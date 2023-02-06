The Loblaws flagship location on Carlton Street in Toronto on May 2, 2013.Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press

Behind the scenes

Re “Secret’s out” (Letters, Feb. 2): A letter-writer has no concerns with collaborative research involving nations that are likely not our friends. As someone who had a career in aerospace research, I can offer that the most important findings are often not published.

In this way, actual secrets and know-how are retained by the originators, and what is published amounts to disclosure that they made an advancement of significance. This releases the “what,” but not the “how.”

Any parties involved in the work share in the “how.” That’s what we should protect.

Steve Zan PhD, Ottawa

Re “Ottawa vows to curb Canadian university research with Chinese military scientists” (Feb. 3): Published research is available for all. It could be as useful to us as to the Chinese military.

By contrast, some Canadian university scientists are doing classified research for the U.S. military. We will likely never see the result, useful or not. If the government is going to ban anything, it should ban classified research, no matter who is carrying it out.

Among other things, that would be more in the spirit of what universities are all about.

J.R. Brown Toronto

Time limit

Re “Federal government introduces legislation to delay changes to the MAID law until next year” (Feb. 3): The Supreme Court gave the federal government ample time to come up with a mechanism to allow medical assistance in dying for people with intolerable mental illness. It has frittered away that time and wants to defy the court by legislating more time.

More time is not going to change the issues that the government does not want to face.

Michael Moore Toronto

Home front

Re An Ontario ruling defending those living in encampments is only a partial victory (Feb. 2): Justice Michael Valente concludes that adequate shelter is a necessity of life protected by section 7 of the Charter: “everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of the person and the right not to be deprived thereof except in accordance with the principles of fundamental justice.”

Yet shelters typically:

do not admit those dealing with addiction, requiring often unachievable drug abstinence;

do not accommodate couples or companion animals;

do not guarantee privacy or safety;

do not offer poverty respite during the day;

do not permit storage, requiring people to cart their possessions with them;

do not ease uncertainty about nightly accommodation.

Such protocols seem to reveal covert moral disapproval more oppressive than Victorian workhouses. Encampment evictions also deprive people of rights to life, liberty and security of the person contrary to principles of fundamental justice.

Those who are homeless deserve homes supporting human dignity. Our Charter demands it.

Ellen Anderson Summerside, PEI

When I sat on a YMCA board in 1972, I was naive in thinking that our planned new building would continue to look after the homeless in Orillia, Ont. Not so: Unlike the old Y that had approximately 20 rooms, the new building had no rooms and closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I think it is a good thing that the courts are forcing municipalities to deal with people who are homeless. Perhaps all governments will accept housing as part of our social responsibility and work to move more people into long-term housing facilities, with some minimum income, so they can begin to look after themselves.

Ken Stock Port Hope, Ont.

Customer concerns

Re “Loblaw’s lifting of No Name price freeze shows discount grocery in Canada is an illusion” (Report on Business, Feb. 3): As costs increase and Loblaw tries to maintain the same rate of return, its prices obviously increase.

But the company might try a little harder to maintain or reduce prices, if consumer groups could get organized sufficiently to boycott all Loblaw stores for, say, the next three months. Just to watch what happens.

Richard Soberman Toronto

First Nations rights

Re “New energy is needed for clean power at Gull Island” (Editorial, Jan. 30): By flooding large parts of our land 50 years ago without Innu consent to build the Churchill Falls dam, Hydro-Québec destroyed our way of life and damaged areas of great spiritual and cultural importance – with effects still felt today. We filed a claim against Hydro-Québec in 2020 because it has refused to sit down and talk seriously about compensation and revenue-sharing.

The problem with a “so-so” deal for Muskrat Falls is the rate-mitigation agreement between Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador. No one foresaw cost overruns.

While we are certainly supportive of steps to avoid rate hikes, we consented only on expectation of a fair return. We maintain that we should have been at the table when the governments negotiated in July, 2021.

The Innu Nation is not opposed to the development of clean power at Gull Island, but what happens on our land needs to happen with our consent.

Etienne Rich Grand Chief, Innu Nation; Sheshatshiu, N.L.

Golden age

Re “Inside the rise and fall of the Boeing 747″ (Feb. 1): In the fall of 2000, returning from Frankfurt on a 747, I asked if the captain was allowing visitors. He was.

Just being in the cockpit was surreal; the captain was gracious and showed me the route into Toronto. As I was leaving, he asked if I’d like to come back for the landing. Of course, I said yes.

When I returned, I strapped into a jump seat directly behind the pilot, with headset on and listening to all the chatter as we came into Pearson International Airport. The plane was so big – only the headset told me we were landing. Truly unforgettable.

Sadly, there’s no visiting up front anymore.

Richard Greer Oaxaca, Mexico

Air India was one of the earliest operators of the Boeing 747 and had one of the most memorable brandings.

The airline leveraged its existing “maharaja” mascot brilliantly. Each window was individually painted in the shape of an Indian palace window. Even some of the interiors were wallpapered like palaces. Each early 747 was also named after an Indian emperor, including the “Emperor Shah Jahan” for the builder of the Taj Mahal.

Walking up to the plane (using stairs in the pre-airbridge days), passengers could see the slogan “Your Palace in the Sky” emblazoned on the outside.

Jaydeep Balakrishnan Calgary

