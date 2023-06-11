Open this photo in gallery: Damaged buildings across Erie Street from the explosion in Wheatley, Ont., July 22, 2022.Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

Cut it out

Re “A counterintuitive climate defence: Harvesting forests to combat emissions” (June 5): If logging as a climate solution seems counterintuitive, that’s because the argument relies on an unrealistic view of industrial logging.

A significant proportion of harvested wood ends up as single-use products such as toilet paper and biomass. Even with some carbon locked up in longer-lived products, logging is still a significant source of emissions in Canada (by our calculations, 73 million tonnes of carbon in 2021 alone).

Assuming perfect regrowth, it takes decades (time we don’t have) for younger trees to even begin making up for logging emissions. In addition, research shows that primary forests are more resilient to wildfires than replanted forests. And, of course, primary forests are critical to halting the extinction of threatened species such as woodland caribou.

To prevent biodiversity loss and cut emissions, Canada should stop the logging incursion into primary forests, not degrade their climate resiliency.

Jennifer Skene Policy manager, natural climate solutions, Canada program, Natural Resources Defense Council; Santa Monica, Calif.

Re “Natural rhythm of South America’s Chaco forests uprooted by deforestation” (May 30): Constant deforestation is indeed tragic, but let’s stop miscasting this as an inevitability to satisfy “global food demand.”

Yes, most deforested lands are for cattle pastures and monocultures of (mostly feed crop) soy. But I find much of meat demand today is artificially created.

U.S. industry promoter Beef Checkoff says its job is to “increase the demand for beef at home and abroad.” Its Canadian counterparts are also busy stoking global demand for beef, which is responsible for more greenhouse gases than any other major protein source.

The largely producer-funded Canada Beef said in 2022 that it would spend $3.6-million of taxpayer money to promote beef and veal internationally and to new export markets. Our meaty climate problem is not only “demand,” but supply that gets pushed on populations who traditionally ate healthier and climate-friendlier low-meat diets.

Eleanor Boyle Vancouver

Meanwhile…

Re “Ontario pledges $23.6-million to deal with potentially dangerous old oil-and-gas wells” (June 3) Here’s a headline from the Los Angeles Times: “Cleaning up California’s oilfields may cost $21.5-billion. Taxpayers shouldn’t get the bill.”

Duncan MacKenzie Guelph, Ont.

Pride at school

Re “What is it like to be an LGBTQ2S+ teen in Canada today? Talking to young activists on life in an increasingly hateful world” (June 10): I am a retired principal with the York Catholic District School Board. I am exceedingly concerned with the elected trustees’ decision to not fly the Pride flag during Pride Month.

I am not alone. I am following discussions and I would wager that the great majority of YCDSB staff, teachers and administrators are disappointed, concerned and even angry with the decision.

We are talking about real and vulnerable children in our schools today. This sort of messaging can have real consequences.

YCDSB says it welcomes, includes and loves all children. Deciding to not fly this flag during Pride Month sends the opposite signal to many.

Ed Hamel Markham, Ont.

Re “Pride flag flap shows why it is time to end public funding for Ontario Catholic schools” (Opinion, June 3): If the Ontario government will not take the lead to dissolve publicly funded religious education, perhaps its time for a provincial referendum on the matter. Let the people decide if they want a separate Catholic education system.

Canada has changed dramatically since Confederation. If Newfoundland and Labrador and Quebec can dissolve religious education, there should be nothing to stop Ontario from following suit.

Joan Lawrence Ottawa

Opinion polls consistently show that more than half of Ontarians support merging the Catholic system into the public system, and a 2018 study recommended the same.

This seems like a winning issue, so why are the major parties not touching it? What are they afraid of?

If parties are afraid of being targeted, there’s a simple solution: They all can simply agree to end public funding for Catholic schools. That way, no single party can be blamed or singled out for defeat based on this issue.

This, however, would require courage and co-operation among politicians. I’m not holding my breath.

Dianne Skoll Ottawa

Catholics comprise more than 30 per cent of the Ontario population. Freedom of religion and Section 93 of the Constitution Act, 1867 seem to mean nothing to critics, so why not leave education dollars in Catholics’ hands and let them fund Catholic education themselves?

Rod Borstmayer Oakville, Ont.

Walled in

Re “Canada sees the rise of mall cities” (Real Estate, June 2): Sadly, the rendering of the Oakridge Centre redevelopment in Vancouver bears no relevance to what I see happening at that location.

The complex is far from complete, but there are already towers of concrete that seem to block views of anything but what looks like more concrete. I don’t believe any of the imagery suggested of gorgeous, open gardens will be created. Small gardens atop towers of 20 to 30 storeys do nothing for those shopping at the mall.

Oakridge Centre already had a daycare, library and seniors centre, so these would not be new benefits. Perhaps a few photographs of this massive complex as it is under way would more accurately portray the future of “mall cities.”

It brings to mind stately castles surrounded by moats.

Ronald Appleton Vancouver

Call it off

Re “Ex-conservation officers speak out against Ontario hunting dog expansion” (June 2): As a veterinarian with a deep interest in animal welfare, I commend Rick Maw and Wayne Lintack for speaking out against the proposed expansion of facilities that use captive coyotes, foxes and rabbits as live bait to train hunting dogs. They demonstrate courage and integrity in standing up and urging the rejection of this proposal.

I have been exposed to much animal cruelty during my long career, but the images described in this article will stay with me for a long time. I was shocked to hear that 24 of these facilities exist in Ontario and even more shocked to hear that the province’s Ministry of Natural Resources is proposing to expand this number.

I urge others who feel the same way as me to contact the minister and let him know that you do not support this proposal.

To quote Mr. Maw: “This is a sport of cruelty.” Indeed.

Anne Downes Ottawa

Boo birds

Re “Blue Jays send struggling Alek Manoah to rookie-level Florida Complex League” (Sports, June 7): It was with sadness and anger that I read of Blue Jays pitcher Alex Manoah being booed.

So what are these so-called fans booing? His intense competitiveness? His frustration at letting down his teammates? His major contributions to the team his first two years? His awareness that this latest performance would surely see him demoted?

No, I suppose they are booing bad pitching. And it is bad. And it is easy to tell that no one is more upset at his titanic struggles this year than himself.

If fans want to boo a player, boo someone who is not hustling on the base paths or plays a batted ball too casually in the field. Don’t boo a player who is not executing, but continues to try as hard as he can.

Jim Duholke North Vancouver

He would give his heart gladly

Re “Untested vocalist shot to fame with The Girl From Ipanema” (Obituary, June 7): I was saddened to read of the passing of the great bossa nova singer Astrud Gilberto.

The Girl From Ipanema and her voice are an indelible piece of musical culture that links all who loved the ballad across decades. Who couldn’t tell a story about how it – or one of its many renditions – was part of their life?

I remember first coming to appreciate it 25 years ago while living in Panama, when a gentleman saxophone player got me hooked on the song with Stan Getz’s memorable notes. Since then, that song has been a staple in my family, particularly in the summer.

RIP, Astrud Gilberto.

J. D. M. Stewart Toronto

