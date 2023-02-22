Justice Paul Rouleau gathers his papers after delivering a statement following the release of the Public Order Emergency Commission report, in Ottawa, on Feb.17.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Welcome mat

Re “Biden makes surprise visit to Kyiv in show of support ahead of anniversary of Russian invasion” (Feb. 21): Joe Biden seems to miss the point in declaring that democracy will win this war against Russia. I believe he demeans the Ukrainian effort in this battle as to which side has the bigger guns.

The point should be that this is a battle of decency and human rights; he should note that no civilized country should even be considering the invasion and subjugation of another people in this day and age. Period.

Laurie Kochen Toronto

By going to Kyiv and meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, I think Joe Biden is making major steps toward making America great again.

This is what I hope to see from the nation that, not long ago, seemed to be losing its way in global leadership on behalf of freedom, and against brutality and oppression.

Anton Miller Vancouver

What we know so far

Re “Commons Committee seeks to expand hearings to probe Chinese interference in 2021 election” (Feb. 21): I find the fact that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service knew about alleged actions by Chinese actors, Canadian citizens and even riding associations to be at least as concerning as Chinese government actions themselves. We aren’t talking about accidental transgressions.

Why have there been no referrals to the Canada Revenue Agency, the elections commission and the RCMP? If CSIS did pass evidence to these organizations, why have there been no prosecutions?

The procedure and House affairs committee is expanding its mandate to deal with both the 2019 and 2021 elections. They must get the answers to these questions.

Marc Grushcow Toronto

Re “Stand up to China, Mr. Trudeau” (Editorial, Feb. 21): It may be overly cynical to state that Justin Trudeau’s disinterest in China’s interference is due to the fact his party benefited from it.

But if he continues to show no interest, his complacency will become seen as complicity.

Steve Soloman Toronto

Canadian law requires anyone lobbying a politician on behalf of a union or corporation to disclose their affiliation – unless the person is on the payroll of a foreign government, in which case no such disclosure is necessary.

I find it ironic that Justin Trudeau, whose first policy announcement as newly minted Liberal Leader was a commitment to raise the bar on transparency and accountability, has not yet committed to creating a foreign-influence registry. Despite the fact that virtually all our democratic allies in the Five Eyes network have done or are doing this, and that 88 per cent of Canadians in a recent Globe-commissioned Nanos survey expressed support for such a registry (”Most Canadians want Ottawa to set up foreign-influence registry” – Dec. 27), Mr. Trudeau seems unwilling to take even this basic first step toward protecting our national security and democracy.

Norm Beach Toronto

Contract contacts

Re “Ottawa did not disclose it outsourced CEBA program to Accenture for at least $61-million, documents show” (Feb. 21): Although I haven’t seen it in exactly these terms, it seems that one of the most important functions of Canadian senior civil servants is knowing which consultants to call – to do their jobs for them.

Neville Taylor Toronto

Right or wrong?

Re “ ‘A failure of federalism’ ” (Feb. 18): At first glance of your front page, one would think the inquiry had ruled against the federal government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act.

The headline should have read: “Feds save the day.”

Michelle Walsh Ottawa

Re “What the Emergencies Act inquiry report got right – and wrong” (Feb. 20): Contributor Wesley Wark may be right that national security issues were not explored in great depth in the inquiry, but I found it sufficient.

Perhaps the police failed to understand the intentions of all protesters. However – and I think this is key to this and any such future incident – the Canada-U.S. border blockades were dismantled by police agencies before the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act. Since they had the wherewithal to manage these situations, we can expect them to repeat such tactics successfully again.

That leaves the city of Ottawa. There was excessive horn-blowing and some inconvenience to citizens, such as impediments to downtown travel. No one, other than Justin Trudeau and Justice Paul Rouleau, could reasonably characterize this as a threat to national security.

Larry Sylvester Halton Hills, Ont.

Justice Paul Rouleau’s commendable report has many takeaways among its 56 recommendations. I come away with the realization that federalism, like democracy, can be damn awkward, even dysfunctional.

But that’s the nature of the beast: The feds and the provinces, not to mention three police forces, often failed to see eye to eye and prolonged the protests. That’s the challenge of democracy, where parties at the table are distracted by self-interest until finally they do the least-bad thing.

I cheer Justice Rouleau’s honesty and humility when he emphasizes that “reasonable and informed” people might well have come to a different conclusion. It would certainly improve our governments’ effectiveness and civility if more leaders showed respect for dissenting opinions.

Finally, he shows courage and common sense in criticizing “misinformation and disinformation,” which fuelled the vitriol that left no room in front of Parliament for democratic dialogue.

Michael Craig Owen Sound, Ont.

Hollywood ending

Re “Netflix’s desperate crackdown on password sharing shows it might fail like Blockbuster” (Report on Business, Feb. 15): No, Netflix’s “desperate” crackdown on password sharing does not show me it might fail like Blockbuster.

In 1994, Viacom bought Blockbuster for US$8.4-billion. At its peak as a publicly traded company in 2004, it had a market cap of US$5-billion and revenue of US$5.9-billion. Even back then, investors were aware that reliance on physical infrastructure, operated by tens of thousands of employees, came with a valuation discount relative to revenue.

Netflix has a market cap of about US$150-billion and more than US$30-billion in revenue. Based on these numbers, it is not in the same league as Blockbuster. Ending password sharing, then, is not equivalent to having a business model that was eventually nullified by new technology.

To be clear: Netflix – a content producer and distributor that relies on less physical infrastructure, employs fewer people, has a higher market cap and generates more revenue than Blockbuster – isn’t going anywhere.

George Monastiriakos Ottawa

