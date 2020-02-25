Open this photo in gallery Supporters of the indigenous Wet'suwet'en Nation's hereditary chiefs block access to the Port of Vancouver as part of protests against the Coastal GasLink pipeline, in Vancouver on Feb. 24, 2020. JENNIFER GAUTHIER/Reuters

All falls down

Re Police Clear Tyendinaga Mohawks’ Camp, Ending Blockade That Paralyzed Rail Traffic (Online, Feb. 24): Once negotiation was exhausted, it seems the Ontario Provincial Police had no choice but to end the Mohawk blockade. We will see what the future holds.

That there were no injuries shows to me the OPP approach of respectful engagement was wise. The Mohawks also showed restraint in not using violence. As we look to the main issues, we should listen better, display a readiness to compromise and carefully assess the soundness of the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

Story continues below advertisement

Robert Girvan Toronto

Re Smart Mining Companies Should Join The Revolution Against Coal and Is There A Chance That Coastal GasLink Pipeline Investors Will Walk Away From The Project? (Report on Business, Feb. 22): Protesters advocating against the Coastal GasLink pipeline seem to have no understanding of the issues.

They believe in protecting the environment by preventing the construction of the pipeline and impairing the export of Canadian natural gas to global markets. But over time, the project is expected to reduce global greenhouse-gas emissions by between 60 and 90 million tonnes a year – the equivalent of closing 20 to 40 coal plants. Finally, a further 10-per-cent stake in Coastal GasLink is to be offered to the 20 B.C. First Nations that have supported the pipeline, including the Wet’suwet’en, whose elected leaders are in favour of the project.

Why people are attempting to stop this project seems beyond reason.

Ronald Carr North Vancouver

Several months ago, I was at a conference on the decolonization of the criminal justice system. As I was about to enter the room, a respected Indigenous leader also approached the narrow doorway just ahead of me. He smiled and said, “You have just experienced your first Indigenous blockade."

There was no issue. We were both ultimately heading in the same direction. He, to educate me, as a speaker, and I, as a conference attendee, to listen and learn. However, I sense that the progress this country has made in listening to Indigenous concerns – too little for some, quite a bit for others – is on the edge of collapsing. We have learned from our Indigenous partners that reconciliation and communal healing is often more effective than confrontation. Chants of “we will not go quietly” seem unhelpful and provocative.

Story continues below advertisement

At the conference, Indigenous leaders suggested that we need to “get out of the way” and allow for their own systems, whether it be in justice, governance or control of land. It should be time for protesters to get out of the way of the many Canadians who wish to listen to legitimate grievances, and get back on track in an atmosphere of civility and respect.

William Trudell Chair, Canadian Council of Criminal Defence Lawyers; Toronto

Re Second Wet’suwet’en Subchief Speaks Out Against Protest Leaders (Feb. 24): If this is news, The Globe is welcome to report a front-page story on my opposition to Justin Trudeau supposedly speaking for all Canadians on this issue.

John Parker Toronto

Shelf life

Re Teck Shelves Frontier Oil Sands Project (Feb. 24): Why not wait for the government’s decision? It seems Teck was afraid the Frontier project would be approved, and then it would have only the lack of financial viability to blame for abandoning the venture. Instead, the company cites unresolved tensions between the oil and gas sector and climate-change priorities. It feels like a cowardly public-relations stunt that stokes the very divisions Teck decries.

Valerie Edwards Toronto

Story continues below advertisement

In name

Re Sex-abuse Allegations Against L’Arche Founder Jean Vanier Spark Reckoning Over His Legacy (Feb. 24): While it’s often the go-to folly of these knee-jerk times to confuse the merits of creators with the merits of their creations – and thus throw out babies with bath waters – such need not be the outcome of Jean Vanier and revelations of his alleged behaviour.

Rescind his Order of Canada by all means, and consider erasing his name from schools and other institutions. But please save the baby – rename the schools L’Arche instead. We should advance the movement, not diminish it.

Gerald Flood Winnipeg

Varsity values

Re Queen’s Sees Fallout From Coach’s Firing (Feb. 21): My family has represented Queen’s University for more than 100 years – my grandfather, father, brothers, husband, aunt, nieces, cousins and second cousins have been proud to do so. I myself am a Queen’s graduate, parent-coach and sometime-athlete. The values I have seen demonstrated by fired track coach Steve Boyd – honesty, forthrightness, desire for transparency and willingness to put his career on the line – are values I am proud to represent. What values does Queen’s decision reflect?

Anne Freeland BA ’71, BEd ’72, MEd ’76; Belleville, Ont.

Imagine how different The Globe’s reporting on Queen’s University could have been if the school had chosen a different course of action: “Queen’s University establishes female track-athlete scholarship fund, recognizing the need for enhanced female leadership opportunities, culture change, resources and education to overcome the current Canadian crisis in leadership and support for talented female runners.” We look forward to seeing which university can call itself the first in Canada to set up such a fund to nurture and celebrate current and future Canadian female track athletes – and perhaps even coaches.

Story continues below advertisement

We are frustrated that the rationale for the decision of Queen’s administration to fire track coach Steve Boyd remains unclear to us. On the surface, it appears to continue to discourage open discussion about an alleged abusive coaching relationship by Dave Scott-Thomas at the University of Guelph. Ultimately, while painful, we believe these conversations need to be had before the running community can move forward.

Susan Yungblut and Kelly Kinahan Queen’s alumni, Ottawa

Leafs nation

Re Zamboni Driver Makes History With Cinematic Performance (Sports, Feb. 24): It seems anyone who has played goal and may or may not have driven a Zamboni will now be at Toronto Maple Leafs games, forever hoping that they, too, can be the emergency backup goalie. Well, that just isn’t fair to other skaters who have played the game.

With an eye to the playoffs, to which the Leafs seem to have an allergy, we should all bring skates to games with the hope that a player will be unable to continue. Then a call will go out into the stands: Anyone want to play for the Leafs tonight? Could it be any worse than what they are doing now?

Clay Atcheson Kitchener, Ont.

