing it well on our behalf, whether or not all of us like it.

P. D. Brown Toronto

The reluctance of officials to initially enforce the rule of law will likely have lasting consequences.

Canadians may view police and politicians as weak and inept. Fewer may vote. Some may no longer feel safe on our streets. Access to Parliament Hill may be cordoned off.

Lawbreakers may be emboldened. Racialized communities may argue there is a double standard for law enforcement. Some citizens may not fly the flag to avoid being lumped with protesters.

Americans may demand that “buy American” requirements be strengthened. Airports and borders may become more vulnerable.

The rift between blue-collar workers and other Canadians may widen. So may the divide between right and left, East and West.

Canadians may put a premium on statesmanship and leadership, which is in short supply these days.

Jean-Pierre Villeneuve Ottawa

Follow the leader

Re Open Membership Could Avert Foregone Conclusion In Tories’ Leadership Race (Feb. 17): I strongly doubt that Pierre Poilievre can hang on to his Ottawa-area seat after so publicly siding with protesters who caused so much inconvenience to the city and its citizens.

Henk Vandergugten Burlington, Ont.

In the end

Re ‘Endemic’ Does Not Mean ‘Harmless’ (Feb. 15): While agreeing with the overall thrust of columnist André Picard, I object to one notion: “The public should be rewarded for doing the right thing, like getting vaccinated.”

Leadership in democracy is not the same as training dogs to jump through hoops. The idea that government has some duty to reward its boss, the public, feels seriously wrong. If there are any rewards to be handed out, it should be the public who rewards politicians for doing their jobs.

Justin Trudeau may think he is the arbiter of what is acceptable or not. What he should be doing is his utmost to discern what all Canadians think is acceptable, then leading them to accept that interpretation. They should not be enjoying doggie treats dispensed by their Prime Minister.

Leadership is all about following while at the head of the queue.

Patrick Cowan Toronto

We have seen that people have the right to be unvaccinated and protest all sorts of measures that protect us from harm and death. Now we should have the right to be vaccinated.

We should be able to get boosted when we want, not at some arbitrary frequency that proves too little, too late. Make them available at shorter intervals to protect people who may be harmed by the removal of mandates and passports.

Remember: Do no harm. Don’t remove these protections, but then leave the vulnerable unable to renew their near-immunity from hospitalization.

Robin Manley Toronto

Test case

Re Vaccinated Travellers No Longer Need PCR Test To Get Into Canada (Feb. 16): I am annoyed and disappointed to hear the change in travel requirements. Getting rid of PCR tests is good, but substituting it with a test of inferior accuracy seems pointless.

Worse is that now Canadians only have 24 hours to provide a negative test instead of three days. This increases stress and decreases flexibility for travellers. Knowing the time pressures, unscrupulous testing sites may well increase prices for antigen tests.

Get rid of all tests at the border.

Geraint Lewis Ottawa

Hot topic

Re Why Natural Gas Can Become A Low-carbon Fuel For The Future (Report on Business, Feb. 14): Unfortunately gas is merely half as carbon intensive as coal, and would still lead to greatly exceeding our limits for greenhouse gas emissions by both 2030 and 2050. We cannot afford to keep installing gas furnaces that will last for decades.

We can heat and cool buildings with electric air or ground-source heat pumps, which are three times as efficient as gas. Their upfront costs are greater, so government incentives such as carbon pricing would be needed. In British Columbia, for example, rebates make heat pumps competitive with gas.

There are more innovative solutions on the horizon, including hybrid heating systems that use a 70/30 mix of electricity and gas. Peak-demand programs would incentivize users toward low-demand periods.

Displacing natural gas will not be easy, but we must start the transition now.

Victor Dorian Edmonton

Journalism’s role

Re Threats, Harassment, Abuse: Welcome To Life As A Journalist In Canada (Feb. 16): As a volunteer with a grassroots environmental group, I know that the attention of media – or even one journalist – is a dream come true. We want to get the word out. We want more supporters to lobby politicians for change.

So I don’t understand why journalists are targeted. If protesters have legitimate concerns, media can make public their concerns.

How fortunate that we can peacefully demonstrate in this country and journalists can do their jobs without fear of government. Sadly, they are targeted by individuals who don’t understand that such actions take away the legitimacy of their cause.

Thanks to all journalists out there.

Jan Vanderwal Toronto

