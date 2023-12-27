Open this photo in gallery: Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance hosts the annual meeting of federal, provincial, and territorial finance ministers in Toronto on Dec. 15.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Who’s a spy?

Re “Canada’s Global Security Reporting Program needs an overhaul, not mere tinkering” (Dec. 22): “When is a diplomat not a diplomat?“ Well, our Canadian Security Intelligence Service officers also go abroad with diplomatic status and are equally subject to the Vienna Convention, and therefore straddle the worlds of diplomacy and intelligence gathering.

Perhaps there needs to be better co-ordination between CSIS and the Global Security Reporting Program, and perhaps they should follow the same rules in regard to handling information from Canadian sources.

Does anyone know what the CSIS rules are on that, or are they too secret to divulge?

Tom MacDonald Ottawa

What goes around...

Re “Don’t kid yourself – the threat of a Trump dictatorship is real” (Dec. 20): “This is ultimately Mr. Trump’s greatest strength: his refusal to respect any limit.” I’d argue just the opposite – that it will be the reason for Donald Trump’s downfall.

He’s been known for taking risks that, in many instances, end in multiple bankruptcies. While it’s true that, as a former U.S. president, he says and does outrageous things, now he is finally being held accountable for at least some of those actions. The U.S. courts are not through with making judgments on him. In my view, the American rule of law will prevail as it has done in the past.

David Enns Cornwall, Ont.

Misdirected monies

Re “Future of innovation funding agency in doubt as Ottawa delays implementation until potentially after election” (Report on Business, Dec. 20): Yet again, our federal government seems to confirm a continuing failure of support to Canada’s innovative high-tech industry. And this at a time that Canada continues to lose its competitive edge in high-tech international markets.

In spite of little or no continuing support (beyond Scientific Research and Experimental Development credits and the National Research Council), our high-tech industry continues to thrive in artificial intelligence, medical devices and electric-vehicle development. These rapidly growing sectors welcome immigrants to support ever-changing technologies.

As a 55-year high-tech advocate, I can only shake my head at Ottawa’s failure to understand that high-tech will continue to add more jobs than any auto or battery plant. Perhaps our tech industry is better off without government support outside of funds, so it can determine its own future.

Doug McIntyre Co-founder, Innovation Synergy Centre of Markham; Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont.

Re “Federal incentives fuelling boom in imports of Chinese-made Teslas, auto-parts makers warn” (Report on Business, Dec. 20): First, there was the handout of billions of dollars for battery plants. Perhaps that will prove to be a good move on the part of the federal government.

But to read that the same government is allowing Chinese-made Teslas to be sold here with consumer incentives bodes poorly for the ability of the bureaucracy and politicians to move electrification forward, in a manner that supports Canadian and North American automakers in their efforts to increase electric-vehicle sales and facilitate lower prices.

The Americans did not offer subsidies on Chinese EVs. Who was asleep at the wheel here? It is difficult to have confidence in those who did not take similar measures.

Actions speak louder than all the words on how many Canadians will be driving affordable electric cars by 2035.

Ian Szlazak Ottawa

Landing more doctors

Re “Temporary residents helped drive record growth in Canada’s population in the third quarter” (Dec. 20): Canada graduates about 2,900 physicians a year, of which about 1,000 choose family medicine as a career. However, only 65 per cent of these doctors will go on to practise comprehensive care. Most will have practices of under 1,500 patients. Simple math indicates that those new family doctors will optimistically be able to manage 975,000 patients.

With more than 6½ million Canadians without a family doctor, new immigrants will compound the problem. One solution might be to insist that for every 1,500 new immigrants, one must be a family physician from an international medical school and capable of being fast-tracked by our licensing bodies.

Val Rachlis MD, Toronto

Oversupply and overdoses

Re “As B.C.’s chief coroner retires in frustration, we should all lament the province’s drug crisis response” (Dec. 20): A few years ago, I did a presentation at a conference on the subject of overdiagnosis. As Exhibit A I held up a prescription for 100 oxycontin pills, given to me by a surgeon after joint surgery.

I pointed out the irony of getting this script three months after British Columbia declared a public-health emergency because of the hundreds of people dying from overdoses every year. Now it’s in the thousands.

I never filled that prescription. Yet how many people do as their doctors tell them, filling prescriptions for high-octane medications that they don’t need, and only later discovering they now have a difficult-to-quit problem?

A big part of the solution, in my opinion, is not to flood the market (and medicine cabinets) with opioids – which so-called safe supply is likely doing. Reserve those important drugs for the small percentage of people who really need them.

Alan Cassels Drug policy researcher, Victoria

Hiss to CBC bonuses

Re “CBC boss must reveal and justify decision on executive bonuses, minister says” (Dec. 20): Bravo to Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge for challenging CBC boss Catherine Tait on executive bonuses.

In the tough times being faced by the CBC, the very first thing cut back should be executive bonuses. The second place to cut should be some of the seven vice-presidents. Talk about top-heavy management.

I am a senior who has listened to the CBC since I was in my mother’s womb. While I have not been happy with some of the changes made over the past few years by Ms. Tait and company, CBC Radio is still my constant companion. I am proud to have raised two adult children who are also faithful CBC listeners.

Let’s support the CBC for all the good it does, and cut the bonuses of executives who I believe are of questionable competence in managing our national treasure.

Patty Deline Ottawa

Boxing Day bliss

Re “Get ready for those Boxing Day deals – by doing nothing” (Dec. 23): Thank you, Shannon Proudfoot, for recognizing the beauty of Boxing Day as a true day of rest. Even as a child I liked to sneak out in the early morning hours of Boxing Day and sit in the quiet glory of the Christmas tree and new-toy smells. Now it’s leftover turkey and Christmas carols. But don’t close the stores – that’s how I get everyone out the door to have my day of rest!

Janice Snyder Ottawa

