Green with envy

Re ”Green voters have been sidelined for far too long” (Opinion, Aug. 26): David Beatty makes a very strong point, in that Green Party supporters are under-represented in Parliament despite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s repeated promises.

I believe, however, that he underestimates the extent of the inequality. He mentions that the Green Party had the support of up to 7 per cent of Canadian voters – but how high might that number be if voters knew that their vote would help to elect a Green MP?

Chris Humphrey Ottawa

David Beatty’s concern about the votes for the Green Party not being reflected in the number of seats obtained is valid, not just for the Greens but also for other parties.

Canada’s archaic electoral system – first-past-the-post – is undemocratic because of its inequity across party lines. This results in the Balkanization of our country, where hardly any Liberals or NDP or Conservatives are elected in various areas of our country.

First-past-the-post also gives us governments elected with 40 per cent of the popular vote with 100 per cent of the power. How democratic is that when the other Group of 20 countries, minus the United States and Britain, have electoral systems where all votes have the same elective power and where almost 100 per cent of votes count to elect candidates? This is in contrast to Canada, Britain and the United States, where only about 50 per cent of votes go to electing candidates.

Daryl Sturdy Vancouver

David Beatty’s opinion piece hits the nail on the head. Kudos to Fair Voting BC and the Springtide Collective for Democracy Society for their initiative pressing for treating Canadian voters equally.

I would add that when – not if – Canada implements proportional representation, we will see an upsurge in votes for such parties as the NDP and Greens. Proportionality will end the absurd practice of strategic voting. Votes in a proportional system count and matter equally, and people will be able to vote with their hearts for the party of their choice knowing that it will lead to representation. We will also see an increase in voter turnout, since the safe seat will go the way of the dodo, and supporters of the formerly losing parties in safe seats will now have a good reason to vote.

David Fraser Ottawa

David Beatty wants new governance to get the Green Party seats in Parliament. But he doesn’t cite countries where proportional representation is disastrous. One in the news is Israel, where proportionate representation spawns many small parties, some extremist. Larger parties get a minority of seats, and have to seek coalition partners.

“This can’t happen in Canada, not us,” the Greens will certainly say. But a new proportional system will attract not just the “good” Greens, but all kinds of others wanting power, including People’s Party of Canada supporters, convoy agitators, and new unknown groups. Prof. Beatty’s passion is appreciated. But his goal needs projections as to how a new system will work, not just the sweetness of Greens but also the toxicity that would certainly form with it.

Not my Canada.

Allan J. Fox Toronto

The author claims that our political system is rigged to exclude people who care and know the most about the environment. Really? How does he explain that the person who, based on his record of environmental activism, may well be the person in Canada who cares the most about the environment – Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault?

How did Mr. Guilbeault penetrate our rigged system, designed to exclude people like him? As the Minister has said in the past, he came into politics so he could continue to be an activist. Most important, the self-described “radical pragmatist” ran for the Liberal Party, which understands that an ideological or dogmatic approach to the issues facing Canada is inadequate.

This is something Green Party voters, tired of being sidelined, may want to think about.

John Farquharson Victoria

Less Canada, please

Re “Does the world need more Canada?” (Opinion, Aug. 26): John Rapley omits that the climate and nature crises are humanity’s defining challenges this century. Canada is very much a laggard in addressing these crises despite federal initiatives on carbon pricing, protected areas and single-use plastics.

Canada produces more carbon pollution per capita than most developed countries, and more garbage per capita than any other. Canada still hasn’t fully implemented the 1992 Biodiversity Convention. Canadians may be seen as good guys and gals globally, but we are still most proficient at biosphere wrecking.

Stephen Hazell Ottawa

Holding Ford accountable

Re “Doug Ford has yet to do the bare minimum on the Greenbelt development scandal” (Opinion, Aug. 25): While I support David Moscrop’s call for Ontario Premier Doug Ford to resign, it will never happen – primarily because Mr. Ford simply does not believe he has done anything wrong.

Mr. Ford is not a conservative, regardless of his party label, for no real conservative would act in such a manner. Nor is he a populist, for if he were, opening some of the Greenbelt to development would have been stopped and reversed immediately.

Instead, Mr. Ford is a corporatist. As such he sees his job as governing Ontario in the interests of private corporations. A problem in health care? Bring in a corporation, so someone can profit. Need to build houses? Give your corporate developer friends a windfall. His world view prevents him from seeing this as corrupt.

As citizens there is no political recourse until the next election. All we can hope for is that the RCMP acts expeditiously in its Greenbelt investigation or that Mr. Ford is taken to court to be held accountable for his actions. What a terribly sad day for our democracy.

Christopher White Hamilton

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s reneging on an election promise not to touch the Greenbelt suggests it’s time to discuss an election contract.

Since leaders get elected upon what they promised during an election, then a leader who disavows their promises brings disrepute upon the democratic process. An election contract includes such promises: Abrogating the contract should trigger an immediate election.

If election contracts become law, expect fewer false promises at election time.

Chuck Jolliffe Schomberg, Ont.

Adverse to verse?

Re “Get ready for the cozy season with these 62 reads” (Arts, Aug. 26): Sixty-two books and not one poet?

Murray Reiss Salt Spring Island, B.C.

..................................................................................................................................

