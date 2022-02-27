Ontario Premier Doug Ford at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto, on Feb. 14.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Western gaze

Re Canadian Political Leaders Declare Invasion ‘A War Of Aggression’ (Feb. 25): Of course it is a war of aggression, but it is also a war wrought by Western hypocrisy. I believe that encouraging Ukraine with dreams of NATO and European Union membership is one of the dirtiest Western lies in history.

These are elitist clubs that favour human beings of an acceptable pedigree. That the West knew Vladimir Putin’s intentions and did not do enough to stop him should stain the consciences of men such as Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau.

Christopher-Michael Mansour Barrie, Ont.

Mandates are the message

Re Freedom At The Point Of A Vaccine Needle (Editorial, Feb. 19): A letter-writer remarks that when indoor dining once again opens to all citizens, it will be the end of dining out for her. Fortunately for the restaurant industry, there will likely be thousands upon thousands of people eager to take her seat.

We can’t be afraid to end discriminatory policies out of concern that we will offend extremists. We should push past divisive rhetoric that has caused unimaginable harm these past two years, and try to find our way back to the respectful society we once were.

Devon Girt Kitchener, Ont.

I have long bristled at the term “elective surgeries.”

Few non-cosmetic surgeries are elective in the usual sense of the word. They treat cancers, disabilities, sickness and other serious conditions. A better description would be “scheduled” versus “nonscheduled,” or “emergency.”

Just because an illness isn’t an emergency doesn’t mean that it isn’t important, or that harm won’t result from delay.

William Love MD; Burlington, Ont.

Re Mackenzie County Says It Won’t Hire Businesses With Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Policies (Feb. 23): Perhaps we should encourage more anti-vaccine Canadians to move to Mackenzie County. Clearly employment opportunities for the unvaccinated are better there and about to improve.

The advantage to the rest of us is that Mackenzie County is a long way from anywhere.

John Emes Victoria

Political history

Re Tories Reject Proposal For Emergencies Act Review (Feb. 25): Japanese Canadians suffered like no other Canadians under the War Measures Act, predecessor to the Emergencies Act.

The government justified invocation in 1939 to fight a war and to protect our freedoms. Through a series of orders that Parliament never got to debate, the act was used to seize and sell property and incarcerate 22,000 people of Japanese descent, 70 per cent whom were Canadian citizens.

In 1988, Canada apologized to my parents, sister, aunts, uncles and cousins for what they lost and suffered. Japanese Canadians, through the National Association of Japanese Canadians, were instrumental in shaping the new Emergencies Act to ensure that no government ever overreaches again without Parliament and Canadians knowing the rationale for extraordinary measures.

I look forward to the public inquiry.

Paul Kariya Ucluelet, B.C.

Re What Do We Wrap In Canada’s Flag? (Feb. 12): This article brought back memories dormant since childhood.

Take the word “convoy.” My father, a wireless telegraph operator, told me that Atlantic convoys during the Second World War had to keep moving forward for the safety of the group, regardless of whether other ships had been hit. I had a vague idea this bothered him, but I couldn’t conceptualize the gut feeling that probably overcame him in the telling.

Once I was feeling particularly sad and he introduced another phrase: “Keep your flag flying.” Again, a foggy understanding, but I knew it was related to the idea of the convoy: Keep moving forward. I’ve remembered those words all my life.

My father’s war stories weren’t tales of heroic adventure on the open sea. They were hopeful, because the alternative is just too awful.

We should agree to disagree and share the freedoms that others upheld for all of us. Lawfully.

Mary Anne Gambell Osoyoos, B.C.

Free money?

Re Premier Announces Ontario Will Scrap Licence Plate Renewal Fees (Feb. 23): Is Doug Ford nuts? How does he rationalize removing more than $1-billion per year out of Ontario’s coffers, at a time when infrastructure in many cities and towns are crumbling?

A better idea would be to offer a yearly tax credit based on one’s annual income, and that full credit only be applied to those living below the poverty line or in some similar form.

This smells of electioneering to me and nothing else.

Auby Paikin Thornhill, Ont.

In the last Ontario election, the Premier railed against the fiscal irresponsibility of a previous government which increased deficits and provincial indebtedness. Since then, deficits and debt have massively increased under his rule, but we have made allowances because of the pandemic.

However his response appears to be an announcement that, in the absence of some fiscal miracle, will further reduce revenue and presumably increase debt.

The cynic in me suspects a provincial election is in the offing.

Ian Guthrie Ottawa

We tend to vote Progressive Conservative due to what we consider the party’s responsible fiscal path. The vote-luring ways of the Liberals and NDP have always repelled us.

But now heath care, education, roads and so many more departments are wanting, and Doug Ford hands out more than $1-billion to voters. It will be difficult to fill in the PC spot on our upcoming election ballots.

Barry and Charlene Robinson Napanee, Ont.

Pipe down

Re Ottawa Won’t Give More Public Funds To Trans Mountain Pipeline: Freeland (Report on Business, Feb. 19): Canada cannot be a climate leader while continuing to expand fossil fuel development, the country’s leading contribution to climate change.

Insurers and financial institutions are increasingly wary of funding the Trans Mountain pipeline. Former energy executive Gwyn Morgan has noted elsewhere that “the higher capital costs of the pipeline could render it uneconomical for shippers.”

As a registered nurse for 25 years, I am acutely aware of the close links between climate change and human health. We have witnessed increases in heat waves, wildfires, extreme storms and flooding, as well as death and destruction.

Will Justin Trudeau and his government act like true climate leaders and cancel this massive project? A choice to stop the expansion of fossil fuel infrastructure and show the world Canada’s leadership on this issue would be just in time.

Agnes Black RN, MPH; New Westminster, B.C.

Stay put

Re What Will Happen To Canada’s Housing Market? (Report on Business, Feb .19): Older Canadians (yes, baby boomers) are not moving out of their homes. Longer life expectancy, better health, available assistance, financial wealth and a desire not to move to retirement residences (especially after COVID-19) are all factors keeping seniors in their homes.

The predictable generational turnover of property to younger buyers is no longer happening. Drive down any street and count the number of homeowners who are 80-plus.

This will not be changing any time soon and likely will become more pronounced.

Robert Harrison Toronto

Crypto questions

Re The Risk Isn’t In Investing In Cryptocurrency, It’s In Staying Out (Report on Business, Feb. 19): I think it is slightly reckless to promote a speculative asset which lacks a discernible use case that would explain its current extraordinary prices.

Proposals of cryptocurrency as a store of value and currency replacement seem riddled with technical holes and structural flaws. It may be correct that an asset’s value is determined by what others will pay, but I hardly find it an argument against the crypto environment being in the throes of a speculative bubble.

It is true that all investing carries risk and crypto may yet have unforeseen potential, but to hand-wave the possibility of a bubble feels financially reckless. “Crypto is here to stay?” Maybe. But I’d like to hear why.

Liam Andrews Guelph, Ont.

Closer look

Re Two Large Forms: A Country Home That Evokes The Sculptures Of Henry Moore (Real Estate, Feb. 18): I love the photographs of the Sommerhus and the comparison to Henry Moore’s Large Two Forms. There was an interesting painterly sight as well.

The perfectly situated window in one of the bedrooms evoked one of my favourite Magritte paintings: The Human Condition (1933)

Judith Pearsall Oakville, Ont.

Play ball

Re Playing Hardball With History (Opinion, Feb. 19): The Chatham Coloured All-Stars baseball team of 1934 shines out of history as most worthy of our recognition, honour and respect. They brought change to the game and to many hearts and minds.

This group of men, supported by their families and communities, can still hold a place in each of our personal halls of fame. Slowly we are continuing to learn how to better play ball with others.

The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame is late to the game. But as they say, there’s always next season.

John Hobbs Toronto

Bah!

Re The Power Of The Herd (Opinion, Feb. 19): It may well be that Monty Python’s Eric Idle got it right with We Love Sheep from his comedic oratorio Not the Messiah (He’s a Very Naughty Boy), and Handel had it wrong with the chorus of “all we like sheep have gone astray” from Messiah itself.

Where I part company is with the glorification of sheep farming. Although I cannot speak for the ancient Egyptians, Vikings or Mongols, my reading of history tells me that some aspects of European sheep raising were highly exploitative of land.

Those Scottish crofters, thrown off their lands by lairds who discovered the value of running large flocks of sheep to replace their human tenants, would not have shouted hurrah. Nor would the Indigenous inhabitants of colonial Australia, moved or killed for objecting to the aggressive pastoralism of the sheep industry.

Perhaps Handel’s libretto should have read: “It is we who have gone astray.”

John McLaren Victoria

