Feb. 4: Netflix’s cultural threat? Plus other letters to the editor

Open this photo in gallery CBC president Catherine Tait has compared Netflix and foreign-owned media services to the British Raj, warning of the need to wary of cultural imperialism. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com

..................................................................................................................................

Semi-public data, too

It’s important to note in your ongoing series on Canada’s data deficit that societies with more comprehensive data do not rely solely on public data. They also collect what might be called semi-public data, gathered and analyzed by non-governmental organizations such as universities and think tanks.

Story continues below advertisement

In the U.S., for example, “consumer confidence” data are published by the Conference Board, a corporate-supported economic research institute. Data on household economics (including marriage, divorce, household composition) are routinely collected by the Survey Research Center, University of Michigan. The U.S. decennial census has never collected data on religion. This gap is filled regularly by the General Social Survey, carried out by the University of Chicago.

Both centres receive government funding directly and indirectly (similar arrangements can be found in the U.K., Germany, Italy etc.). This arrangement – arm’s length from government – allows researchers to collect information on sensitive topics that could never be dealt with by a government agency. In the 1980s, for example, professors from three Canadian universities collaborated to conduct the first-ever Canadian national fertility survey, with funding from Health Canada.

They collected information on such things as frequency of intercourse and contraceptive use, topics that would be out-of-bounds for Statistics Canada. No privacy norms were breached (universities have stringent ethical reviews of research involving human subjects) and the data – made strictly anonymous – were put in the public domain.

Canada has well-established university survey research centres, but there is a sense in which StatsCan has maintained a near-monopoly on large-scale social, economic and health surveys. If Canada’s data gap is to be filled, a better division of labour is order.

Thomas K. Burch, demographer, Victoria

Netflix as a threat

Re CBC Head Warns Netflix Poses Cultural Threat To Canada (Feb. 1): So CBC president Catherine Tait wants us to think of Netflix as a new digital British Raj. The British Raj was out of touch with the people it claimed to serve, yet survived for so long because of steadfast government support.

Does that sound like Netflix? It sounds to me like CBC television.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

George Galt, Victoria

...........................................

Oh, the irony! The First Lord of the CBC likens Netflix to the British Raj. Look in the mirror! Absent the Liberal government’s largesse, where would CBC be?

Claude Daley, St. John’s

...........................................

I don’t recall Netflix making me pay a salt tax.

Story continues below advertisement

Rob Young, Toronto

...........................................

The true comparison of Netflix operating in Canada is to Netflix operating in modern-day India. That is, each sovereign nation gets to decide on the conditions that they wish to impose on how a major networking company should operate in their country.

Ian Savidge, Toronto

Wondering in Ontario

Re Ontario Health-Care Debate Heats Up Over Alleged Privatization ‘Blueprint’ (Feb. 1); Ontario PCs Rake In Donations Under Relaxed Fundraising Rules (Feb. 1): You report that the Ontario PC Party raised far more money in January – normally a quiet month for fundraising – than its rivals. In the same edition, you report that the Ontario PC government is considering expanding private delivery of health services within the public system.

Would it be cynical of me to wonder if there is a connection, and if those for-profit companies are donating to the PCs in the hope of improving the likelihood of getting those contracts?

Story continues below advertisement

Too bad we’ll never know, since you also report that that very same PC Party is not required to report the names of those who attend its fundraisers. Hmm. Could that be another connection?

Marcia Zalev, Toronto

Healers’ mental health

Part of the problem with mental-health stigma is that the very professionals diagnosing patients are often struggling themselves with mental-health issues (Health Care’s Orphan – letters, Jan. 31).

The Canadian Medical Association’s 2018 survey found one in three doctors met criteria for depression. About 19 per cent of doctors had thought of suicide at some point in their lives.

A 2017 study found 54 per cent of doctors had burn out. Trained to be stoic and deny weakness of any kind, many doctors feel deep shame and embarrassment when they can’t “hack it.”

The other problem is that psychiatry has not yet joined the 21st century. Unlike the rest of medicine, which uses biomarkers such as blood tests and imaging scans, its outdated practices of so often going on patient symptoms alone is poor medicine. Imagine trying to treat chest pain without doing an EKG, blood work or exercise stress test? We all deserve better. And better means better research funding. Are you listening Health Canada?

Lesley Horton, clinical instructor, Faculty of Medicine, University of British Columbia

Older. And working

Re Dear Boomers: The Economy Still Needs You (Jan. 31): Thank you for renewing the case from your editorial two years ago, Baby Boomers, Please Don’t Retire (Feb. 8, 2017), that increasing workplace participation by mature workers would have a significant economic benefit for Canada. However, while your recent editorial quotes evidence that “age discrimination appears to be pervasive,” your solution seems to consist of a mild suggestion that “companies have to step up.”

In this area, the 2017 Advisory Council on Economic Growth’s report was similarly hesitant.

Like your editorial, their report, “Tapping Economic Potential Through Broader Workforce Participation,” emphasized the importance of flexible working hours as a means of retaining mature workers, and cited New Zealand as a best practice in this regard, it having introduced legislation in 2015 that “offers all workers the right to request changes in working arrangements.” However, the report then meekly states that “Canada may find such an approach unnecessarily intrusive.”

A government by nature more comfortable with the carrot than the stick, and more so after the painful skirmish over small-business tax changes, will likely not want to fight this battle with the business sector. Can we therefore expect an editorial around this time of year in 2021? Your persistence may, at least, elicit another government specialty, the hand-wringing apology.

Chester Fedoruk, Toronto

...........................................

You raised some good points in your editorial. That said, the headline addresses boomers, who aren’t really the audience for your message. Maybe try this:

Dear Employers: Stop whining about labour shortages and demographic aging, and work instead to reduce age discrimination in your workplaces. Canada’s economy will thank you.

Susan McDaniel, demographer, University of Lethbridge