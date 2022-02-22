Canadian police officers face off with protestors on Feb. 19, 2022, as they work to restore normality to Ottawa, where trucks and demonstrators occupied the downtown core for more than three weeks to protest against pandemic restrictions.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Here to stay?

Re A One-off Eruption? Don’t Count On It (Feb. 17): Social conservatism, often served with side dishes of ignorance, intolerance, racism and misogyny, and frequently seasoned with an uncharitable brand of Christianity, is one of the most divisive aspects of the rightward turn that is contributing to the polarization of democratic societies.

Social conservatives brand their views under the guise of freedom and patriotism, yet I see that they are effectively the opposite of such laudable attributes. While this virus seems to have achieved pandemic levels of infection in the United States, I hope Canada’s more widespread acceptance of diversity provides a natural immunity that prevents contamination beyond minority elements currently suffering from it.

Frank Malone Aurora, Ont.

Re Accused In Coutts Blockade Say ‘This Is War’ (Feb. 18): My neighbour has a beef with me. She knocks on my door. I refuse to answer and call her names from inside. That makes her even angrier, so she gathers a few friends and returns to knock even louder.

Have we lost sight of basic civility? Why didn’t our Prime Minister just answer the door? The protesters are fellow Canadians. We don’t have to agree, but we do have to live together.

Toni McGregor Burlington, Ont.

Housing and immigration

Re Government Doesn’t Want To Harm Real Estate Investors, Housing Minister Says (Report on Business, Feb. 15): I’m so happy that the government is looking out for the folks who are truly hurting most in Canada’s housing affordability crisis: investors with lots of disposable income.

It would be awful if they had to risk all that money, which they don’t need for food or shelter, on more volatile investments such as stocks or bonds. It just wouldn’t be fair to put our country’s hard-working millionaires in a position like that.

My friends, living in mouldy basements with three roommates, will be thrilled to know that investors will continue to provide rentals to the market with the support of government.

Andrew Cichocki Toronto

It is disappointing to see government take the side of “mom and pop” investors. In the 905 region of Ontario, and likely in many parts of the country, individual landlords control more of the rental stock than corporations.

These investors do not create housing any more than ticket resellers create tickets. Corporate landlords, for all their faults, often finance construction of new rental buildings.

Whenever a “mom and pop” investor buys a property, they are outbidding the same people they may rent to, then charging rates so high they could pass for mortgage payments. It is baffling to me that the Housing Minister would defend them.

These investors should be an easy target: a small group that has been a major contributor to sky-high prices, while simultaneously benefiting the most from them. The minister needs to choose between housing affordability and the investment portfolios of speculators.

Anthony Liu Toronto

Re Ottawa Plans To Open Door To 432,000 Immigrants In 2022 (Feb. 15): Most of us are here because a family member immigrated to Canada at one time, and we are thankful for that. But now, with limited housing in the foreseeable future and infrastructure issues such as an inadequate supply of doctors and nurses, is it the right time for so many more immigrants?

The almost 1.5 million newcomers planned to arrive over the next three years would further aggravate demand for housing and escalate prices, widening the gap between haves and have-nots. Until society figure out how to increase housing supply and reduce hospital wait times, it might not be such a great idea to increase immigration by such a large amount.

Laurie Kochen Toronto

As long as those 432,000 immigrants arrive needing a place to live, it seems a sure bet that real estate investors won’t be harmed, nor will house-owning baby boomers.

As for millennials hoping to buy homes and start families, well, government can’t please everyone.

Tom Martin New Tecumseth, Ont.

Re Welcome Mat (Letters, Feb. 15): A letter-writer praises the intensification of single-family communities. While I’m all for the concept, the word “intensification” seems wrong. Too intense.

How about “densification?” Too dense?

Manuel Matas Winnipeg

All’s well

Re Not Well (Letters, Feb. 18): Over the past 50 years, the flow of tax money to Canadians from the oil industry has been incredibly positive to our standard of living.

I realize issues such as orphan wells are put to bed on the back of taxpayers, but we are still getting a huge positive flow of income from this industry. Carbon sequestration should not be put on the back of the oil industry as they don’t burn hydrocarbons – the public does to support its lifestyle.

Ron Sutley Calgary

Tech crunch

Re It’s Time For A More Ambitious, Lasting Solution To Canada’s Tech-talent Shortage (Feb. 15): I heartily agree that a “purpose-built” institution for higher education will deliver highly qualified tech talent for Canadian employers. However, such an institution already exists: It is called a “polytechnic.”

Consider, for example, the British Columbia Institute of Technology and Kwantlen Polytechnic University, two publicly funded, degree-granting institutes of advanced and applied technology that deliver talent and innovation to thousands of tech employers each year. However, Canada undervalues, underutilizes and underfunds them.

Is the suggestion that Canadian universities become more like polytechnics or colleges? If so, we should do better than that failed logic. Or is this yet another budget “ask,” from a sector that has underdelivered the tech talent employers need urgently?

Nobina Robinson Ottawa

Pillars

Re Threats, Harassment, Abuse: Welcome To Life As A Journalist In Canada (Feb. 16): I’m preaching to the choir, but I’m a long-time supporter of print journalism.

I subscribe to multiple sources of Canadian and international news. I choose them based on unbiased, credible and analytical content. I have great admiration for those who contribute to it.

It dismays me that so many now rely on discreditable sources spouting sensationalism, hidden agendas and disinformation. Where press credentials once brought respect and protection, now they can be dangerous to reporters on the ground.

To them, I say thanks for the brave work in providing witness and analysis, and the care taken to provide unbiased information. The fourth estate informs us, provides accountability and transparency, and is crucial to a well-functioning democracy.

Lin Mackrael Hamilton

