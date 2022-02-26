Conservative party interim leader Candice Bergen and Tory MP Luc Berthold vote on the implementation of the Emergencies Act in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Feb. 21.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Follow the leader

Re The Tory Leadership Race Is Shaping Up To Be A Contest For The Party’s Soul (Feb. 23): There seems to be a general assumption that Justin Trudeau will still be Liberal Party Leader by the next election. While that could be the case, a close look at history may cause Mr. Trudeau or his party to conclude that a change in Liberal leadership is also needed.

No Canadian prime minister has ever won a fourth consecutive mandate after leading a minority government. (Only Sir John A. Macdonald and Wilfrid Laurier won fourth terms after leading majority governments.)

History is not a reliable predictor of the future. Still, ignoring it would not be wise.

Tony Manera Ottawa

To the extreme

Re How Did Conservatives Come To Be So Attracted To Extremism? (Opinion, Feb. 19): Blanket condemnation of Conservatives and protesters feels like an insult to the party and those who wanted to make the point that their livelihoods are at risk.

If Justin Trudeau “is a terrible prime minister,” we should be supportive of a party that could replace him.

William Robbins Toronto

The other side of the coin is that extremists are attracted to conservatives.

As a result of real or perceived censorship, the Conservative Party became a bastion of free speech for some Canadians. This made it attractive to those with unpopular opinions.

Noah Schwartz Toronto

If there is one legacy that the protests leave, it should be complete disappointment in the Conservatives and the role they played.

I feel strongly about the conservative pillars of law and order, fiscal responsibility and family values. I saw none of them exemplified by the party in response to the protests. Instead, many Conservative politicians encouraged protesters.

What has occurred in France, Britain and the United States seems to sadly be taking place in Canada as well. A centre-right party had an opportunity to show leadership in a time of crisis. In failing to do so, the party has lost credibility with me.

Who is to suffer? Our democracy. That is sheer disappointment.

Maxwell Kates Toronto

Protest perceptions

Re Our Protests Are A Weak Copy Of Europe’s. We Should Learn From Them (Opinion, Feb. 19): The gilets jaunes protesters in France are described as an anti-environmental fringe who were against carbon taxes.

It wasn’t until I read the economist Thomas Piketty that I learned France was also decreasing taxes on the wealthy. The working-class gilets jaunes could be forgiven for thinking they were being asked to pay more taxes so the wealthy could pay less.

As much as I disagreed with the protests in Ottawa, I think we should be wary of simplifications. Just because extremist elements exploit discontent does not mean discontent is unfounded. We are entering a period of high inflation which will impact working-class people the most.

We should start to listen and not dismiss.

Linda West Lanark Highlands, Ont.

I believe the protests were symbolic of a tectonic shift in the Canadian political landscape.

There has been a tsunami of gripes experienced by ordinary working people related to COVID-19 and many other issues. These should be addressed by government.

If this country is to remain progressive and governable under a democratic banner, the major political parties should experience substantial change. It seems inevitable and I hope that these happenings are positive and keep with our democratic way of life.

Albert Cheskes Toronto

The actions of protesters have been despicable. But our “elites” should better understand what ordinary citizens see: increasing struggles for the middle class; a pandemic that has benefitted many, but created enormous difficulties for small businesses and those with marginal incomes; well-off Canadians enjoying soaring housing prices and stock markets; governments that are merely reactive and bureaucratic.

Protesters showed callous disregard for the welfare of other Canadians. They may think they’re joining elite company.

Tony Hooper Toronto

End game

Re Freedom At The Point Of A Vaccine Needle (Editorial, Feb. 19): Now that my husband and I are retired, it feels as if the only greater good we can do is stay out of crowds, be vaccinated and not get anyone sick.

It’s a pretty lonely life, this disconnection. We don’t feel very “free,” but we’re alive. And so are a lot of other Canadians.

Then I saw Ottawa protesters at their camps, cooking, smiling and sharing food. A pang hit me: I was jealous of their community. They weren’t so different from me, at heart.

We are divided in our methods and justifications, but not the goal. We all want to be together again, accomplishing things and sharing air. I’m so tired of the judging we’ve all done.

I still believe that in staying safe, we will all feel less disconnected in the end. The good news is that if we weren’t connected now, we wouldn’t care so deeply.

Lin Bennett Kingston

Olympic performance

Re How We Can Start Caring About The Olympics Again (Feb. 21): If we want to build competitive athletes, we should be less performance-focused.

Norway does well because being active is built into their DNA. The country has a “children’s right to sports” mandate that ensures the average Norwegian kid can be active. They do not compete until they are in their teens; sports for youngsters are all about fun. There is generous funding for local sports clubs.

Compare that to Canada, where local clubs struggle to raise money. I belong to a rowing club and we have to jump through ridiculous hoops to get any funding, and what we do get is a fraction of what we need.

Getting kids active should be imperative. Canada can do a lot better.

Jane McCall Delta, B.C.

IOU

Re Swedish Lender Klarna To Offer Buy-now, Pay-later Plans In Canada (Report on Business, Feb. 22): Everything old is new again.

In 1962, I bought my first portable typewriter in a luscious green and a fabulous houndstooth check coat in black and white. I couldn’t afford them, but each month I plucked off a coupon, wrote a $10 cheque and sent it to the vendors.

We were all happy.

Anne Moon Victoria

