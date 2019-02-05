Feb. 5: Venezuela’s complexity. Plus other letters to the editor

Open this photo in gallery Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland poses for a selfie with Orlando Viera-Blanco, Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido's representative to Canada, following the closing news conference at the Lima Group meeting in Ottawa, on Feb. 4, 2019. CHRIS WATTIE/Reuters

Venezuela’s complexity

Re Ottawa Opposes Military Ousting Maduro (Feb. 4): By jumping in so quickly to support Juan Guaido in Venezuela, Canada is straying from its usual measured and thoughtful role as a mediator and alternative voice in global affairs. It is difficult to imagine Jean Chrétien pursuing this U.S.-sanctioned path as enthusiastically as Justin Trudeau and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

How unwise it is to ignore history’s lessons. Iraq? Vietnam?

Venezuela is the unfortunate owner of the world’s largest proven oil reserves. This is about business for the U.S., not democracy. It’s time for Canada to find its way back to the valued role we have held in the past with global affairs. The world is not as black and white as U.S. national security adviser John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would have us believe. Canada used to be good at dealing with complexity. Not any more it seems.

Jane Reid, Whistler, B.C.

Revenue. Not spending

Re Fiscal Reality, Meet Doug Ford’s Ontario (Feb. 2): It is hard to disagree with your editorial on the state of Ontario’s finances. Politicians have been selling “efficiencies” as a way to cut spending in the interest of tax cuts for the wealthy since the late 1970s. As you note, “if there were easy ways to save large amounts of money by cutting things that nobody would miss, previous governments would have seized on them.” And yes, the result of this 40-year attack on services is the second-lowest program spending and lowest health-care spending .

The obvious lines, which you did not add, are that Ontario has a revenue problem, not a spending problem, and that the endless tax cuts for the wealthy need to stop.

We have to start paying for the services we want again.

David Mutimer, Chair, Department of Politics, York University

Scouting values for pols

Re Two Bullies And A Boy Scout (Feb. 2): The Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister are to be congratulated and supported for not succumbing to the pragmatic amorality that marks this political era. While the hostage-taking by the Chinese is appalling, it is no more helpful to give in to kidnappers than bullies.

We have to pin our hope on laborious, painstaking diplomacy – Canada’s strong suit.

Clare Ford, Larry Pass; Port Perry, Ont.

...........................................

What is disturbing about Margaret Wente’s column is its implied call to bow to the bullies of the world, and its dismissive attitude toward the so-called naivety of higher values. Huawei’s influence on national security, China’s growing surveillance state, and the repression of women in Saudi Arabia are not denied – yet it appears Justin Trudeau is to ignore this, to protect our financial and business interests? We are in a dark political period. The last thing we need is to not stand up to authoritarian bullies, no matter the small size of our country.

The world sorely needs some Scouting values right about now.

Alix Harvey, Victoria

...........................................

Scouts understand that to respect themselves, they need to respect others. Scouts understand this governs how they treat others, that it requires standing up for others, speaking up in the face of wrong even though others may choose to remain silent, and standing up for what is right.

Scouts understand that there is no right way to do the wrong thing. This is what Scouting expects of its youth members. We should expect no less from our political leaders.

Mark Hornblower, Sarnia, Ont.

...........................................

It is important to note that if you wish to refer to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as a Boy Scout, that the term “Boy Scout” no longer exists in Canada. Scouting is a co-ed program here (and has been since co-ed sections in Rovers were introduced into Scouting in 1972, followed by other changes and an official name change in 2007 to Scouts Canada).

In the United States, Scouting became co-ed just recently, however, this is most certainly a topic for another column.

Don R. Bean, Scouter, Group Commissioner, 4th Clarkson (Mississauga)

Art in, and art out

Re Hanging By Threads (Arts & Books, Feb. 2): Chris Hannay and Kate Taylor did a great job of unravelling the Byzantine rules respecting Canadian art donations and export. There’s no doubt that these rules need to be clarified by Parliament, as surely it shouldn’t simply be up to a curator in Victoria to determine whether or not a picture by the minor French Impressionist Gustave Caillebotte is important to Canadian heritage?

There should be absolutely no controls on the export of art by non-Canadians. Or else, why would serious collectors such as Bob Rennie, myself and others bother to import foreign art works into our country?

As for art works by Canadians, what harm would it do for a Seattle company to buy a Lawren Harris mountain scene? I would have thought we should be pleased that collectors abroad are taking an interest in our distinguished artists?

Having said that, we definitely need to encourage the donation of both Canadian and foreign art works of merit to our public galleries. The current relief of capital gains tax definitely seems to help in this regard.

Michael Audain, Vancouver

Porters and patriots

Re How Black Train Porters Helped Put Canada On Track (Opinion, Feb. 2): My father worked briefly as a train porter in the 1950s as a young university student from Trinidad and Tobago. He still tells stories about those travels. Clearly, they gave him a valuable education about the beauty, and sometimes difficult history of his adopted country. With Black History Month upon us, I thank Cecil Foster for documenting the dignity and work of those black train porters, who helped build our strong and diverse Canada.

Bernadette Clement, Mayor, Cornwall, Ont.

Huawei’s no-harm pledge

Re Huawei Will ‘Never Do Anything To Harm Any Country,’ Chairman Vows (Feb. 2): In his interview with The Globe and Mail, Huawei chairman Liang Hua conveyed his beliefs in the rule of law, respect for human rights, and the need to avoid decision-making based on ideology. Great.

Perhaps he could call on his government to release Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, and to commute the death sentence imposed on Robert Schellenberg.

Jane Gurr, Ottawa

Stupor bowl …

Re The Most Boring Super Bowl In History (Sports, Feb. 4): Super Bowl, Stupor Bowl. If ever the excitement of watching paint dry puts too much strain on my heart, there will be the NFL. Like so much in the United States, the “game” is overweight, and overblown – but it is, thankfully, over.

Alastair Moran, Brampton, Ont.