Workers reinforce a fence inside a protected zone around Parliament Hill after Canadian police ended three-weeks of occupation of the capital by protesters seeking to end COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa on Feb. 21.PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters

To be continued

Re Here To Stay? (Letters, Feb. 22): A letter-writer thinks the Prime Minister should have talked to protesters as though they were neighbours knocking on his door.

Who would open their door to neighbours who want to throw the occupants out of the house?

Michelle Walsh Ottawa

Re Ottawa Streets Quiet As Police Guard Against Return Of Protesters (Feb. 21): I am overwhelmed with admiration for the people in uniform who ended the protests with such restraint and professionalism.

I recall with embarrassment that I gave some credence to calls to “defund the police.” Now I want to give them all a bonus and take them out to dinner.

Frank Burgess Edmonton

After the Emergencies Act helped contain the threat, the skill of our combined police forces in Ottawa were models for the world. Having spent time in more than 70 countries, I cannot imagine such an operation elsewhere without a single baton swung.

This careful response was also horribly expensive. I hope that the Emergencies Act and other financial measures will let us recover costs from those who threatened our democracy.

Bernard Wood Ottawa

Re Trudeau Keeps Emergency Powers After Blockades Removed (Feb. 22): The Emergencies Act was intended for exactly these types of situations.

Government carefully assessed needs and planned details of implementation. That enabled police to shut down protests and reopen Ottawa with no deaths. New financial tools were particularly helpful in making the operation a model of civility unmatched anywhere, even in other democracies.

Without the Emergencies Act, the risks of death, serious injury and more economic and property damage would have been much higher. Protesters should feel lucky that the act was available and used. They would not have fared as well in any other country.

Hugh Holland Huntsville, Ont.

According to some law-enforcement experts, there are four reasons why the Emergencies Act was necessary.

It prevented more protesters from coming to Ottawa with checkpoints; it prevented children from joining, since parents could be charged with negligence; it froze the accounts of organizers and stopped millions of dollars in raised funds; it allowed police from around the country to assist in the operation that cleared our capital without violence.

These reasons should be considered sufficient for invoking the Emergencies Act in these extraordinary circumstances.

Arny Wise Vancouver

This is a sad day for Canada. I believe our government has shown that our country’s laws and documents are essentially meaningless, and can be set aside at any time on any pretext.

I ask Canadians who are saddened by these events to join me in lowering their flags to half-mast, to mourn the death of our rights and freedoms.

Frank Post Toronto

Whether the Emergencies Act was needed will be debated for a long time. The debate as to whether it needed to be prolonged should have been short. One word, actually: no.

The act will be kept in place because someone, somewhere may resume protests. That constitutes a countrywide threat? It seems that abuse of the act has already begun.

Colin Lockhart Florenceville-Bristol, N.B.

Re After Blockade Trauma, Is There A Healer In The House? (Feb. 21): It’s comforting to know that protesters were not all conspiracy theorists or thugs.

Nevertheless, these “friendly, down-to-earth folks” should be aware of the old adage: “Tell me what company you keep and I’ll tell you what you are.”

Peter Saunders Toronto

One step closer

Re U.S. Levies Sanctions On Ukrainian Regions (Feb. 22): Wars are no longer fought with military power but with economic power. This generates a level playing field.

Yet Ukraine built up its own military and asked allies to assist, which is a huge advantage to Russia. Vladimir Putin is looking for any excuse to attack Ukraine. He is in the driver’s seat.

Ukraine should have done nothing except confirm its allies’ maximum economic sanctions. It should have warned Russia that one hostile infringement can activate sanctions. Mr. Putin would have lost his advantage.

Economic sanctions would result in no deaths, no massive destruction of infrastructure and no costs. The United States understands this. Shouldn’t the rest of the world do the same?

Roy Mason Goderich, Ont.

Re Putin Recognizes Two Ukraine Regions As Independent (Feb. 22): Vladimir Putin is not going to invade Ukraine; he’s just going to send in a few peacekeepers, a mere 190,000.

Who would object to that? They’ll inevitably be needed once they enter the country.

Bob Zarnke Waterloo, Ont.

Why have we not heard yet of a United Nations peacekeeping mission? As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, Russia should value the role of an independent peacekeeping force to protect residents in these areas.

It would also be an opportunity for Canada to show renewed commitment by dedicating soldiers and resources under the UN umbrella.

Roger Straathof MPP, University of Calgary

Re Biden All But Powerless To Stop Invasion Of Ukraine, But He Is Calling Putin’s Bluff (Feb. 17): In the game of chicken, two cars race headlong toward each other at full speed. Whoever swerves first loses. On the other hand, if nobody swerves…

It is ill-advised to surround an insecure enemy with a heavily armed military alliance. Joe Biden seems anything but powerless.

Mark Leith Toronto

Passports and tests

Re Is It Time To Dispense With Vaccine Passports? (Feb. 22): A passport is proof of nothing except choice.

If a person is unvaccinated and healthy, there’s only one way to become a risk: transmission from someone who’s sick. With a high vaccination rate and people “getting back to normal,” who do they think they’re going to catch COVID-19 from?

I believe passports only serve to punish people who didn’t toe the party line.

Tim Poupore Drummond/North Elmsley, Ont.

Re Test Case (Letters, Feb. 21): Border testing should be dispensed with entirely. But from the federal government’s perspective, the purported easing of restrictions still leaves an impression that borders are being protected.

Overseas testing costs the government nothing, as travellers pay for it; airlines, not government, have to police compliance. It’s a real political winner though, as with most politically driven policies, it seems to make no practical sense.

J. David Murphy Barrie, Ont.

