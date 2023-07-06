Open this photo in gallery: A customer shops for produce in a local store in Kensington Market, Toronto, on May 31.Ammar Bowaihl/The Globe and Mail

Cause, effect

Re “Canada offers lesson in climate change’s toll” and “Oil and gas giants drill deep as profits trump climate concerns” (Report on Business, July 5): Am I the only reader who thinks that there is something rather ironic in these two headlines?

Clearly, for some folks, fires, tornadoes, floods and heatwaves are merely “naturally occurring events,” with humans playing no part in rapidly spiralling weather patterns.

John Nightingale Ottawa

In competition

Re “A recipe to overhaul Canada’s competition law” (June 29): Lina Khan, chair of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, and Jonathan Kanter, U.S. assistant attorney-general for antitrust, advocate a return to U.S. policy that prevailed decades ago.

Their submission emphasized the 1963 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that an illegal merger “is not saved because, on some ultimate reckoning of social or economic debits and credits, it may be deemed beneficial.” This followed a landmark 1962 decision which rejected the Brown Shoe merger, because it would produce a business so efficient as to lower prices, hence making competition difficult for smaller, less efficient companies.

In a 1969 interim report on competition policy, the Economic Council of Canada rejected the U.S. approach. It recommended that economic efficiency should be the overall goal of competition policy, and should be achieved by maintaining and encouraging competitive markets.

Canada’s competition policy is modern and fit for an economy one-tenth the size of the United States.

Larry Schwartz Member, Competition Tribunal (1998-2003) Toronto

Just the once

Re “The federal grocery rebate is now available. Who is eligible and how to get it” (Online, July 4): A one-time grocery rebate seems like money foolishly spent.

Groceries are bought every week. Fix the problem.

Nancy Carten Comox, B.C.

Dose of reality

Re “If they’re really going to transform health care, premiers must present a united front” (July 3): Maybe now is the time to get practical. How do we measure primary care so we can work toward solutions?

As a family doctor, I felt good about the people I saw each day. But I didn’t really know how well I was doing for the 1,200 patients registered with the practice.

I got nice feedback each month from provincial health insurance in the form of payment, but is that really feedback on the care I offered? Like almost all family doctors, I’m an independent provider who is self-employed. Maybe I was doing well. But unmeasured, who knows?

A difficult but useful exercise would be for provincial health care systems to explore measuring primary care in a way that reflects the expectations of patients providers and the system itself. Once measured, maybe primary care can also be managed better.

I would welcome accurate feedback.

George Southey Dysart et al, Ont.

From BBC News: “Currently, half of new doctors and nurses have to be recruited from abroad as the U.K. supply route has struggled to keep up with demand.”

Wake up: Canada is in a competition, not a dilly-dally pick and choose.

Gordon Moore Toronto

Re “Hospital backlogs in pediatric care could affect children’s health for the rest of their lives” (July 1): The seeming disdain of federal and provincial governments for the health of children is discouraging, if not appalling.

Children are not little adults; they grow and develop constantly. Time is of the essence. A child of six months who has been waiting three months for a necessary operation has spent half a life in queue.

Imagine a 60-year-old having to wait 30 years to receive a new hip. Governments wouldn’t stand for it. Why do they let the same thing occur for children?

Manuel Buchwald Toronto

The shocking statistics on pediatric waitlists lay bare how federal and provincial governments are failing at one of their most basic functions, which is to ensure adequate health care for all citizens.

Health care currently competes with a multitude of other demands for government spending. Given the centrality of health care for Canadians, would it not be better to have a dedicated health tax, progressive in nature and set at a level sufficient to cover all costs?

I believe most Canadians would be willing to pay such a tax if it meant getting the health services they want in return.

Murray Angus Ottawa

Hard to swallow

Re “Don’t swallow the promise of weight-loss drugs whole hog” (July 4): I found this column overly precautionary.

Unfortunately, diets when applied to the general population often do not work. These new medications do have side effects, but they are usually manageable.

Ozempic has been approved for more than five years and used by hundreds of thousands of patients. By lowering blood pressure, clearing fatty liver, improving lipid status and putting diabetes in remission, they thus help prevent stroke, heart disease, kidney failure and cirrhosis.

The cost savings to society should be greater by far than the cost of the drug. But there should be criteria for drug reimbursement to assure that these medications are used for legitimate reasons.

Until science and society comes up with better solutions for the obesity epidemic, we do have new and effective therapies.

W. R. McMullen MD Mississauga

Mental note

Re “Multivitamins can improve memory, study finds” (July 3): I will conclude from this article that if I take my multivitamins, they will help me to remember to take my multivitamins. Very reassuring.

Deborah Allan Toronto

Fit to print

Re “What Bill C-18 is trying to save might be too far gone” (June 30): We should distinguish between news and “News” with a capital N.

There is no end of sources for “News,” the stuff about wars, plagues, elections and unemployment rates (and all we need are better ways to sort truth from lies and bafflegab). But the news – those important reports about births, deaths, marriages and graduations which add joy and sadness to our lives – have mostly disappeared, as community papers such as the Northern News and the Temiskaming Speaker become less and less the journals of record for these markers.

Today, I can learn about daily life in Vancouver or Arnprior, Ont., by scrolling through past electronic copies. Where will tomorrow’s researchers go?

“All news is local,” says the adage. But the truly local seems already lost.

Ab Dukacz Mississauga

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com