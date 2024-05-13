Open this photo in gallery: From left: Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, China's President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov raise their arms at the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg on Aug. 23, 2023.ALET PRETORIUS/The Canadian Press

Western ways

Re “The economy we have taken for granted is not coming back” (Report on Business, May 10): There is concern about rival countries, BRICS countries particularly, no longer being dependent on Western imports and exports.

Let’s remember that it’s a good thing for the billions of people in those countries, and ultimately for us all, that they develop their own domestic and regional markets. International trade and finance have long been unbalanced, with the United States (the country needing foreign investment the least) receiving the most foreign investment of any nation.

Its privileged status as issuer of the world’s reserve currency, which emerged as war-torn Europe paid back its American creditors, is an example of how historical circumstances have shaped the comparative advantages ascribed to the West.

Anya Hageman Department of Economics, Queen’s University; Kingston

As Canada is a very small market, our business culture somewhat conservative and exporting somewhat risky, might a way to encourage investment in our businesses be to give a tax deduction based on incremental sales export growth for non-commodity products?

Proposed capital-gains tax increases seem to need an offsetting tax benefit. This might reward and give incentive to take risks that benefit our economy most.

This can make firms more profitable and therefore meriting our investment.

Andrew Gravely Toronto

Back up

Re “Unions for federal workers promise ‘summer of discontent’ of hybrid work rules” (May 9): In the federal government’s revised policy on civil servants’ presence in their offices, there has been no consideration of its effects on the environment.

Surely such an initiative calls for a climate assessment, such as Infrastructure Canada uses in its review of funding applications. I find it highly likely that the harmful environmental effects of thousands of additional car trips will outweigh the questionable benefits of office teamwork and the profit of downtown businesses.

John Williams Ottawa

The federal unions plan to press the government to reverse its plans to force employees back to workplaces, more often through protests: no complaints about that.

The only question I have about the upcoming “summer of discontent” is whether the protests are going to be in-person, virtual or hybrid? Thanks.

Ward Jones Richmond Hill, Ont.

Carbon challenges

Re “Capital Power’s big carbon-capture project is on hold – it’s a sign that we have to work even harder on decarbonizing Canadian industry” (Report on Business, May 9): Despite claims of dramatic results for carbon capture and storage for the past 20 years, only 20 to 30 of these projects have been operational and annually capture a total of 35 to 40 megatonnes of carbon. That seems impressive, but annual global emissions are near 40 gigatonnes, meaning the total annual capture of emissions is 0.1 per cent.

Our federal tax dollars are a direct subsidy to a lucrative industry owned and operated in large part by fossil fuel companies. Even giving the benefit of doubt to the effectiveness of CCS and the tens of billions of dollars spent on federal subsidies, to raise the amount of emissions captured from Canada’s small share of global emissions by 10 per cent would require thousands more facilities, and one facility can cost $1.3-billion.

Richard van der Jagt MD, FRCPC; Ottawa

Geoff Strong Climate scientist; Cowichan Bay, B.C.

Information session

Re “Sexual health educators remain barred from Saskatchewan classrooms as concerns rise for students” (May 6): It was the early 1980s when I was fresh into teaching in a high-needs community. Many parents worked several jobs, often leaving their pubescent children to their own devices.

It was the dawn of the AIDS pandemic and sex education was crucial not just to help prevent unwanted pregnancies, but potentially deadly diseases as well. Students were so hungry for information that I set up an additional after-school program where they could ask anything in a more casual atmosphere.

Questions were anonymously submitted and it was obvious to me that most students were operating on dangerous misinformation about sexual health. There was no pushback from parents; I assume they were happy to be relieved of this task.

I like to think that we had a positive impact and helped prevent some sorry situations. Oh and, yes, we also engaged the legendary Sue Johanson on occasion to lighten things up.

Kathleen McPhie Oakville, Ont.

Re “Rex Murphy, veteran broadcaster and proud Newfoundlander, dead at 77″ (May 10): Seldom do we see someone in our own lifetime who is so intelligent, informed and insightful.

Rex Murphy always had something wise and relevant to say about the world we live in, and the people who populate it. His commentary was nothing short of brilliant, informative, entertaining and often hilariously funny.

Two of my all-time favourite gems from this incredibly gifted man: hearing him code-switch on CBC Radio’s Cross Country Checkup to a Newfoundland accent and dialect, when a caller identified himself as an outport resident, and carry on a genuinely friendly, colloquial chat for all to hear; and his comment that he felt it hard to feel any sympathy even if, in fact, it was “hard out here for a pimp.”

May he rest well and in peace. He was a true Canadian hero to be listened to, revered, remembered.

David Hughes Glass Saugeen Township, Ont.

For some reason, I woke up at 3 a.m. and quickly learned that Rex Murphy had died.

Gone now is our paragon of brilliant, original journalism, writing and public intellectualism. Fittingly, early online commentary on The Globe and Mail shows a cohort revelling in their paradoxical combination of ignorance and distaste for his superb body of work.

May my fellow Newfoundlander rest in peace, his words and presence not soon forgotten.

Barry Stagg Toronto

Game plan

Re “The Leafs have ousted Sheldon Keefe. Who will be next to land The Greatest Job In Hockey™?” (Sports, May 10): Now that the Leafs have fired their coach, isn’t it about time they look at unloading president Brendan Shanahan?

J.G. Gilmour Calgary

Re “Canada has become the Toronto Maple Leafs” (Report on Business, May 10): Canadians should do what every good sports franchise does when failure to perform becomes the norm: Fire the coach, manager, scouts and trainers, clean out the executive suite, trade players and start over – and hope for a better outcome.

Clay Atcheson North Vancouver

