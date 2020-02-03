Open this photo in gallery In this image from video, House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks during debate ahead of a vote on calling witnesses during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on Jan. 31, 2020. The Associated Press

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

Good night, and good luck

Re Brexit Is Done. And Now Britain Is Less Free (Opinion, Feb. 1): As a European citizen and supporter of the European project and the many benefits it has brought to the United Kingdom, Ireland and the continent, this is a day that saddens me. It is also a day that never should have happened.

For justice, for truth, for prosperity, for peace in Northern Ireland, for Jo Cox, for progress, for security, for immigrants, for Scotland, for Wales and especially for England – I sincerely hope this departure is but a brief episode. One that would end with Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage turfed out of the public consciousness, replaced by the wishes of millions of young Britons to return to a Europe that would keep its doors unlocked to an open, compassionate and progressive Britain.

Story continues below advertisement

Finbar Hefferon St. John’s

I am reminded of the concerns, as voiced by Charles de Gaulle, with admitting Britain in the first place to the then European Economic Community. He likened admission to a Trojan horse that would ultimately undermine the entire membership. It seems he was both prescient and correct.

Moses Wuggenig Toronto

Nigel Farage thinks that leaving the European Union was “a night to remember.” Perhaps Mr. Farage is too young to remember the 1958 film A Night to Remember, which recounts the sinking of the Titanic.

Simon Renouf Edmonton

Just do it

Re Trump Can Do No Wrong. Just Ask His Lawyer (Editorial, Jan. 31): In the spirit of equal opportunity, perhaps the next Globe editorial should read: “Trump can do no right. Just ask Adam Schiff."

Ed Bodi Oakville, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

A proposal

Re WHO Declares Coronavirus Global Emergency (Jan. 31): We represent a group of two dozen scientist and researchers who believe that the right time to take effective action against the new coronavirus should be the day the pandemic ends. Having documented such events before (consider SARS), we have enough knowledge of how they happen to engage in proactive measures to reduce the chances of recurrence. Our DAMA (Document-Assess-Monitor-Act) protocol is designed to reduce the need for costly crisis-response activities.

The day after, scientists should track the coronavirus (less colloquially known as 2019-nCoV) to its geographic sources and reservoirs, learn the ecological connections that could result in further human exposure and collaborate with health workers to mitigate human involvement in those connections. We should do the same for the myriad pathogens that have not yet made themselves known.

The current outbreak serves as a stark reminder that the planet is a minefield of accidents waiting to happen. Globalized trade and travel, combined with climate change, create an environment where it is not just a possibility there will be a continuing parade of emerging and persisting pathogens, it is a certainty. And just as certain, in our observation, is that with better proactive procedures, we need not continue to be unpleasantly surprised.

Daniel Brooks, Eric Hoberg, Walter Boeger Co-authors, The Stockholm Paradigm: Climate Change and Emerging Disease

Scott Gardner Harold W. Manter Laboratory of Parasitology, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Alicia Juarrero CEO, VectorAnalytica; Washington

Story continues below advertisement

All for one

Re Conservatives Will Stand Up For LGBTQ Canadians – Now That It’s Easy And Convenient (Opinion, Feb. 1): The trouble confronting a politician – or anyone else, for that matter – who considers attending a Pride or similar parade is that it sends a positive message for one lobby group and quite another for all those other groups whose parades one does not attend.

I don’t attend parades for Pride, Orangemen, Caribbean Carnival, sports, unions or Santa Claus. That doesn’t mean I don’t believe in them; it means I embrace all creeds, colours, races, religions, orientations – even a few politicians and journalists.

Charles Hooker East Garafraxa, Ont.

The place to be

Re Bitter Green: It’s Not Just Ontario Place’s Buildings That Face An Uncertain Future (Real Estate, Jan. 24): I too have very happy memories of time spent at Ontario Place, from the Cinesphere to the original Forum for concerts. I most especially remember tours with the landscape architect Michael Hough, as one of his students, to witness his successful urban ecological restoration. In hindsight, architect Eb Zeidler was correct to focus on the beauty of Lake Ontario; if the trees and landscapes designed by Mr. Hough’s firm had grown as planned, a broad belt of pine, maple, ash with a vibrant colorful understory would be in place today.

But any nature in or near cities is important, providing slope stability, habitat for hundreds of species, mitigation from climate extremes, fresh clean oxygen and four-seasons magical respite from the harsh urban locales that we seem intent on building. When the future of Ontario Place is decided, care should be given to restoration of the dense-nature landscape features envisioned 50 years ago. The area could again welcome visitors seeking a place to eat, dance, have fun and embrace nature.

William Granger Former chair, Toronto and Region Conservation Authority; Bowen Island, B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

Let’s get physical

Re Cancer Patients Should Be Advised To Exercise, Experts Say (Jan. 20): A number of organizations across Canada have been offering exercise support to cancer patients for many years. Places such as InspireHealth, Wellspring and the YMCA and YWCA Encore programs have long acknowledged the important role that exercise plays, both physically and mentally, throughout a cancer diagnosis.

While education is an essential first step, adherence takes motivation, capability – and opportunity. Programs should be led by exercise professionals with cancer-specific training who work with patients to create plans based on goals, abilities and health status. On top of physical benefits, I have found that patients experience improvements in quality of life and foster community with others in similar situations.

The new research highlighted by columnist Alex Hutchinson makes clear that the winners are the patients. Every one of them should have ready access to this information and the practical supports to carry it out.

Rachel Mark Clinical exercise physiologist, InspireHealth Supportive Cancer Care; Victoria

Charity to boot

Re Christine Sinclair And The Curse Of The Quiet Superstar (Jan. 31): Please add to your outstanding summary of this unique Canadian her dedicated support as a spokesperson for the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada. With Sandi Sinclair, her mom and childhood soccer coach, diagnosed with MS before she was born, Christine Sinclair has helped to raise millions of dollars for MS research, and continues to do so today. On hearing of her record 185th goal, I immediately went online to donate $185 as an appropriate way to honour her achievement.

Stephen Campbell Manotick, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.