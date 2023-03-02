People arrive to cast their ballot on federal election day in Montreal on Sept. 20, 2021. A recent report says foreign interference did not affect outcome of the 2021 election.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Love and war

Re “A year into the invasion of Ukraine, some Russians still don’t want to speak out” (Opinion, Feb. 25): Russians who deny that their country was wrong in invading Ukraine – this actually goes to the heart of human nature.

Humans have a need to deny, be it Russia’s unconscionable aggression, the continuing dangers of COVID-19 to everyone (not just the elderly and the immunocompromised) or the fact that climate change threatens humanity’s very existence.

Jack Nicholson’s character in A Few Good Men got it right: “You can’t handle the truth.”

Wendy Greene Toronto

Re “As a consequence of Putin’s war, Russian culture is headed for the gulag” (Feb. 28): My father was born in eastern Russia near the Ural Mountains. He fled to Canada with his family in 1925, as a nine-year-old boy in the aftermath of the anarchy following the Russian Revolution.

My mother was born in Ukraine, east of Zaporizhzhia. Her family fled to Canada under similar circumstances in the same era, when she was 6.

And so a generation later, I find my musical choices being moulded by the current brutal war. I am a loyal devotee of CBC Music’s “classical Ukraine” playlist, but adamantly eschew the “classical Russia” playlist.

That should teach Vladimir Putin a lesson.

Paul Thiessen Vancouver

Re “Ukrainian soldier makes a 17-hour journey from Kharkiv to Warsaw to grant his son’s birthday wish” (Feb. 27): The delight of father and son – their palpable love that comes right off the page – offers a ray of light amid so much darkness.

John Lownsbrough Toronto

Election results

Re “Foreign interference did not affect outcome of 2021 election, report says” (March 1): Just what part of my rational thinking am I expected to shut down?

By definition, foreign meddling in any election should negate any “electoral integrity,” whatever the results.

Leslie Martel Mississauga

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service should publicly show Canadians its proof about Chinese spying and interference in our elections. I can believe that China is doing both, but I am not going to take their word for it.

This should be especially true when CSIS surfaces with allegations against an individual such as Michael Chan. CSIS should either show proof or stay quiet. It would be terribly unfair if Mr. Chan is shown to be innocent.

David Bell Toronto

As in the famous adage about justice, elections not only must be fair but must be seen to be fair.

And as the voices of experience grow louder for a non-partisan inquiry, we, as citizens in our democracy, should add our voices to the urgency, in order to avoid waking up after the next election with an uneasy question mark hovering over the outcome.

Patricia Hanley Toronto

An app for that

Re “Auditor-General to launch review of federal government’s ArriveCan app” (March 1): I suspect little real benefit will come from the Auditor-General’s coming audit of the ArriveCan app fiasco. However, it may serve to benefit some individuals in the future.

I can see business schools around the world using ArriveCan as a useful case study. On one hand, it demonstrates how a company (or government) can fritter away money through poor oversight and decision-making, by allowing a small staffing company to subcontract out required work. On the other, there is much for budding entrepreneurs to learn about how to make out like a bandit by using subcontractors and charging hefty commissions.

At least someone could benefit from this egregious waste of taxpayer money.

Richard McCalden London, Ont.

Lessons learned

Re “Drug to treat cystic fibrosis is giving people the chance to consider new futures” (Feb. 28): The impact of Trikafta provides an informative account of the ways in which the development of new drugs can alter life trajectories for people who live with disease. At the risk of raining on the parade, it seems that the story could be titled, “The good, the bad and the ugly.”

The good includes the significant improvement in health outcomes among many individuals with cystic fibrosis. It is not surprising that many refer to Trikafta as a miracle drug.

The bad surely includes the slow pace at which Health Canada approved Trikafta. It was approved two years earlier in the United States and one year earlier in many European countries.

The ugly? Once again, a pharmaceutical company stands to create obscene revenues from charging as much as $300,000 per year for Trikafta. Disparities owing to predatory pricing will be even more profound in countries with poorly developed health care systems.

William Avison PhD, FCAHS; The Blue Mountains, Ont.

Vaccine policy

Re “Nova Scotia launches vaccine campaign after three students die of meningococcal B” (Feb. 25): I admire Kai Matthews’s family for advocating for increased awareness and immunization against meningococcal B for university students and young people in communal living situations.

It seems that Canada may be lagging behind in protecting our adolescent population against this disease, which has a high lethality and may be difficult to diagnose in time to initiate appropriate antibiotics. Once the diagnosis is clear clinically, the sepsis is often overwhelming and treatment unsuccessful.

I would submit that, as MLA Brendan Macguire suggests for Nova Scotia, provinces consider offering meningococcal B immunization to all high-school graduates. The prevention of loss of life because of a preventable infectious disease should be regarded as a high priority.

Dawn Giffin Emergency physician; London, Ont.

Big things

Re “Jimmy Carter: A failed president but a humanitarian giant” (Feb. 23): It should be a moot point as to how good or bad Jimmy Carter was as a U.S. president. (I posit that the Iran hostage crisis was unfortunately his undoing.)

Above all, he has morals and principles as a human being that are sorely lacking in so many of today’s politicians. His connection to Canada is huge, too, as a naval officer helping defuse the Chalk River nuclear accident in 1952.

It is true that he is a humanitarian giant. But had it not been for his role as U.S. president, he may not have had the gravitas, recognition and ability to accomplish so much.

But this is not to diminish his accomplishments. His legacy and determination of doing good until the end is one that few men or women could ever match. It will be his enduring legacy.

Gary Raich Westmount, Que.

