CSIS secrets

Re “Trudeau blames CSIS for not informing MP Chong about being target of China” (May 4): It is always difficult to judge the credibility of a threat in real time. In the case of an alleged threat identified by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) against Conservative member of Parliament Michael Chong and his family, we have the benefit of hindsight. The threat was detected two years ago and nothing seems to have actually happened. We do not know what evidence CSIS had on the threat, whether it was considered credible at the time, whether the evidence was too minimal to form a conclusion, or whether they judged correctly that the threat was unlikely to lead to any action. Those responsible for security should get answers from CSIS, but others should stop speculating in the dark.

Tom MacDonald Ottawa

While I appreciate the eagerness of the Opposition and certain media to create another “scandal” surrounding the Prime Minister, I’m puzzled by one thing: If Michael Chong and his family in Hong Kong were being intimidated by agents of China, wouldn’t he have been the first to know of it?

J. David Murphy Barrie, Ont.

I find it extremely difficult to believe that CSIS kept to itself information about threats to Michael Chong’s family, or that Justin Trudeau only learned of these threats by reading The Globe and Mail.

Bureaucrats pass information up the chain of command. That is a significant part of their raison d’être. The suggestion that CSIS felt that threats to Mr. Chong’s family were unimportant is simply not believable, nor is Mr. Trudeau’s plea of ignorance.

Steve Soloman Toronto

Bad news

Re “On Press Freedom Day, imagine a world without journalism” (Editorial, May 3): This editorial on journalism was quite gloomy. My only comment is to say the situation is actually worse. What if the populace is no longer interested in proper news articles and editorials – regardless of their objectivity and balance? Who actually reads newspapers any more? I teach at university and my casual polls indicate very few. About 95 per cent of my class had never heard of the Chinese interference story and when I explained it, they yawned. I doubt this is just a generational issue. Is there any greater friend of the tyrant and the demagogue than a population that is apathetic?

Paul Finlayson Maple, Ont.

Gun promises

Re “Justin Trudeau not welcome at memorials after reneging on promises, gun-control group says” (May 3): For some unfathomable reason, the federal government has reneged on the promise to ban assault weapons. I propose a law that has serious consequences for anyone in possession of a magazine that holds more than five rounds. Any gun that has higher capacity than that is only designed to kill people, lots of people. There would be issues with the number of magazines an individual could have, but that could be worked on.

Hugh Molesworth Orangeville, Ont.

End of life

Re “Palliative care is still woefully lacking in Canada” (Opinion, May 2): In recent years I have had the honour of shepherding four family elders through various end-of-life situations while in palliative care. Owing to grave health issues, three were experienced in hospital environments and one in a similar long-term care setting. To say each was an unchartered, uneven journey for us all is simply speaking the truth.

Now I have come to believe once a loved one and their caregivers reach this precipice where the physical and spiritual intertwine there is great peace to be found with support. To be physically present is of tactile importance and to experience the final release of the soul is beautiful beyond words. André Picard’s powerful voice brings focus and insights of positive change to this currently neglected portion of health care. We do aspire to end life at home. Along with more support (medical and social workers) enhancing and interpreting the various stages of this inevitable process, we would go a long way in providing both caregivers and palliative patients better scenarios at these life events, no matter the settings.

Marian Kingsmill Dundas, Ont.

Justice for Hassan Diab

Re “Found guilty of the French synagogue attack, Hassan Diab must be extradited” (Opinion, May 2): The recent miscarriage of justice by the French Special Court of Assizes was based on emotion and political expediency, not evidence. I am appalled and angered by the injustice being done to Hassan Diab by the Canadian government in its refusal to state unequivocally that he will not be extradited to France. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said earlier in this fiasco that it ”should never have happened.” Why can’t he say that now by giving a simple and public “no” to extradition and French injustice?

Colin Stuart Victoria

Fair play?

Re “The NHL stiffed Canada with extended break in Maple Leafs, Panthers series before Game 3″ (Opinion, May 4): I absolutely agree that the National Hockey League does not respect Canada and it has been this way for years. This applies to everything from where new teams are located – in the United States – to the refereeing. I always get the impression that Gary Bettman wants to keep only a few Canadian teams in the game and make it as difficult as possible for them to win. Let’s hope that the Canadian teams this year rise to the top anyway. Calling this out for what it truly is, is long overdue. Thank you, Cathal Kelly.

Daria Olynyk Toronto

Tribute to Lightfoot

I hope other Canadians will join me in urging Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez and the Canada Council to consider establishing the Gordon Lightfoot Prize for popular Canadian song. It seems like a no-brainer. I am confident Gordon would have been the first to want to recognize our English, French and Indigenous songwriters alike.

Paul Thomson Bath, Ont.

Charles in charge

Re “King Charles has work to do to cultivate ties with Canada, Governor-General says in interview” (May 3): Is Governor-General Mary Simon unaware of our King’s history of environmental advocacy over the years, and his outspoken support of Indigenous peoples’ cultures around the world? The U.K. media branded him a nutter when he was actually light years ahead of the rest of us.

It’s our own government and institutions that need to deepen their ties to Indigenous communities. His mother reigned for 70 years. King Charles III has less than eight months behind him. Give the man a break, and, yes, please do invite him to visit us, often.

Kirsten Ebsen Vancouver

