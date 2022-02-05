FILE PHOTO: Canada's Conservative Party leader Erin O'Toole is applauded while speaking during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada December 8, 2021. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File PhotoBLAIR GABLE/Reuters

Conservative crisis

Re Never-ending Story: Tories Seek Unifier For a Divided Party (Feb. 3): The Conservative leadership contest has begun, and the monster in the room has not changed for decades.

Someone needs to bring the West together with the East. The East is driven by industry, where people have traditionally been unionized. The West was founded on agriculture, and the fierce independence of farmers remains a common mindset.

I remember when Peter Lougheed – the Progressive Conservative premier of Alberta in the 1970s and 1980s, and arguably Canada’s most trusted leader – was courted by the federal wing. He was not interested.

I asked a farmer in Vulcan, Alta., if he thought Mr. Lougheed should move to Ottawa. He said “it would be using a ham as bait to catch a sausage.”

Attitudes have not changed.

Hugh McKechnie Newmarket, Ont.

The majority of Canadians align with four statements: Women have the right to make decisions regarding their reproductive health; climate change threatens people today and should be urgently addressed; assault-style weapons have no place in civilian hands; vaccinations have proven safe, and are the best hope of getting back to living freely.

Erin O’Toole seemed to understand that a party can’t form government if it is offside with the majority of voters on values important to them. He tried to campaign accordingly, lost the election and now he is fired as leader.

If Conservatives were to align with Canadians on these issues, what would separate them from Liberals? And isn’t that their existential crisis?

Mary Cleaver Vancouver

Risky business

Re Vaccines Are The Silver Bullet (Editorial, Jan. 29): The idea of “risk” in medicine has always been a tricky business, providing naysayers with a foot in the door to deny medical findings.

We all “know of” the person who smoked and lived to be 90. But what about the large numbers who die of lung cancer because of smoking? The public has protected itself through laws restricting smoking. There has been negligible public outcry.

Similarly, we are protecting ourselves through measures designed to stop the spread of COVID-19. There will always be those who use unvaccinated individuals who are not sick or seemingly do not have the virus as a foil to deny the efficacy of vaccines.

Robert Milan Victoria

Re How To Restore The Constitution Of Knowledge (Jan. 29): Yes, humans are rational beings, but we are also highly emotional.

We are good at forming opinions for emotional reasons, then using faulty reasoning to support them. Our faulty reasoning is then abetted by logical fallacies, lack of good information, disinformation and poor understanding of math and statistics.

A first step to recognizing errors in logic often starts with recognizing the emotional impulse underpinning our most deeply held biases.

Lauralee Morris Brampton, Ont.

Trans questions

Re Illiberalism Clouding Discussions Of Trans Issues Will Only Push People To The Fringes (Opinion, Jan. 29): The Waterloo Region District School Board prevented a person from completing her remarks at a public meeting; “illiberalism” is the summary judgment.

Given that the board engaged in prophylactic censorship in anticipation of allegedly troubling comments, perhaps “authoritarian” is a better descriptor.

Peter Woolstencroft Waterloo, Ont.

I find there is often prejudice behind LGBTQ questions, and LGBTQ people’s stories perceived as inappropriate for children, because they’re seen as inherently more sexual than cisgender, heterosexual people.

One book in discussion, The Other Boy by M.G. Hennessey, is recommended for ages 8 to 12. The voice of the protagonist rings true to concerns of children that age, and the advantages and risks of hormone treatment are discussed in a kid-friendly way. The book acknowledges that the protagonist has been in discussions with his doctor for months. Treatment is not simply something “cool” or easy.

When adults raise certain subjects as inappropriate for children, it’s usually because they themselves are uncomfortable with them – just ask Judy Blume.

Katie Mussellam Thornhill, Ont.

Undeniably, honest lines of open-minded inquiry should be allowed. But I believe it is also undeniable that many questions posed around trans issues are not honest inquiries asked by open-minded people interested in learning.

Questions are often filled with prejudgment and intent to exclude trans people from spaces. Some centre around the very right of trans people to exist or belong. They deeply hurt in serious ways.

So maybe it is time to question the questions, to understand how they are what truly drive people to the fringes.

L.M. Dewar-Weber South Dundas, Ont.

Welcome home

Re ‘Illegal’ Workers Deserve Residency (Opinion, Jan. 29): Why are we among the last countries to give residency to undocumented workers? That these workers are easily exploited and often do not pay taxes should be reason enough to grant it.

We should also have legislation that gives them more pathways to citizenship. It would be the humane thing to do.

Kaz Shikaze Mississauga

Another lap

Re Strokes Of Genius (Opinion, Jan. 29): I worked two summers teaching swimming for the Red Cross across Saskatchewan. I held instructor and examiner designations, as well as received an award of distinction with the Royal Life Saving Society Canada. I believe terminating Red Cross swimming lessons is a strategic error with negative financial consequences.

The fast and true pathway to the hearts and wallets of Canadian families was swimming lessons. They imprinted an irreplaceable and positive image of the Red Cross.

We learned to care for the other person via the famous buddy system. Red Cross taught us about safety, skill and preparation. Drownings were prevented in large scale.

These values from the pool or lake carried forward into adulthood. Swim lessons were the transfer currency for supporting other Red Cross projects.

There seems no wisdom to abandoning a market share, held since 1946, of more than 40 million happy and nostalgic swimmers.

Ted Cardwell Saskatoon

Sober discussion

Re My Sobriety Is Not Just Mine (Opinion, Jan. 29): I commend the author for this honest account of her drinking. I have experienced similar things, particularly throughout the pandemic.

While drinking is so often a balm, a real look at the culture of drinking is necessary.

I’m not saying that a light-bulb moment of sobriety is a realistic path for everyone who struggles, but we should discuss this more as a culture that often glamorizes drinking. The pandemic has shown that.

Jayce Sale Guelph, Ont.

