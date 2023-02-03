Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Feb. 1.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Splintered view

Re “Any compromise with Russia could put Zelensky’s life at risk” (Jan. 31): I sense troubling splinters lodged inside contributor Nina Khrushcheva’s assessment of the dangers facing Volodymyr Zelensky.

One contradiction I found is in the unspoken assumption about the source of “international pressure” to compromise. It’s clear to me that the only pressure would come from the very states that have been boosting Ukraine’s fighting capacity since 2014.

Does Ms. Khrushcheva detect weakness in NATO’s determination to fight until Vladimir Putin is no longer in power? If NATO is coming to accept the inevitability of a compromise, that would speak to another contradiction in warning Mr. Zelensky that Ukrainians will feel “betrayed, even enraged.”

Is it not equally possible that Ukrainians will feel betrayed by and enraged at Western states that have prodded and propelled them into this disaster? If so, be careful about which direction those tanks point.

And beware the wrath of Western citizens, who might equally feel betrayed.

Larry Hannant Victoria

No bounds

Re “MPs call on McKinsey to disclose clients to dispel concern about conflicts of interest” (Feb. 1): Has McKinsey’s moral compass become demagnetized? Advising the Pentagon while working for a Chinese state-owned company; Purdue Pharma as well as the U.S. Federal Drug Administration.

It seems if McKinsey were arms dealers, they would sell weapons to both sides in a war.

John Ferguson Ottawa

Personal politics

Re “Everything isn’t broken. The government is” (Feb. 1): Everyone is a conservative when they spend their own money. Everyone is a liberal when they spend other people’s money. So we hire politicians to resolve the contradiction.

Politicians would be more successful if we the people developed the honesty and integrity we wish they would have, and understood that there is no municipal, provincial or federal taxpayer. There is only one taxpayer, and that is us. We all love stuff that government “gives” us, as long as we aren’t paying for it.

So government isn’t broken. We the people are.

Geoff Lee Thunder Bay

Quebec debate

Re “Quebeckers are not racist, PM says amid Islamophobia backlash” (Feb. 2): Why does Amira Elghawaby, special representative on combatting Islamophobia, need to apologize for quoting poll results that indicate anti-Muslim sentiments in Quebec?

While Canadian enthusiasm to say “sorry” is highly overrated, perhaps Ms. Elghawaby is the one who deserves an apology.

Trish Crowe Kingston

Quebeckers are not racist. Canadians are not stupid.

Assuming social scientists could accurately measure levels of racism, what score would allow them to claim that an entire population group is racist? Would 50.1 per cent be enough?

There are also a lot of people who might meet the criteria for stupidity. If 50.1 per cent of those living in the rest of Canada met the measurable definition, would anyone declare that Canadians are stupid?

There are legitimate objections to Bill 21, and there are historical reasons why many Quebeckers support it. Name-calling and generalizations don’t help the debate.

Éric Blais Toronto

Better spent

Re “Ontario government more than doubles construction funding for nursing homes” (Jan. 30): Government funding for health care is always good news. However, government and public attention has focused on beds. It seems like a single-minded pursuit: more beds in hospitals, more beds in long-term care.

We cannot accept the institutionalization of seniors as a primary goal. Rather, we should do everything possible to help people age at home for as long as they can.

To make that happen, home-care providers need additional funding to pay our front-line staff more money. They deserve it.

The return on investment would be abundant. Home care can scale up faster than any other part of the system. Our work force is mobile: personal support workers, nurses and therapists travelling to treat people in their homes.

On top of that, it’s what many people want.

Sue VanderBent CEO, Home Care Ontario; Hamilton

On supply management

Re “The conspiracy to inflate food prices is real. It’s time to rethink supply management” (Editorial, Jan. 11): The Globe and Mail’s attempt at humour, one that fails in our eyes, claims a new “conspiracy” by Canada’s supply management boards against consumers. What we would better describe as hyperbole seems to ignore publicly available and detailed information on the Canadian Dairy Commission and National Farmers Union websites.

A 2018 Export Action Global report shows that Canadian dairy prices are often lower than highly subsidized U.S. prices. It concludes that “a regulated system such as Canada’s provides greater stability across the value chain,” and “average prices are comparable across regulated and deregulated systems.” Comparison shopping today also shows that current Canadian egg prices are much lower than U.S. egg prices.

We find allegations of a conspiracy associated with farmers and their marketing boards to be bogus, and believe it impairs informed debate. Instead, farmers and consumers should see themselves as natural allies in a food system stacked against us.

Stewart Wells Vice-president, operations, National Farmers Union; Swift Current, Sask.

To forgive

Re “I needed my doctor to apologize before I could let go of my trauma” (First Person, Jan. 30): What a soul-searching essay, beautifully written and beautifully illustrated, too.

I am a retired doctor with 55 years in my bag. My errors, fortunately, were less severe in nature and easy enough to admit. I’m not sure how I would have reacted had my errors caused such dire consequences.

There is a great lesson applicable to all of us: Admit with humility and courage one’s errors big and small, no matter the consequences. The music to be faced may turn out to be as soothing as Fur Elise.

Sadru Bardai MD, Toronto

Oh, the humanity

Re “A disgusting lack of humanity was on display on a Delta bridge last week” (Feb. 1): Am I surprised by the public reaction during and after the incident of a person trying to jump? Absolutely not.

Further proof to me that we reside in a shallow and judgmental society.

John Francis Kitchener, Ont.

I wonder how much better all of us would feel and be in the world, if we heard the words of support that only came after this incident: “You matter.” “You are loved.”

Compassion and empathy save lives.

John Pentland Reverend, Calgary

