Fall back

Re “Warming to it” (Aug. 8): I strongly disagree with a letter-writer’s suggestion that a military base is necessary to protect Canada’s control over the Northwest Passage.

The North is not some no man’s land where territorial claims are ambiguous and enforced with an iron hand. The Northwest Passage is clearly in Canadian territory – any map says so. A country that acts otherwise would find themselves in error, with relevant repercussions.

A “muscular presence in the Arctic” would be not only unnecessary, but also needlessly militaristic.

Iain McInnes Ottawa

Alternative measures

Re “A lesson in the importance of raising productivity, from Down Under” (Editorial, Aug. 5) and “Last call for neoliberalism: What I saw at the party at the end of the world order” (Opinion, Aug. 5): If one produces more with the same cost, GDP and GDP per capita goes up, but the impact on climate goes up, too.

If one accomplishes more by doing less, GDP goes down, which is considered a bad thing. Achieving more while expending less effort and resources would be a better outcome in these end days of climate disaster.

GDP is not a measure of well-being, it is purely a measure of consumerism and profit. It counts dollars spent and earned. It does not count the non-paid work needed to sustain families, society, community and our shared commons.

It definitely doesn’t count environmental damage as a negative dollar value. Further, exponential GDP growth would be completely unsustainable, a limitation often obfuscated by economists and politicians alike; this emperor really has no clothes.

Neoliberal economics, then, is way past its best-before date. Time to turf it, and GDP, in the recycler.

Alan Ball New Westminster, B.C.

No pain, no gain

Re “Canada must learn the success of U.S. energy policy and the failure of Europe’s” (Report on Business, Aug. 8): It is suggested that Europe has suffered owing to its energy policies phasing out coal and nuclear power, while relying on an unreliable source of natural gas from Russia. Europe has certainly suffered short-term pain through higher energy costs, but it has also positioned itself to be a leader in renewable energy production.

Energy think tank Ember has data showing that wind and solar have surpassed fossil fuels in electricity production and continue to grow. “The EU is on track for a huge collapse in fossil power this year, as wind and solar emerge as the backbone of the future electricity system.”

Meanwhile, roadblocks to expansion of wind and solar exist in Canada, from the Ontario Conservatives cancelling multiple contracts in 2018, to the United Conservative Party in Alberta imposing a moratorium until next year on new installations.

Short-term economic pain now would mitigate long-term environmental pain later.

Dave Sanderson Carleton Place, Ont.

TMX forecast

Re “Get out” (Letters, Aug. 4): Elizabeth May reminds us it is never too late to stop wasting money and worsening the climate crisis with the completion of the Trans Mountain pipeline. To this I would add that to complete the project would make it impossible to reach Canada’s emission targets.

Trans Mountain would deliver an extra 590,000 barrels per day to Vancouver. An S&P Global Commodity Insights study warned that Canadian oil sands production may have to be throttled by up to 1.3 million bpd to attain federal emissions targets. But with measures such as carbon capture and storage, it could be reached by a reduction of 800,000 bpd.

Realistically, the only way I can see this accomplished is to stop construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline, coupled with a lowering of existing production.

William Pearce Victoria

The $31-billion for the Trans Mountain pipeline represents a cost to the oil sands industry and to the pipeline company. The oil sands shippers would pay about half of that cost through pipeline tolls, while the pipeline company (i.e. the federal government) would pay the rest.

The pipeline’s benefit to the oil sands depends on the price its oil can get from California or Asian markets. The companies hope prices in those markets justify the tolls and shipping costs.

The impact of all this on the oil sands industry’s bottom line is far from clear at this point.

Reg Plummer Former chief, project and fiscal analysis, energy sector, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa

Make a deal

Re “Alberta can learn from Ontario as it looks to develop nuclear energy” (Aug. 4): They’re still pitching small modular nuclear reactors to Alberta oil patch executives, but there seems to be little interest.

Oil executives are likely more focused on financials: market forces, competition, assets and liabilities – the bottom line. They see too many known and unknown risks with SMRs.

The X-energy SMR being promoted for Alberta is 80 megawatts electric. Its capital costs, when scaled up to 320 MWe, are US$2.4-billion.

It would compete with technology for a zero-emission natural gas plant developed by Net Power. There’s a 300 MWe unit being built near Edmonton in a progressive partnership with Frog Lake First Nation. Capital costs start at US$750-million, about one-third the cost of the SMR.

Bottom line: One might reasonably assume that experienced oil patch players go for the less risky, more proven, competitive option.

David Geary Saskatoon

Blocked out

Re “Broadcasters and publishers ask Competition Bureau to probe Meta’s news blocking” (Report on Business, Aug. 9): First they said Meta was exploiting them by linking to their content. Now they say it’s exploiting them by not linking to their content.

Even the most fanatical nationalist should see that these can’t both be true.

David Arthur Cambridge, Ont.

Round trip

Re “I’m 75 and still travelling to India on my own” (First Person, Aug. 9): Essay-writer Barbara Raphael’s account of returning to India at 75 brought back memories of being a twentysomething travelling there in 1981: the warmth, the smells, the flowers and meeting an 87-year-old woman from California in the Howrah rail station near Kolkata (then Calcutta).

She was in line for tickets to Nepal, I for tickets to Darjeeling. She was widowed and travelling the world on her own. Her children were, she told me, financially well off and not needing her money.

She left me with a box of Red Zinger tea (the first time I’d seen or heard of it) and the inspiration to continue adventuring as long as I’m able.

To Ms. Raphael: Carry on. India, here I come!

Deirdre Dawson Toronto

