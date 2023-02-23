Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and medical students look on as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a media availability at a medical training facility at a hospital, on Feb. 7, in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Under the influence

Re “CSIS found specific Chinese interference in Canada’s election. What happened next?” (Feb. 22): Canadians should question why it has taken the Prime Minister and his Liberal government so long to recognize the seriousness of Chinese penetration of our security, even after they have received numerous reports over a number of years.

These incursions range from efforts to interfere with our federal elections, establishing police stations in a number of provinces and regular incursions into our Arctic waters. Besides forming a partnership with Russia, China is also building icebreakers and aircraft carriers; its navy is the largest in the world.

Do any of these issues raise concerns in Ottawa? Our government should start taking active interest in the ongoing steps taken by China to expand its presence, in this country and abroad.

J.G. Gilmour Calgary

Re “CSIS reports outline how China targets Canadian politicians, business leaders” (Feb. 20): As a volunteer for MP Parm Bains, who had ran against Conservative incumbent Kenny Chiu in the Steveston-Richmond East district, I’d like to note there was one East Asian volunteer and many South Asian volunteers on the campaign.

Despite allegations of Chinese government interference, I conclude that Mr. Chiu lost the election due to his association with anti-gay organizations and voting against the federal conversion-therapy ban. He lost by a substantial margin to Mr. Bains.

Steveston-Richmond East is a progressive district and supported a candidate who has worked in the community for many years.

Joel Berman Richmond, B.C.

Moving carefully

Re “The failures of politics, and empathy, before the Emergencies Act” (Editorial, Feb. 20): Where should Canada go now, one year after a public emergency in Ottawa and elsewhere threatened to destroy the country’s peace and tranquility?

Many Canadians are hoping there will now be more civility in public discourse, and quieter times across the board. Canadians wish this even knowing how hard it is to achieve.

Daily, even hourly, calls on all platforms, that hell and damnation be heaped on one’s political opposites, have been standard fare here for years. Tabloid journalism, in particular, places inordinate emphasis on name-calling, character assassination and conspiracy theories to turn Canadians against each other.

Despite all that, if there is one place many Canadians would now like Canada to go, it would be back to a time when demonization of each other was not the norm.

Karlis Poruks Edmonton

How did this country become so “badly divided?” I don’t think it’s that hard to figure out: The cause is empathy, as in too much of the wrong kind.

We should get back to using cognitive empathy and making efforts to understand what other people are feeling and why, rather than responding with our own emotional outbursts. Emotional empathy has its place (in relationships). But when used in the political arena, it is almost certain to divide, not bring people together.

George Parker Cobourg, Ont.

Better spent

Re “National Gallery spent more than $2-million on severance over period of 2 ½ years” (Feb. 20): Are we talking about an art museum or a personnel agency?

The exquisite paintings of Mendelson Joe, Kent Monkman and Robert Bateman should instead be proudly displayed on the walls of Canada’s flagship public gallery.

Anne Hansen Victoria

Canada’s King

Re “Canada should show more enthusiasm for King Charles’s coronation” (Feb. 21): Contributor John Fraser eloquently points out the benefits of the monarchy to Canada and the quandary of what would replace it.

I compare the Crown in Canada to the human appendix: vestiges of evolution that no longer serve a purpose. Most Canadians, including our politicians, feel that until either causes us pain, they are not worth the bother of removing.

Hence the disinterest.

John Rankin Burlington, Ont.

We can’t manufacture enthusiasm, despite the lament about Canada’s indifference to the coronation of King Charles.

Many Canadians, including this one, want a head of state who is Canadian, lives in Canada and is selected by a made-in-Canada process. If that’s too difficult to achieve, how are we going to tackle climate change, health care, peacekeeping and the many other challenges that confront us?

Tony Manera Ottawa

Earned it

Re “Recent health care deal is a win for retirees. The finances of younger Canadians are collateral damage” (Report on Business, Feb. 17): My income taxes began with my first job in 1963. If retirees are the big winners in anything, it’s because we’ve been paying scale for decades.

Yes, let’s talk about generational fairness and stop dumping on seniors.

Eva Marsh Hamilton

Now and forever

Re “If charities want to see a vibrant future, they should spend more of their assets today” (Feb. 17): This argument seems to focus on the half-empty, rather than half-full, side of the glass.

In an ecosystem of philanthropy well populated in Canada by wealthy individuals who are giving generously today, why would we not also want to have donors who give over the long term? It takes deep pockets to support long efforts that bring systemic change to the roots of poverty, racism or poor health.

For every Ivey Foundation “spending down,” there is a R. Howard Webster Foundation, also one of Canada’s oldest family foundations, giving almost $190-million to nearly 1,100 charities over five decades, or a McConnell Foundation supporting social innovations that no other funder will support. Long-life foundations that have the foresight and willingness to fund for the benefit of tomorrow’s generations should be applauded.

In a full-glass world, we should welcome both kinds of philanthropy.

Hilary Pearson Montreal

Time will tell

Re “Project Arrow, the first all-Canadian electric vehicle, makes its domestic debut” (Feb. 17): Returning from the Canadian International AutoShow with my grandson, I was reminded of a story my grandfather told me 60 years ago.

When my grandfather was a young boy, a “horseless carriage” rode to his farm in Burlington, Ont., needing a repair to a broken wooden-spoked wheel. He made the worst prediction in modern history when he told the owner that these contraptions would never catch on.

At the show, my grandson and I looked at electric vehicles challenged by a lack of charging stations and high costs. I was just about to make the second-worst prediction in history, but changed my mind.

Instead, I told my grandson that EVs will flourish. But it will take time.

Neil McLaughlin Burlington, Ont.

