Sanctions, actions

Re Canada Ready With More Sanctions For Russia: Joly (Feb. 24): How is it possible that an alliance of democratic countries such as NATO cannot stand up with force when a fledgling democracy is invaded?

I think it is unconscionable that our primary response has been a collection of sanctions, which have been ineffective because there are still other countries, such as the BRICS coalition, that stand with Russia.

It should be unforgivable that we stand by, seemingly unwilling to protect Ukraine when the country needs it most.

Mark Mathiasen Langley, B.C.

Given that military action will likely not constrain Russia, it appears time to fully isolate Vladimir Putin.

In addition to excluding Russia from the SWIFT banking system, maybe it can also be expelled from the United Nations, including removal from the Security Council. Any country that treats Russia softly should be sanctioned harshly as well.

Time to choose.

Brock Winterton Toronto

There’s too much talk about sanctions, and to what end?

Vladimir Putin is on the verge of gaining a country rich in resources, plus the faucet controlling gas to Europe. The West allowed time for this military buildup instead of matching forces man for man, gun for gun, tank for tank, plane for plane.

We should start acting like we’re at war, because we are – or were. It may already be too late.

Rick Walker Toronto

Real talk

Re Our Shared Reality Is Under Assault (Feb. 23): If we wish to understand why certain groups accept obvious lies offered to them by unscrupulous manipulators, then we should look at the underlying motivations elaborated by philosopher Eric Hoffer in his 1951 book The True Believer: Thoughts on the Nature of Mass Movements.

The believer suffers from dissatisfaction with his status in society and a sense that he is not worthy, a feeling not exclusive to the unsuccessful. They long to belong to a movement bigger than them.

This need used to be fulfilled by religious organizations, service clubs, extended family and other groups. Unfortunately, these institutions have weakened (see political scientist Robert Putnam’s 2000 book Bowling Alone: The Collapse and Revival of American Community). The disease that should be addressed is not a lack of reasoning, but alienation from society.

The challenge is to offer the alienated constructive means of self-affirmation.

Howard Nathan Ottawa

Bob Rae wrote a wonderful, poetic summary of the protests, proclaiming that “a lie is not the truth.”

In order to discern the difference between “the truth” and “a lie,” we citizens of the world should individually engage in education and knowledge gathering from all points of view, in order to make cogent decisions about what is sense and what is nonsense.

It comes back to what I was told as a boy: A liberal arts education may not make one rich, but it will assist in navigating an increasingly complex and perplexing world. This education has been undervalued in the age of communication. It should make a comeback.

That’s why we should always read several news sources – The Globe and Mail included – every day.

Pete Avis Kingston

Scientist and writer Isaac Asimov once said that “there is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there always has been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that ‘my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.’ "

This disease of disinformation is now spreading in Canada and around the globe. Why do so many people no longer seem to care about truth and reality?

Diana Tremain Toronto

Public credibility is based on trust, and pandemic messaging has consisted of a litany of contradictory assertions.

Early on, masks were considered unnecessary and inadvisable, but later made mandatory. Travel restrictions were originally declared ineffective, yet today border testing is imposed with a vengeance. Vaccines were once assumed to prevent infection, but are now admittedly only certain to prevent serious disease.

Flip-flopping justifications for an array of economically damaging mandates are bound to cause anger and pushback from otherwise reasonable people. A little more tolerance from each side is certainly necessary. It would be helpful to everyone.

Herb Schultz Edmonton

Limited time

Re I Witnessed The Emergencies Act’s Creation. It Shouldn’t Have Been Invoked In Ottawa (Feb. 23): If the wording of the Emergencies Act doesn’t quite fit the current protest, then it should be modified instead of getting into legal technicalities over its use.

Laws are framed to suit the circumstances of the times and are frequently out of date. I doubt that these protests were ever envisaged when the act was created.

Adam Plackett Toronto

Re Canada’s Charter Is Not The U.S. Bill Of Rights (Feb. 24): My colleague Martha Jackman is quite right that Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms is different from the U.S. Bill of Rights. But what they do share in common is that neither recognizes what took place in Ottawa as legitimate protest activity.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s First Amendment jurisprudence allows governments to impose “time, place, and manner” restrictions on protests that would bar the blaring of horns night and day, to say nothing of the occupation of several city blocks by big rigs for weeks on end.

There may be no American analogue to Section 1 of our Charter, but constitutional rights are not unlimited even in the land of the free and the home of the brave.

Vivek Krishnamurthy Samuelson-Glushko Professor of Law, University of Ottawa

Call, response

Re To Be Continued (Letters, Feb. 23): A letter-writer recalls “with embarrassment” that he “gave some credence to calls to defund the police,” but now wants to “give them all a bonus and take them out to dinner.”

I note that there is no contradiction in wanting some funds redirected toward nonpolice responses to mental-health calls and recognizing a job (belatedly) well done by police in Ottawa.

Michael Arkin Toronto

Re The Protesters (Letters, Feb. 24): A letter-writer thinks that “we’ve demonized a small number of fellow citizens who’ve chosen not to accept vaccination.” The people who have lost sleep and work because of protesters aren’t “demonizing” – they’re suing.

Good for them.

George Olds Hamilton

