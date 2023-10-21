Open this photo in gallery: Concept of safe investment, insurance, financial security, money protectionVectorInspiration/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

Reading list

Re “Books that provide context for the events unfolding in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank” (Arts & Books, Oct. 16): Three more important books:

My Promised Land: The Triumph and Tragedy of Israel (2013) by Ari Shavit, which describes strata by strata the ideological layers that underlie the foundation for Israel and the Israel-Hamas conflict today.

(2013) by Ari Shavit, which describes strata by strata the ideological layers that underlie the foundation for Israel and the Israel-Hamas conflict today. Letters to My Palestinian Neighbor (2018) by Yossi Klein Halevi, cited by Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks as “a powerful, challenging and deeply moving plea for human understanding across one of the most tragic divides in modern politics.”

(2018) by Yossi Klein Halevi, cited by Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks as “a powerful, challenging and deeply moving plea for human understanding across one of the most tragic divides in modern politics.” Can We Talk About Israel? A Guide for the Curious, Confused, and Conflicted (2021) by Daniel Sokatch, CEO of the New Israel Fund, which works toward equality in Israeli society.

Each of these books attempts to relate to both sides of the conflict in as unbiased a way as possible.

Sheila Arkin Toronto

I would suggest the impressive, succinct and lucid treatment of history, and the fair but candid commentary directed at the many players in this sad and complex saga, by Canadian historian Martin Bunton in The Palestinian-Israeli Conflict: A Very Short Introduction (2013).

Mr. Bunton’s work also includes a helpful series of maps of the evolution of governance, settlements and the so-far abortive attempts at drawing political boundaries in this contested terrain.

John McLaren Victoria

I am not Jewish. But ever since seeing the movie Exodus (1960) as a teenager, I have studied the events leading to the Holocaust, the creation of Israel and its 75-year struggle for survival.

I have formed an opinion on Israel’s response to the tragedy unfolding – one I don’t feel qualified to share. I wish others would recognize the complexity of this situation and, rather than tabling simplistic views, further fanning the flames of hatred, take time to study the past and try to understand this tragic enigma.

John Rankin Burlington, Ont.

Pass or fail?

Re “The Israel-Hamas war is a test of our moral mettle. Will Canada pass?” (Opinion, Oct. 14): Noting the West’s “inattention” and its potential “weakness” in the face of “every expansionist dictatorship,” columnist Andrew Coyne identifies Ukraine and Israel as democratic bulwarks. But the West’s goals should be greater than preserving the status quo.

There are so many dysfunctional areas in the world that require sociopolitical stability or Marshall Plan-type support to provide an economic leg up, and to avoid much greater downstream problems. The floods of refugees around the world, and the massive camps of the seemingly forsaken, reflect this reality.

Our desire for peace should encompass mending our inattentive and neglectful ways.

Patrick Wolfe Victoria

Old times

Re “Ken Dryden tracked down his old high-school classmates to see how their lives unfolded since graduation” (Opinion, Oct. 14): Contributor Ken Dryden has touched on what may be the biggest issue of today: “The prime ministers of my youth – John Diefenbaker, Lester B. Pearson – what they did was ‘government,’ not ‘politics.’ Government seemed important. It seemed to matter.”

Has the world lost its sense of good government, and with it peace and order?

Ken Sutton Toronto

Re “If we really want freedom for the majority, then we must support social democracy” (Opinion, Oct. 14): I hope contributor Ed Broadbent’s argument will be heeded by government, especially this: “Rather than turning more and more to the forces of the market mechanism, we need to take more things – such as long-term care and other care services, medications, and public transit – out of the market.”

Care services and profit-making shouldn’t mix. Indeed, many retirement homes exist not for the people who live in them, but as business opportunities. Owners strive to increase profit by saving on labour costs, thereby creating stressful environments for staff and residents alike.

There is no oversight or regulation to ensure that services delivered are proportionate to what is being charged. Ontario’s Retirement Home Regulatory Authority claims to have no oversight of price structures set by private-run homes.

Retirees pay dearly, but have no say. As Mr. Broadbent suggests, a true democracy should “challenge the negative consequences of the market.”

Marli Hill Toronto

New rules

Re “Ottawa should preserve funding for OAS by eliminating outdated tax shelters for retirees” (Report on Business, Oct. 14): As a “senior,” I agree that the government has been extremely generous to pensioners at the expense of younger generations. Supporting minimal corrections in Old Age Security seems like a no-brainer.

One of the biggest flaws I see is the decision to start OAS at age 65. It was addressed a few years ago, but Justin Trudeau decided to troll for a few seniors’ votes and reversed it.

Richard Patterson Collingwood, Ont.

In addition to common-sense proposals to eliminate outdated age and pension income credits, eligibility for Old Age Security should be based not only on total income, but also on total investible assets and net worth.

In particular, low-income seniors who have had the good fortune to accumulate substantial sums in tax-free savings accounts should have OAS benefits reduced accordingly.

Marc Storjohann Mississauga

Too timid

Re “Canada wants to be a global leader in critical minerals. Why is Australia eating our lunch?” (Report on Business, Oct. 14): I worked for a large resource-based company for nearly 30 years. I believe that a significant factor in the sale and loss of such companies is the quality of senior management.

I was on the operations side. There is a saying around business schools that engineers start and grow companies, while lawyers and accountants shut them down. I largely subscribe to that notion.

I watched with growing concern as senior management and board members slowly transitioned from wanting to grow the company and increase profit, to seeing risk everywhere and becoming quite timid. It was an era of growth by acquisitions, or being eaten.

In the end, we were eaten by a foreign corporation with next to no ties to our industry. Our timid leadership was not asked to stick around.

Canada lost a head office and research centres dwindled as ties to this country died.

Eric Sykes Richmond, B.C.

Love story

Re “The NFL belongs with Taylor Swift, for now, but how long until they’re just another picture to burn?” (Sports, Oct. 14): Americans don’t love hockey? Here’s a way to convince them: Get Taylor Swift to date a hockey player and attend a few games.

Marco Balestrin St. Marys, Ont.

..................................................................................................................................

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com