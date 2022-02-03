Erin O'Toole speaks in Oshawa on Sept. 21, 2021. Mr. O’Toole lost his bid to stay on as Conservative Party Leader Wednesday after his own members of Parliament voted him out. The final result was 73 to 45.Mark Blinch/Reuters

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.

Party pain

Re It’s Not The Leader Conservative MPs Need To Kick Out, But Some Of Their Own (Feb. 2): What is happening to the Conservative Party seems like a replay of what happened after the failure of the Meech Lake Accord.

It was no longer possible to keep the competing factions under the Progressive Conservative big tent and the party broke into pieces, virtually guaranteeing Liberal governments for the foreseeable future. The 1993 election saw the formerly united pieces of the party (the PCs themselves, Bloc Québécois and Reform Party) win more of the popular vote than the Liberals. This pattern repeated in 1997 and 2000.

Had there been a proportional representation electoral system, a coalition of those pieces could have governed. That, of course, would have been provisional on getting along better than they did under a “big tent.”

I despair of the far-right faction of today’s Conservatives being able to make those necessary compromises.

Nelson Smith Toronto

Catering to the far-right minority is likely costing the Conservatives support from centre-right voters.

I held my nose and voted Conservative in the last election, not liking their stand on vaccine requirements but unable to vote for the continually leftward-shifting, free-spending Liberals. The Conservatives should be filling the vacuum left at the centre, attracting more centrist Liberals who have been holding their noses while supporting Justin Trudeau.

I cannot, however, continue to support a party that caters to extremists. Maybe it’s time for a new centrist party that believes in fiscal responsibility with a strong social safety net. Exorcize the fringe and take back the sensible centre.

Catherine Hunt Oakville, Ont.

Trudeau and truckers

Re Instead Of Trying To Quell Convoy Tensions, Trudeau Inflamed Them (Feb. 2): For all of Justin Trudeau’s seeming openness, cheery diplomacy and sunny ways, our leader’s denunciation of the convoy feels narrow-minded to me. On my icy edge of the prairie, convoy support burns hot. Failure to treat the truckers with dignity will likely embolden the movement.

Most troubling to me is Mr. Trudeau’s use of “disgusted” language in describing the convoy. When evoked in politics, repugnance tends to deny the humanity of those on the other side. A wise statesman would appeal to our better angels, not stoke reptilian passions.

There may have been some vandals at the protests, but I believe it is Mr. Trudeau who now slouches toward abhorrence.

Patrick Smith St. Albert, Alta.

I know of several families that include a vaccine-hesitant member or two among them. They know that if they want to continue breaking bread together in the years to come, they will have to exercise patience, forbearance and an honest commitment to listening and understanding.

Apparently Justin Trudeau can’t be bothered to exercise these virtues for the family that is Canada.

Kate Lynch Toronto

As a long-timeOttawa resident, I’m not looking for police to crack down on protesters in some brutal display of state force.

I just want police to accord the same restraint and understanding to other protests held in the name of economic equity, anti-racism, Indigenous rights, global justice, environmental protection etc.

Marc Spooner Regina

Fear factor

Re Putin Says The West Has Ignored Russia’s Security Concerns In Standoff Over Ukraine (Feb. 2): I think Vladimir Putin’s biggest fear is not the advancement of NATO on his borders, but rather he is deathly afraid of Russians wanting the democracy and freedom they see in Ukraine.

Bill Reitsma Oshawa

Boycott boost

Re The World Once Said, ‘Never Again.’ Ahead Of China’s Olympic Games, We Seem To Have Forgotten (Opinion, Jan. 29): In 1980, the United Nations asked countries to boycott the Summer Olympics in Moscow, to protest the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. Canada, the United States and numerous other countries agreed.

Where was the UN call this time around to boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics? Owing to China’s horrific human-rights record, no self-respecting country should be attending. The world should have said no and stood up to this tyrant.

Then-U.S. president Jimmy Carter suggested that to prevent future politicization, the Games should be held at a permanent Greek site in summers and a similarly suitable site in winters. We should have listened to him.

Bob Erwin Ottawa

All of the above

Re How Canada Can Build More Housing (Editorial, Feb. 1): Is urban densification the solution to the Canadian housing crisis? Or is more sprawl the solution? I find this a false dichotomy.

We need homes for families built in the greatest possible number, as quickly as possible, wherever people are willing to live in them. We should have both urban densification and more sprawl. Even better yet, how about dense urban sprawl?

Families would be more than happy to live in reasonably comfortable homes anywhere in or near thriving Canadian cities, if we only gave them the opportunity.

Eric Stutz Toronto

Further reading

Re Fierce Foe Of Apartheid Has Fought For A Free And Independent Press (Feb. 1): I am a former journalist and I also worked for a Canadian development organization, in Lesotho, during the last years of apartheid. This profile of Namibian journalist Gwen Lister captured my interest on several levels.

Her story is inspiring to many, I think, and deserves the wide attention a Globe and Mail audience can give it. I will be buying Ms. Lister’s book, Comrade Editor, and I look forward to coming articles in the Moral Courage series.

Stephanie Slater Denman Island, B.C.

Good health

Re Parenting Is Tiring. This Was Different. (First Person, Jan. 31): No health care professional should minimize postpartum sleep deprivation or anxiety. Similarly, no person should think that they’re not the “type of person” who might need medication for sleep deprivation or anxiety (or any other mental illness).

More than half of those who suffer from depression or anxiety will never go to a doctor because of stigma and a belief that mental illness is something that couldn’t happen to them. That affects diagnosis and treatment.

What type of person needs mental-health treatment? The same type that might need stitches for a cut, antibiotics for a sinus infection or pain relief for a broken leg. In other words, any of us.

Let’s all work to end any stigma associated with mental illness.

Lise Sklar Luke Sklar Mental Health Initiative, Holy Blossom Temple; Toronto

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com