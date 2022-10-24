People travel at Pearson International Airport, in Toronto, on Dec. 3, 2021.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Re With Its Future At Stake, It’s Time For Ukraine To Join NATO (Opinion, Oct. 22): The difficulty with such a recommendation is that Russia has always regarded Ukraine membership in NATO as an unacceptable threat to its strategic interests. Fast-tracking the process would likely trigger a nuclear confrontation.

The United States thankfully seems aware of this danger, as indicated by Joe Biden’s recent remarks that the conflict in Ukraine has brought the world closer to nuclear Armageddon than at any time since the Cuban missile crisis. While NATO member nations may be free, at least in theory, to decide how to interpret Article 5 responsibilities vis à vis Ukraine, Russia would likely assume the worst – and escalate accordingly.

Scott Burbidge Port Williams, N.S.

Act now

Re Ottawa Police Erred In Ignoring OPP On Protesters, Inquiry Hears (Oct. 21): But Ontario itself did not act until later. Otherwise, Ottawa hosts many protests every year. The police are very experienced. (As I am, living within walking distance of Parliament Hill.)

Police expected Canadians to behave as Canadians. But I witnessed a scene and noise not unfamiliar, but seemingly transported from some other place. We lost our innocence.

Canada earned a huge black eye in front of the world. It had to be ended.

Bernhard Buetow Ottawa

Three levels of government couldn’t get their act together, so the federal government decided to invoke the Emergencies Act. It worked. Job done. Case closed.

Arguing about whether the act was technically necessary feels to me like arguing about how many angels reside on the head of a pin. Haven’t we got better things to worry about?

Adam Plackett Toronto

The real question

Re Lucki Scolds N.S. Officers In Recorded Call (Oct. 21): There appears to be an inordinate amount of energy being spent on what is deteriorating into a he-said, she-said waste of time for the public inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shootings.

Wouldn’t it be better to use these resources to find out how and why someone was able to evade authorities long enough to kill 22 people? Do families of the victims really care if the kinds of weapons used were released, or if there was any pressure to do so after the fact?

Let’s get our priorities right. It’s the least that can be done for people whose lives have been tragically impacted forever.

Mark Spurr Toronto

Pass it on

Re Canada’s Border Agency Launches Full Review After Listing Wrong Company In $1.2-million ArriveCan Contract (Online, Oct. 22): It appears that wise government employees thought it best to contract out the work for ArriveCan to a two-person company, which then subcontracted the work out to other companies and thereby setting a new standard for government inefficiency and waste.

It gives a whole new meaning to passing the buck.

Alan Shanoff Toronto

Fiscal responsibility

Re Fiscal Discipline ‘Imperative’ As Recession Nears, Carney Says (Report on Business, Oct. 21): But who precisely will be disciplined first?

Roberta Hamilton Kingston

Now hearing blunt truths about the hard and complex work that needs to be done, how many Conservatives regret choosing a Leader known to tout simplistic responses to difficult economic problems?

British Conservatives just tried that. Didn’t work out so well, did it?

Eric LeGresley Ottawa

Price check

Re Canadians Must Give Thanks To Our Grocery Overlords (Oct. 20): My favourite example of the hypocrisy of Loblaw’s price freeze: No Name skim-milk cottage cheese increased from $3.29 last year to $4.09 currently (nearly a 25-per-cent increase), making it more expensive than the brand-name Nordica when priced at $3.89.

Lucy Goldman Toronto

Two ideas

Re Quebec MNAs’ Refusal To Swear An Oath To Charles III Does Us All A Favour (Oct. 20): Suggestions that MNAs should swear an oath of allegiance to “the people of Quebec” instead of our head of state would undermine a vital component of our constitutional framework.

It is a strength of our system that politicians must humble themselves by acknowledging their place in the constitutional order, via their oath to another person. A vague oath to “the people” would serve to inflate politicians’ sense of being “top dog” to an even greater extent.

Tom Smart Ajax, Ont.

Re The High Cost Of Powerless Big Cities (Editorial, Oct. 20): When this country was born in 1867, few people lived in towns or cities. Municipalities received barely a mention in the Constitution. Today a majority of Canadians live in towns and cities, but municipalities have basically the revenue-raising powers they had in 1867.

In the meantime, they have been forced to shoulder an ever-expanding range of responsibilities unimagined more than 150 years ago. Of all the constitutional amendments that this country needs, none feels more important than righting the balance between municipal responsibilities and their revenue powers.

Where to begin? Give municipalities 1 per cent of a province’s total sales tax. It’s not enough, but it would be a good start. It wouldn’t even require a constitutional amendment.

If we don’t address this on an immediate basis, costs to taxpayers will only go up. Our towns and cities will likely crumble and become much less livable.

Steve Parish Former mayor Ajax, Ont.

The Canadian Constitution gives provinces so much power over cities. Do Quebec’s actions in adopting Bill 96 offer a solution?

By invoking Section 45 of the Constitution, which says “the legislature of each province may exclusively make laws amending the constitution of the province,” provinces could offer an opportunity to redress laws that only worked when most Canadians lived in rural communities.

Which premier will lead the way?

Marcia Zalev Toronto

Case to stay

Re Stay Or Go? Newfoundland Town Divided Over Prospect Of Resettlement (Oct. 20): As seasonal residents of the outport Rose Blanche-Harbour le Cou on Newfoundland’s southwest coast, we feel like we have hit a grand slam in the bottom of the eighth.

Three months of the year, we enjoy yarns aplenty, beautiful vistas, clean air and fresh fish every time our neighbours return in their dories. Like the resident of Gaultois said, “It’s like heaven on earth.”

And because of it, we feel more years away from heaven.

Jane Wright Surrey, B.C.

