Open this photo in gallery: The Peace Tower of Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 4.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Members only

Re “Opposition challenges Liberals to name parliamentarians allegedly colluding with foreign powers” (June 6): The percentage of Canadian voters holding membership in a political party is about 3 per cent, according to Statistics Canada. This 3 per cent choose party leaders and candidates, staff elected officials’ offices and deeply influence policy.

I joined the Conservative Party during its last leadership contest and urged friends and family to do likewise. I felt that many Canadians should participate in choosing the person who might become our prime minister.

I now receive Conservative communications designed to appeal to the party’s “base.” Justin Trudeau is described as “Trust Account Trudeau.” Jagmeet Singh is “Sellout Singh.”

The content is inflammatory. Public policy is a complex and serious subject. Politics should not be reduced to a wrestling circus.

For $15, one can join a party. We get the government we deserve. We are better than this.

Join, observe, then let’s change the tone of discourse.

Richard Grant Clarington, Ont.

At minimum

Re “How changing an old rule about stairs could unlock a lot of new housing” (Editorial, May 25): We represent 350,000 firefighters across the United States and Canada.

Fire escapes and stairwells are critical components of building safety. They are lifelines in emergencies, essential for residents and firefighters. That’s why the recent push to reduce the number of required exit stairwells is so alarming.

Current model building codes require at least two means of egress in residential buildings above three storeys. Still, some provincial jurisdictions are considering allowing just a single stairwell to lower housing costs.

Reducing the number of stairwells compromises safety in unacceptable ways. Having multiple stairwells allows occupants to exit safely while firefighters set up suppression operations in one.

We cannot afford to compromise on safety for the sake of cost savings. Elected officials should prioritize the safety of building occupants and first responders.

Maintaining multiple stairwells should remain a critical, life-saving necessity.

Sean DeCrane Director of health and safety operational services, International Association of Fire Fighters; Washington

Clean it up

Re “Why has Toronto let Queen’s Park (the actual park, that is) fall into such disrepair?” (June 1): The overgrown state of Toronto’s Bobbie Rosenfeld Park, between Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada and the Rogers Centre, is yet another example of the shameful neglect of city parks. The park’s Heritage Toronto plaque is hidden by weeds and cannot be read by Torontonians and visitors attending the nearby venues.

This is not a way to show pride in our city and its history.

Rochelle Thompson Toronto

Canada abroad

Re “For Canadians visiting D-Day sites, these curated itineraries help bring history to life” (June 5): In June, 2017, I was in Paris on business and extended my stay to travel to Caen, from where I would tour the Juno Beach Centre and the Bény-sur-Mer Canadian War Cemetery.

In honour of a great-uncle who served with the 3rd Canadian Division and landed in Normandy on D-Day, family members and I donated to the construction effort of the centre years before. It was a privilege to locate our “bricks” there and see firsthand the final product.

As with the Dutch who continue to show their gratitude to our country and military which liberated the Netherlands, there were Canadian flags everywhere. It has been said that for a small country, we fought well above our weight.

I wish that we could restore that military standing and pride.

James McCarney Oakville, Ont.

Forty years ago, I had the opportunity to live in Caen in Normandy for six months. I remember the warm response from people who had lived through D-Day and remembered Canada’s actions.

During my time there, I did a tour of D-Day beaches. I also stopped at several war cemeteries. What struck me was the number of young men who died in such a short period of time. Each cemetery – Canadian, American, British – told the same story.

I also visited one German cemetery where each headstone marked two graves. Many of them said Ein Deutscher Soldat or Zwei Deutsche Soldaten. In the horrors of war, so many of these fallen men were not identified. Their families and loved ones never knew where they were buried.

At this time of remembrance, we should pay attention to the personal costs of war. Let’s not do this again.

David Halliwell Vaughan, Ont.

Meet the letter-writers

Throughout the late spring and summer, The Globe will feature personal insights and missives from some of our most frequent contributors every Sunday in Letters to the Editor. Survey responses were collected as a part of the research behind A Nation’s Paper: The Globe and Mail in the Life of Canada, a collection of history essays from Globe writers past and present, coming this fall from Signal/McClelland & Stewart.

(The following responses were received by The Globe after a call for submissions in May, 2023.)

I began writing Letters to the Editor in 2020. I had more time to read the newspaper during lockdown.

I usually do not write about front-page news as I assume enough people do that. I write in response to articles on climate change, the environment, animal rights and social justice.

Who am I? Who do you think I am? Does that influence how you receive my letters?

My name is androgynous. I could be a man (Jan is Dutch for John) or I could be a woman who abbreviates Janet or Janice.

Let’s leave it as a mystery. Read my letters and imagine me one way and then another.

I live in Toronto, but also love the North. I have seven years of postsecondary education, but that might not be so obvious. My employment has been in social services.

One thing is for sure: Orange is my favourite colour.

Jan Vanderwal Toronto

My daughter once sent me a picture with her beside a smiling Justin Trudeau. I told her that either he hadn’t connected our names, or he wasn’t reading my mail.

I feel there is a conversation here, when there’s really no “conversation.” I get to read what others say, many of whom I disagree with. But I can’t respond to them, they can’t respond to me and the contents are controlled by you.

I am assuming that you represent a fair sampling of what you receive. Kindly don’t tell me if that isn’t true, because I have nowhere else to go. The Letters page is more civilized than any digital alternatives.

Sometimes a friend will say, “I liked your letter in The Globe.” I’ll respond, “I liked the one I wrote better.”

I am writing to the editor, so I guess it isn’t surprising that occasionally I do get edited.

Marc Grushcow Toronto

My letter-writing is a source of amusement for my family. Although at least once, my notoriety caused some brief anxiety.

A few years ago, one of my grandchildren was summoned to the principal’s office – only to be asked if their grandfather was the frequent letter-writer to The Globe. The good news was that the principal generally agreed with my views.

At my age, I recognize my own mortality. Among the instructions I have left for my family upon my demise is my brief Globe obit: “John Rankin has written his last letter to The Globe and has returned to the universe.” Until then I shall continue to send letters to your newspaper.

I wish you many more years informing Canadians and fostering dialogue amongst us. I think George Brown would be proud of what he began.

John Rankin Burlington, Ont.

