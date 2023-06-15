Open this photo in gallery: The Sudbury 17 wildfire burns east of Mississagi Provincial Park near Elliot Lake, Ont., on June 4.HO/The Associated Press

Call to arms

Re “Many Canadians don’t know the first thing about real sacrifice” (Opinion, June 13): Gary Mason is spot on, but the climate catastrophe is an example of a problem that Thinking, Fast and Slow author Daniel Kahneman defines as a classic human crisis.

For most of us, the crisis is still remote, uncertain, invisible and ambiguous. We do not see it as urgent. A war is not these things. There are still climate-change skeptics muddying the debate on priorities and severity. As much as we should treat it like a war, we choose not to. One good thing about these terrible, massive forest fires is that they are bringing it home to all of us. But like a massive gathering storm – or the rise of a terrible military threat – when we really see the full impact, it may be too late.

Nigel Smith Toronto

When I was growing up in rural Ontario during the Second World War, we planted victory gardens, got by with food rationing and understood the restrictions associated with the war effort.

Now, we are facing the Third World War: Our total attention is required to prevent global warming. Politicians ignore the fact that our planet is burning up, and seem unwilling to get behind a real war effort this time.

But we must face facts, and make real sacrifices to lower world temperatures, no matter what discomforts we will face. They pale by comparison to the pain and suffering Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are now experiencing, and to that which our soldiers faced in the trenches.

Let’s pull together. There is very little time, and this old soul is hoping Canadians can set the example the world so desperately needs. Let’s declare war on global warming.

Ted Burnside Ottawa

Anyone who expects Canadians to make sacrifices in the name of climate change is dreaming. Just take a look at our roads, highways and parking lots; small vehicles and sedans are becoming endangered species. It seems most of us want crossovers, SUVs and trucks; the bigger the better. Forget real sacrifice, We aren’t willing to make the most minor of sacrifices.

Alan Shanoff Toronto

The new migrants

Re “Immigration: Canada needs a strategy, not a numbers game” (Editorial, June 10): Canada’s immigration should not be based entirely on internal domestic considerations to receive the best-educated who serve our wants and needs. We should also include external, especially humanitarian, considerations. There are millions of climate-change refugees migrating within and between countries because global warming made their homes unsuitable for human habitation. The Institute for Economics and Peace estimates that by 2050 there may be 1.2 billion climate-change refugees. Canada and other fossil-fuel-wealthy countries have a moral obligation to welcome climate-change refugees. Let’s never repeat how in 1939 Canada turned away a ship of Jewish refugees fleeing from Europe.

Reiner Jaakson Oakville, Ont.

Memo to Bill Blair

Re “CSIS intended for Blair to read memo on Chong, director says” (June 14): This report provides further evidence that public safety minister Bill Blair is incapable of protecting the safety of Canada and Canadians from Chinese government interference.

To comment that “it would have been up to [CSIS director David] Vigneault to bring it to his attention,” simply shows a minister in way over his head. Mr. Blair doesn’t have a proactive bone in his body. He should resign and be replaced. Canada deserves better.

Paul Jelec Mississauga, Ont.

Backpedalling?

Re “When cities applaud dismantling bike lanes, we are going backward” (Opinion, June 10): Thanks to Marsha Lederman, arguing for the retention of bike lanes in Vancouver and Toronto. I have been cycling in Vancouver for 50 years. For me the 1970s featured verbal abuse from some drivers and plenty of risk, even collisions. Now we have a bikeway network on posted secondary streets with dedicated traffic signals. It makes cycling to most local destinations safe and pleasant. Residents ride more and drive less. Thank you, urban planners, progressive city councils and tireless cycling advocates.

However, taking away existing bike lanes drags us into more sprawl, traffic congestion and air pollution. Let’s hang onto the gains we’ve made.

David R. Conn Vancouver

Farewell, Erin O’Toole

Re “Erin O’Toole delivers final speech in Parliament” (June 13): Kudos to retiring MP Erin O’Toole on his farewell speech to parliamentarians. His final remarks clearly addressed much of what is wrong in politics today, for example, “We are becoming elected officials who judge our self-worth by how many likes we get on social media, but not how many lives we change in the real world.” While I could not vote for him because of his party platform, I had respect for Mr. O’Toole, a decent, honourable man with varied life and work experience. I was amazed when he was unceremoniously turfed as Conservative party leader and I wonder whether some of his caucus colleagues now regret that decision.

Vicki Robinson Ottawa

I commend Erin O’Toole for using his final words in Parliament to provide us with thoughtful, owlish wisdom rather than fumble through a self-congratulatory swan song.

I hope conservatives of good heart can succeed in the badly needed reconstruction of their parties, national and provincial. But it won’t be easy.

Greg Michalenko Waterloo, Ont.

Taxing questions

Re “Do Canada’s governments spend too much? Or tax too little?” (Report on Business, June 13): It is not surprising that Tony Keller’s answer to this question is a bit of both, but after 30 years of neo-con tax cutting, I would argue that it’s mostly the latter. A particular candidate is the GST. Remember, Stephen Harper positioned his cut to the GST as a “stimulus measure.” So why does it continue? Isn’t the Bank of Canada trying to put the brakes on the economy? Or have we become stimulus junkies, unable to wean our economy from injections of stimulus? It is time to raise the GST back to 7 per cent to help fund so many pressing priorities which only government, as an instrument of society, can deliver.

Andrew Leith Macrae Toronto

Carousel of time

Re “Senior moments” (Letters, June 13): One of my happiest memories of a holiday in Croatia four years ago was of coming across an old children’s playground in Zagreb, roundabout and all. Coming down a long slide too fast I ended up on my bum in the dirt. I wasn’t hurt. As I smiled at the mishap, I heard a laugh. A young couple sitting nearby had been observing our antics and were amused, They gave us a thumbs up.

Oh yes, by the way, I was 66.

Richard Harris, professor emeritus, McMaster University

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com