Open this photo in gallery Travelers wearing protective face masks walk through the Miami International Airport on Nov. 22, 2020, in Miami, Fla. David Santiago/The Associated Press

Re Why This Is The Exact Wrong Time To Reopen (Editorial, Feb. 19): While I will maintain my subscription to The Globe and Mail, I must put down my proverbial “pen” and cease to pester the editor with my letters. I have reached the end of my rope – at least as far as complaining about confusing attempts by officials to control this virus.

I am tired of reading about how fast the virus is upgrading, and how modelling foretells a deadlier third wave. I am tired of reading about decisions to loosen restrictions. I am even more tired of hearing about vaccination delays.

Reading the news has become a form of mental torture. Writing to complain about it seems completely futile at this point.

Marianne Orr Brampton, Ont.

Southbound

Re Spare A Thought For The Snowbird (Feb. 19): Give me a break! Enough with dumping on snowbirds.

We are not any more privileged. We chose to live a different lifestyle. We worked hard until we retired. We didn’t buy fancy cars or go on expensive holidays. We had an endgame. Just because others didn’t doesn’t mean we should be dumped on.

Yes, we were vaccinated. How lucky are we? Our Prime Minister didn’t look after us. Because of that, people find it necessary to tell us we deserve whatever. We deserve to live our lives the way we planned.

Why should we give it up? Who knows what the future brings. The way I read it: extreme jealousy that we were vaccinated first. Not our fault. Place the blame where it should belong: with our government.

Whatever happened to live and let live?

Susan Solomon Toronto

I couldn’t agree more with Gary Mason’s blunt commentary on the thousands and thousands of Canadians vacationing in the United States, Florida and Arizona predominantly. Why do Canadians spend their travel money in those places? There are so many beautiful, interesting travel destinations in every country on this gorgeous Earth. And how about Canada?

It’s perplexing and sad for me to see Canadian dollars ending up there.

Rozanne Stein Collingwood, Ont.

Genocide is genocide

Re Trudeau’s Genocide Quagmire (Feb. 18): I believe there is little to be gained by comparing genocides. It is only because Canada has acknowledged its genocide that it is in a position to urge Saudi Arabia and China to do so as well.

Rather, it is Saudi Arabia and China’s denials that seem to be the problem. Acknowledging genocide is an important first step in that it puts one under an obligation to do something about it, even if it remains unclear as to what steps should be taken.

David Olson Toronto

Senate consensus

Re Senate reform (Letters, Feb. 18): A letter-writer takes exception to “the absurdity of a very small group of non-elected Canadians having influence on … this socially hypersensitive issue.” What then pray, is the role of the Supreme Court?

David Allen Edmonton

Unfortunately, a letter-writer’s proposed solution of making the Senate an elected body raises the spectre of constitutional amendment – no small hurdle. It would require the agreement of seven of 10 provinces, with at least 50 per cent of the population of all the provinces.

Could this possibly be the issue upon which so many people across this great and diverse country can agree?

Nicole Chrolavicius Lawyer and lecturer, constitutional law, Osgoode Hall Law School; Toronto

The equalizer

Re An Ailing Democracy Needs To Be Treated With Higher Taxes For Wealthy (Report on Business, Feb. 16): Usually the Report on Business is devoted to the means and importance of making money, keeping money and even hoarding money. Contributor Jonathan Goodman deserves much praise for his gesture of sharing wealth through higher taxes.

He is not alone in this noble and humanitarian cause: Economist Thomas Piketty would like to see a 5-per-cent wealth tax on those worth €2-million ($3-million) and up to 90 per cent on those worth more than €2-billion.

Such a progressive system would benefit many thousands of poor Canadians, while still allowing grandees to refurbish their bunkies in Muskoka, renew lift passes at Whistler and even buy the odd case of Châteauneuf-du-Pape.

Lorne Hicks Keswick, Ont.

I want to congratulate contributor Jonathan Goodman for having the courage to advocate for Canadian CEOs to follow his example. It is by full disclosure and example that outrageous pay inequalities in this country can be changed.

Tony Layton Westmont, Que.

I’m a well-off Canadian (though not in the 1 per cent) and I too am willing to pay more tax.

The sun comes up and the sun goes down. What we do in that time is our contribution to society. Human labour should count for at least as much as capital, and right now it’s not even close.

I can hear the thundering hooves of the Four Horsemen. Contributor Jonathan Goodman shows us we still have time to cut them off at the pass.

Diane Douglas Calgary

Media 101

Re To Fix America, Fix The Media (Feb. 18): There is no easy solution. Before, the mainstream left a lot of people out. Today, with an infinite number of information highway lanes, there is even less understanding and less respect for journalism.

Teaching media and digital literacy may be key, starting at a very young age, to grow an informed, discerning populace.

Michael Karapita Professor, Humber Journalism; Toronto

Trading places

Re Fred Ketchen, Long-time Bank Executive Known As ‘Dean Of Bay Street,’ Dies At 85 (Report on Business, Feb. 17): As well as being the consummate gentleman, Fred Ketchen had a great sense of fun. In 1993, I was invited to join June Rowlands, then-mayor of Toronto, Fred and others on a business development trip to China and Taiwan.

As we met with endless groups of politicians and business leaders, we each introduced ourselves and the organizations we represented. By our last meeting, we were all eager to get home and only half paying attention.

However, I became fully alert as Fred said: “I am John Rankin, president of George Brown College. George Brown is one of the largest colleges in Canada…” Luckily, there were a few more introductions before it was my turn. I recovered and said: “I am Fred Ketchen, chair of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the second-largest stock exchange in North America…”

I’ll always remember Fred’s mischievous smile as he watched me scramble to recover.

John Rankin Burlington, Ont.

