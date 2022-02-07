Then-leader of the Conservative Party Erin O'Toole speaks during a media availability in West Block on Parliament Hill on Jan. 27.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Aim is true

Re Tories Need To Move Quickly To Find O’Toole Replacement, Party President Says (Feb. 4): I was a Liberal candidate in the 1980 election that returned Pierre Trudeau to power. But running in a bluer-than-blue constituency, I had no hope of winning.

In one of my first all-candidates meetings, the moderator unexpectedly asked a question for which I was unprepared. I listened carefully as the NDP candidate gave a thorough answer. “That’s pretty good,” I thought. “I can do something with that.”

The Conservative answered next. “Hmm, that sounds pretty good, too.”

I followed with a response that came right down the middle. Applause. Everyone was happy.

And so there it was, my political epiphany: I discovered what it truly means to be a Liberal. Erin O’Toole should have been a Liberal.

Larry Davies Aurora, Ont.

Flip flops and all, Erin O’Toole tried. Recognizing that most Canadians like their politics moderate, centrist and reasonable, he tried to drag his party to the centre and make it a palatable government in waiting.

With Mr. O’Toole gone, the Conservatives will likely be kidnapped by the radical right and become unelectable outside the Prairie provinces. With refreshed leadership, the centrist Liberals would sweep the remainder of the country and put the Conservatives on the backbenches – the furthest backbenches.

For facing the next prime minister across the aisle would be the new opposition leader: Jagmeet Singh.

Robert Cairns Cobourg, Ont.

Protest purpose

Re Don’t Confuse A Blockade With A Protest (Feb. 4): The right to protest should come with a responsibility: If protesters see others behaving disrespectfully or unlawfully, they should stop it or leave the protest.

Remaining at the scene enables those committing hateful actions and sends a message that this behaviour is acceptable. Police warned of possible violence in Ottawa days in advance. Participants hoping for peaceful demonstration should have prepared a plan in response.

If they chose to stay and do nothing, they should be just as complicit as the perpetrators.

Anna Dolan Madawaska Valley, Ont.

At first I wondered why couldn’t the convoy also demonstrate for the freedom of Muslim women to wear hijabs in public-service jobs in Quebec? Or the freedom of the homeless to have humble homes? Or even the freedom of those with mental-health issues to access timely, comprehensive healing?

Why not? Their political philosophy seems to be about “I, me and mine.” That would make them hard core conservatives, valuing individuality over the communal good.

Walter Wilmot Ottawa

Re They Protest (Letters, Feb. 4): A letter-writer’s son participated in the protest. My son is one of the workers and residents of downtown Ottawa.

He didn’t appreciate the cacophony of blaring horns, nor having his construction job on Parliament Hill shut down because of security concerns. He witnessed the antics of those who should know better.

Fully vaccinated and obeying his company’s stringent pandemic policies, he has nevertheless been denied his freedom to earn a living, along with thousands of others. His financial position will soon become precarious.

He knows that residents are tired and have no praise for the way the police have conducted themselves.

Do I agree with my son’s views? Absolutely. Freedom for whom?

Bryan Hayter Centre Wellington, Ont.

Long-term plan

Re The Real Issue In Canada’s LTC Homes (Jan. 31): I am an 83-year-old who has been on the board of a long-term care home adjacent to a hospital, plus the boards of two hospitals. The Canada Health Act should be revised to encompass funding for long-term homes, and legislate that private and non-profit homes come under hospital oversight.

This was done during the pandemic, when North York General Hospital took over the administration of a private home owing to the number of deaths. Residents would be steps away from acute care, and staff would have immediate access to senior health professionals and hospital training.

In Ontario, there should also be one minister for both long-term care and hospitals, to avoid further bureaucracy and ensure better access to decision-makers.

Tom Simmons Mississauga

We continue to “warehouse” seniors in large buildings. A loss of identity and autonomy follow from having to adhere to an institution’s scheduling. Who wants to live with 300 strangers?

We can talk about improved staffing, private rooms and infection prevention, but my core belief is that wait-lists are somewhat artificial. If there was choice for seniors, the majority would direct their own care at home with robust community supports.

Government money and care should come to people, rather than people having only the option of long-term care in their later years.

Mary Richardson Toronto

Without front-line workers willing to enter the long-term care and home-care fields, new beds would sit empty and seniors neglected. Serious efforts should be made to improve conditions of work in these sectors, because they substantially affect conditions of care.

Investment in capital assets would not improve care without major investments in human resources.

Shalom Schachter Lead, employment policy working group, Interfaith Social Assistance Reform Coalition; Toronto

Institutional beds perpetuate institutional care, not dignified care. Seniors like me, in fact the vast majority of seniors, want to age and die at home. Why not let us stay in beds we already have and provide more home and palliative care, as well as accessible and affordable housing?

In their Ageing Well report, Don Drummond and Duncan Sinclair of Queen’s University argue that, given Canada’s rapidly aging population, the current institutional system is unsustainable. Home and community care can reduce wait-lists much than more beds ever could.

While we’re at it, let’s discuss the morality of institutionalizing our elders. Would you like to be put in an institution some day?

Getting rid of institutional care would be real change for the better.

Salvatore (Sal) Amenta Stouffville, Ont.

Own it

Re Canada Wants To Host The 2030 Games – Whether You Like It Or Not (Sports, Feb. 3): In addition to being an expensive pastime, the Olympics can be viewed as a means for a host city and country obtaining validation.

I think Vancouver is still in the process of becoming. Strip away the magnificent scenery and I see a young city without a clear identity, that hasn’t yet discovered civic pride. It therefore desires a spectacle like the Olympics to provide that.

Perhaps for that reason alone, Vancouver should once again own the podium. But at what cost?

Marshall Webb Vancouver

