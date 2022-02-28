Ukrainian soldiers at Kyiv central train station on Feb. 25.UMIT BEKTAS/Reuters

Solutions?

Re Sanctions, Actions (Letters, Feb. 25): A letter-writer questions why NATO cannot stand up with force to the invasion of Ukraine. The answer is simple.

Once NATO’s nuclear states militarily engage with Russia, nuclear war becomes a real possibility. NATO and the world should rob this fire of its oxygen as much as possible through economic sanctions, and pressure BRICS holdouts to do the same.

We can still help Ukraine in myriad ways. Let’s hold strong to sanctions despite any economic fallout. Let’s also call on Canada to join the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and, when appropriate, do all it can to bring NATO and all other nuclear powers into conformity as well.

It’s clear to me that nuclear weapons cannot deter war. But they can turn a fire into a raging global inferno.

Cheryl McNamara Toronto

Is there any chance Angela Merkel can come out of retirement and meet with Vladimir Putin? She seemed respected by him, was seen as Europe’s de facto leader and is ideally positioned to act as a peace ambassador in persuading him to consider a ceasefire.

Surely it’s worth a try.

Jim Ryan Toronto

Refugee crisis

Re Afghan Refugees Stuck In Ukraine With No Exit In Sight (Feb. 25): Now it is time to help Ukrainian refugees who are fleeing to neighbouring countries. We should commit to resettling 100,000 Ukrainians and more later.

Let’s move fast on this and include Afghan refugees in Ukraine.

George Melnyk Co-editor, Finding Refuge in Canada: Narratives of Dislocation; Calgary

Ukrainian special forces risked their own safety to rescue Afghan translators trying to get to Canada. The bravery of the Ukrainians was for all the world to see.

Why did the government not send more weapons to Ukraine that were specifically requested?

Pheroze Jeejeebhoy Hamilton

Look back

Re Our Shared Reality Is Under Assault (Feb. 23): In Don DeLillo’s Libra, a fictionalized Lee Harvey Oswald is the lonely dreamer whose grand action provides meaning and identity.

In the novel’s world of hazy motivations, circuitous causation and frequent randomness, that an insignificant, confused person changes history seems more disturbing than a well-planned conspiracy. This disorienting and dispiriting reality is not just an “aberration in the heartland of the real.”

With the protests, a misguided fringe group’s disruptive golden moment commanded the attention (and they would claim respect) of a country with “their truth.” Columnist Andrew Coyne writes that “the disease is disinformation.” But resolution through education would seem as effective as reasoned debate with a McVeigh or bin Laden.

As the motive is complex, the deterrence of prison, fines or job losses seem ineffective against validation of a glorious identity most never dreamed of possessing.

Chester Fedoruk Toronto

Re To Be Continued (Letters, Feb. 23): A letter-writer is overwhelmed with admiration for police restraint and professionalism in ending the protests in Ottawa; he is also embarrassed to have given credence to calls to defund the police.

Police forces certainly deserve commendations for ending things without significant incident. But don’t we wish that the same would happen when police deal with members of racialized communities?

A misunderstanding of the phrase “defund the police” feels troublesome. It is supposed to mean a diversion of funds for the training and implementation of de-escalation techniques. Sadly, there have been many instances where officers have forgotten that there are human beings who pay with their lives for their bruised egos.

It is for these reasons that we should bring more humanity to policing.

Jagjit Khosla Ottawa

Re In With A Bang, Out With A Whimper (Editorial, Feb. 24): I believe police and governments understood that a violent showdown would have played into the hands of protesters. It would have glamourized them and been parlayed into increased grievance and muscle.

There was never going to be one easy path, but authorities seemed wise to let protesters sit and sit until the whole thing ended in a fizzle. This was strategy, and it deprived them of the oxygen they craved.

I doubt they will protest in Canada again soon. Canada just wasn’t any fun.

Simon Hearn Vancouver

I belong to an Ottawa-based national organization that advocates for human rights.

One of our staff members was targeted for being part of a multiethnic group. He felt so endangered that he left the city to stay with family elsewhere.

I did not find the protests “largely peaceful.” I hope Canadians are aware of the real hardships that citizens in Ottawa endured for weeks.

Cherilyn Spraakman Newmarket, Ont.

More and more

Re To Fully Benefit From Immigration, We Need To Boost Newcomer Supports (Feb. 22): Being an immigrant myself with PhD training in economics, I argue the contrary.

Ottawa’s decision to welcome 1.3 million immigrants over three years could produce net benefits to the economy as a whole. But it would also impose unstated costs borne by citizens in the metropolitan centres – Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal – where the majority of newcomers will settle.

These communities seem to have neither the resources nor will to make required infrastructure investments for the orderly accommodation of rapid population increase. Already beset by obscene residential prices, urban overcrowding and environmental degradation, Canadian cities face serious problems that cannot be ignored.

There will also be further demands on already overstressed health care services. Then consider school systems and an influx of tens of thousands of new students, many without rudimentary knowledge of English.

Economists should not be afraid to look for the costs beneath any “net benefit.”

Peter Bartha Aurora, Ont.

Attracting well-educated immigrants and putting social programs in place often looks good on paper. I believe the way to attract immigrants is just to let them in and allow them to work for what they get.

The United States had the right formula in the previous century. It was the poet Emma Lazarus’s appeal to “give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses” that was successful, not putting immigrants in hotels and bringing in medical doctors who realize their diplomas will not be honoured.

Work is freedom, and the real helping hand is at the end of one’s arm. It seems Emma Lazarus had it right: Canada needs a new “new colossus.”

Douglas Cornish Ottawa

