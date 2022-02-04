Canada's Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole speaks to the media about the government’s economic update on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ont. on Dec. 14, 2021.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Erin O’Toole’s exit

Re Tories Turf O’Toole As Leader (Feb. 3): It seems Erin O’Toole got up on Groundhog Day and saw his shadow cabinet.

Paul Park Ottawa

As a lifelong Liberal, I should be rejoicing in the internal strife of the Conservatives. I am, however, quite sad that the party is tearing itself apart.

The current woes seem led by a fringe element. Interim leader Candice Bergen was shown wearing a camouflage “Make America Great Again” hat in an undated photo that surfaced days after the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on U.S. Congress. This is political manna from heaven for my party.

Canada does, however, need a strong, stable Conservative Party. But it will likely select a leader catering to its fringe, who will probably be unelectable by the broader Canadian public.

Every government, including the current one, has a shelf life. The Conservatives are doing their best to help my Liberals prolong their time on the government benches. This is unfortunate for Canadian democracy.

Mark Anthony Billings Montreal

I consider myself a “Red Tory” or “Blue Liberal,” take your pick. Unfortunately, both the Liberals and Conservatives lost me two elections ago.

What’s a person to do? This is depressing.

Stephen Gill East Gwillimbury, Ont.

My Conservative MP vows party unity moving forward, but won’t disclose how he voted. Ever get the feeling that politics is an insider’s sport for players with full-body protection?

Don Sellar Port Hope, Ont.

Conservative MPs say they are united. Yet I see no way the party could possibly be united around principles or policies.

What would unite the Conservatives is a leader feared as a party manager, respected as a vote-getter and recognized as having paid their dues as a partisan. Party members would submerge their prejudices to rally around such a person. The unifying vision everyone professes to want would miraculously appear.

Gerald Wright Ottawa

I wanted to vote Conservative in the last election. My local MP seems like a decent guy and I liked Erin O’Toole. But I had misgivings about the dinosaurs in the party and whether they could be controlled. This week’s events confirmed the wisdom of my doubts.

If the Conservative Party cannot get the vote of a sexagenarian white male, living in a small town in a largely rural riding, how can it hope to win elections?

Larry Haskell Owen Sound, Ont.

The Conservative Party should split into two parties: one party being called Conservative, the other Reform.

Irwin Walker Hamilton

To win the hearts and minds of Canadians, just add “Progressive” back to the Conservative Party.

Gurcharan Singh Bhatia CM Edmonton

High point

Re Spending Will Dictate Pace Of Rate Hikes: BoC (Report on Business, Feb. 3): I have been clearing out old files during the pandemic. I came across a headline from The Globe and Mail dated March 30, 1990: “Central bank rate climbs to 13.51 per cent.”

Conditioned by low rates over the last few years, I was shocked to see such a report from this newspaper. Not my usual experience reading about the Bank of Canada.

John Krauser Mississauga

They protest

Re Trudeau And Truckers (Letters, Feb. 3): Some readers seem upset with Justin Trudeau’s vocal denunciation of the trucker protest. On the other hand, I feel encouraged that he has finally removed himself from his usual fence-sitting position, and firmly taken a principled stance on an important issue.

Michael Gilman Toronto

My son is one of the protesters in downtown Ottawa. He doesn’t appreciate being called ugly names by our Prime Minister and the Mayor.

While he knows there are some people doing deplorable things, which he vehemently opposes, the majority of protesters he has encountered are peaceable people who are passionate about their cause.

Do I agree with my son’s views on the ineffectiveness of vaccines and masks? Absolutely not. But I am getting a better understanding of his mistrust of government and media.

I realize that residents are tired of trucks honking their horns and the smell of diesel, but they should let police do their job of negotiating a peaceful, orderly end to the protest. My son, who is no fan of police, has nothing but praise for the way they have conducted themselves so far.

Karen Bergentein Ottawa

Re Calling Vaccine Mandates A ‘Crime Against Humanity’ Is Dangerous (Feb. 3): A “crime against humanity” requires widespread and serious life-threatening harm.

I would argue this is the kind of harm done when cancer and organ-disease patients have surgeries postponed or cancelled because hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients. This would also be the kind of harm done when maskless people trigger a chain of infection, leading to severe illness or death among those with vulnerable health.

Protesters should disperse before they trigger a “crime against Canadians.”

Joanna Anderson Burlington, Ont.

Canadian content

Re Ottawa Reintroduces Bill On Broadcasting (Feb. 3): If Netflix had gone a decade without producing anything relevant to me, I would cancel my subscription.

Since we’re apparently trying to create a level playing field, will someone please explain how I can cancel my subscription to what the government has been passing off as “Canadian content?”

David Arthur Cambridge, Ont.

Re Let’s Get physical: One Company’s Plans To Resurrect Canadian Films On Blu-ray (Jan. 29): There are two more directors who represent the beginning of Canadian cinema, often cited by film scholars. Don Shebib’s Goin’ Down the Road (1970) and Claude Jutra’s Mon oncle Antoinne (1971) are English and French works that have been recognized by the film world even beyond Canada’s borders.

Paul Tortolo Waterloo, Ont.

Cliff notes

Re As Ulysses Turns 100, James Joyce’s Classic, Complex Novel Will Live On (Feb. 2): If one plans to read this amazing book and are of average intelligence, make sure to pick up the student’s version of Ulysses with 200 pages of footnotes.

This way, one would save a few dollars on not having to buy two versions, and for the rest of life be able to say one conquered James Joyce. This is not a book for the average reader. It should come with a warning label.

Brian Martel Hamilton

