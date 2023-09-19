Open this photo in gallery: A person leaves a Toronto supermarket with groceries on Oct. 5.Alex Lupul/The Canadian Press

Promises made

Re “Ottawa struggles to keep election promises in remaining parliamentary time” (Sept. 18): What about the 2015 promise to run small deficits for three years, then balance the budget in the fourth? “That’s real change,” Justin Trudeau promised.

A real change would be for Mr. Trudeau to keep any election promise. I won’t hold my breath.

T.S. Ramsay Guelph, Ont.

Re “Lately” (Letters, Sept. 16): A letter-writer suggests that politicians hold off on new projects to benefit Canadians until closer to an election. Is the suggestion really that government should focus on re-election, not on doing what is best for the country and its citizens?

Kenneth Duff Champlain, Ont.

The price is…

Re “Liberals target grocers with changes to Competition Act, threaten tax measures if prices don’t stabilize” (Report on Business, Sept. 15): This is a sector that already offers Canadians options to shop at grocers known to “discount” prices. If Justin Trudeau had an opportunity to shop in, say, Britain as I did recently, he would be sighing relief that, in comparison, our Canadian dollar fetches a bargain here.

Don’t begrudge grocers in making the profit they do. Many have strived hard despite the tough times to keep stores open with high-quality merchandise, as well as look after the welfare of employees.

Let the government open co-op stores in competition if it is overly concerned with the welfare of Canadians.

Anoop Khanna Waterloo, Ont.

If the government thinks grocery inflation can be cured by meeting with CEOs, it would be sadly mistaken.

Vladimir Putin should be on the invitation list, since his actions have been a major factor in the escalating prices of grain, which affects not only the price of bread but meat as well.

G. Wayne Brown Nanaimo, B.C.

An education

Re “What Canadians don’t understand about our economic situation - which is a lot - can hurt us” (Report on Business, Sept. 18): Unlike previous decades, in the last two we had not seen much inflation. A little mystery should be forgivable.

When there is too much money in circulation, its value goes down or alternatively the value of things it measures goes up with few exceptions. The waters are muddied by relative price changes that occur on an ongoing basis to guide the economy.

Each month we observe general inflation and relative price changes combined. It’s therefore tempting to note the prices of more scarce goods pushing up inflation even more, which diverts attention away from reducing money in circulation.

This is what the Bank of Canada attempts to do with its policies on interest rates and quantitative easing and tightening. I urge far more analysis and discussion of how the latter policies work.

Until this is done, the cost-push gremlins will likely continue to get more attention than they deserve.

Ed Dunnett Qualicum Beach, B.C.

Missing data

Re “Nearly half of hospitals failed to report adverse drug reactions despite laws requiring them to, analysis finds” (Sept. 15): Is it any wonder that many Canadians have trouble getting timely access to high-quality care?

Health care boards and hospital administrators have not demanded the information they need for management, while Canadians spend billions of dollars on the Canadian Institute for Health Information, an organization that receives data about almost every patient discharged from a Canadian hospital.

Yet hospital administrators often cannot say how many people improved or were sicker after leaving hospital, describe the characteristics of people most likely to have a bad result or identify which patients are most likely to suffer a preventable adverse drug reaction – all information that should be necessary for management.

David Zitner Founding director, health informatics, Dalhousie University; Halifax

One can only ask why there is no enforcement. One answer comes to my mind: Health Canada may be more concerned about pharmaceutical profit than the health and safety of Canadians.

According to an article published by the Harvard Center of Ethics in 2014, “Few know that systematic reviews of hospital charts found that even properly prescribed drugs (aside from misprescribing, overdosing or self-prescribing) cause about 1.9 million hospitalizations a year. Another 840,000 hospitalized patients are given drugs that cause serious adverse reactions … about 128,000 people die from drugs prescribed to them. This makes prescription drugs a major health risk.”

Although these statistics relate to the United States, would they be significantly different here in Canada? How could we ever know if drug reactions are not reported?

Alan Trufal Toronto

Closer read

Re “Library books have faced challenges for decades, but a recent shift has become more organized as a proxy culture war” (Sept. 18): I suppose there should be some oversight of school library content.

A school library is probably not the place to find blatant pornography, for example. But surely we can leave that task to librarians; they are trained and know what is acceptable and what is not.

And has nobody heard of the internet? Someone would have to work hard at finding inappropriate content in a school library. Not so on the internet, where such material (and much worse, no matter one’s beliefs or ideology) is quickly available with a few clicks on a child’s phone.

This is where parents, teachers and advocacy groups should turn their attentions. Leave our libraries alone.

Patrick Tighe Petawawa, Ont.

How did I do?

Re “Meet the gig workers making AI models smarter” (Report on Business, Sept. 16): The more I learn about artificial intelligence, the less intelligent it sounds.

If AI is being trained (one might better say judged) by quickly rating and comparing guesses, then it isn’t learning to reason. Rather, it is being trained to intuit.

We know we humans rely far too much on intuition (thinking fast) instead of reasoning (thinking slow). The last thing we need to solve our many complex challenges is artificial intuition.

Jason Scott Ottawa

Little motivation

Re “Mike Babcock quits as Blue Jackets coach – another sign of a bigger problem in the NHL” (Sports, Sept. 18): As a Maple Leafs fan, I was desperate in last season’s playoffs for a coach who would say to Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews: “If you don’t get a shot on goal next shift, you’re benched.”

On the other hand, I am 70 and when my golf team lost an event recently, we got “participant” ribbons.

Chris Stoate Oakville, Ont.

