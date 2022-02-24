Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question during a news conference in Ottawa on Feb. 21.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The act

Re I Witnessed The Emergencies Act’s Creation. It Shouldn’t Have Been Invoked In Ottawa (Feb. 23): I was born in and escaped from an authoritarian country. I know what oppression and freedom mean. The so-called freedom convoy had nothing to do with freedom. What I saw was all about self-entitlement and misguidance.

Protesters suffered greatly because of COVID-19. I get it. But they shouldn’t enable opportunists, racists and bigots to make matters worse.

Politicians such as Pierre Poilievre and Candice Bergen should know better. Shame on them. They should get on board with the majority of vaccinated truckers and Canadians who thought protesters should have been cleared out no matter what.

Shame on Justin Trudeau, too, for not invoking the Emergencies Act earlier.

Michael Vinh Duc Ly Surrey, B.C.

The Ontario government demonstrated its “capacity or authority … to deal with it” in clearing the Ambassador Bridge over two days after a six-day blockade. But it took the Emergencies Act to mobilize police forces in Ottawa after three weeks.

It appears what needs to be added to the thresholds of capacity and authority is political will.

Barbara Legowski Ottawa

The protesters

Re ‘Good For Them’: Many In U.S. Financially Supported Protesters (Feb. 21): An American, who donated US$2,500 to the protests, said, “I wouldn’t even think about setting foot in Canada.”

Good.

Harvey Sims Mississippi Mills, Ont.

Re After Blockade Trauma, Is There A Healer In The House? (Feb. 21): When it became obvious that many involved with the Ottawa protests were willing to intimidate and even assault journalists and residents, why didn’t the “friendly, down-to-earth folks” leave? Maybe they weren’t really good guys.

Jim Burke Woodstock, Ont.

Lord Acton said that “the most certain test by which we judge whether a country is really free is the amount of security enjoyed by minorities.” By this standard, it appears Canada is less free as we’ve demonized a small number of fellow citizens who’ve chosen not to accept vaccination.

Mark Hutchison Calgary

The politicians

Re Charest Interested In Conservative Leadership: Source (Feb. 23): The thought of Jean Charest running for the Conservative leadership should be a welcome sign for anyone, in any political party, looking to elevate Canadian political discourse.

He would be a formidable adversary against the Prime Minister, in either official language, and bring the appropriate balance between fiscal conservatism and social progressiveness. Plus, his environmental credentials reach all the way back to the Mulroney years.

Let’s hope the party membership sees this for the opportunity it is.

Roderick Benns Kawartha Lakes, Ont.

I am a member of the Conservative Party. I thought Stephen Harper a moral man who ran a responsible government and served Canada well. I find that today his party no longer exists. I am a political orphan.

Elsewhere, the Liberal Party of Justin Trudeau is abhorrent to me. But after watching the debate on the Emergencies Act, I found the tone and logic of Jagmeet Singh compelling.

I am a fiscal conservative, but I could find myself voting NDP. Oh, there goes another flying elephant.

Tony Woodruff Burnaby, B.C.

Re Trudeau Bears Much Blame For His Divisive Words And Actions (Feb. 19): Government’s adherence to science-based policy, along with its ability to act without the anchor of anti-interventionist dogma, ensured that Canadians had the means to deal effectively with a pandemic. That a minority feels divided from the rest of the population is unfortunate, but should hardly be the fault of any one leader.

Could the Prime Minister’s tone have been different? Perhaps. But, on the whole, I believe that history will show he was wise, reasonable and respectful. It is hard for me to imagine any of our other party leaders performing as well.

Peter Boyer Centre Wellington, Ont.

To the edge

Re Russia Takes Another Step Toward Invasion (Feb. 23): I believe the United States and NATO have made a serious strategic error with their decision not to use military force to oppose an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Financial sanctions levelled against Russia and some of its oligarchs seem like weak responses and ineffective deterrents to an armed incursion. Paper sanctions can be pre-mitigated and evaded without undue economic consequences to the aggressors.

Garfield Emerson Toronto

I was moved to write this letter because the front-page image, of a woman and her two-year-old son boarding a train for western Ukraine, resembles my daughter-in-law and grandson. It is the story of one Ukrainian family whose ending is unknown.

The lives of innocents are in the hands of men like Vladimir Putin. He has three demands which, if met, would diffuse the situation. But acceptance would be “political suicide“ for Volodymyr Zelensky.

Is the political suicide of one man worth more than the lives of thousands of Ukraine’s ordinary men, women and children?

Janet Tulloch Ottawa

On MAID

Re I’m Nervous, But I’m Also Grateful (First Person, Feb. 21): Thanks to essay-writer Nicole Jauvin for this wonderful contribution to our understanding of medical assistance in dying. Her writing is lyrical, a perfect description of the thinking and feelings of a caring person anticipating the easement of a painful death.

I hope her words can be read by doubters and deniers in government. They should understand what she makes so clear: That MAID can free the mind to focus upon the anticipation of futuristic benefits and not agonistic dread.

MAID truly becomes a beacon of hope.

Ron Posno London, Ont.

Our family has witnessed the compassion and dignity that medical assistance in dying offers, not only to the person in need but to their surviving family.

My father took advantage of MAID several years ago, and more recently my younger sister. Like the essay-writer, she was diagnosed with glioblastoma. It wasn’t an easy decision, but she knew her quality of life was diminishing. MAID gave her, and us, time to prepare for the inevitable end.

The people who administer MAID are warm and caring professionals, providing patients with peaceful and dignified ends.

Tim Burston Amherstburg, Ont.

How can anyone be against a person’s wish to, as Pablo Neruda describes, “wheel with the stars” by choosing how they end their life?

Sherry Moran Ottawa

