War effort

Re “Ukraine needs more weapons to win war against Russia, Nobel Peace Prize winners say” (July 28): Could there be a more ironic headline?

Mavis Young Westmount, Que.

The West should step up with more than sanctions.

How long will we wait? Until Vladimir Putin hits another non-NATO country such as Finland or Moldova? We cannot sanction attacks on hospitals, schools and civilians, which is what I believe we are doing by not doing more.

We cannot stand down in the face of Mr. Putin. If he sends a nuclear strike, he knows he will be blown up next. It is just a threat; he likely won’t do it.

Are we going to let the brave people of Ukraine go it alone because we are afraid?

Maureen Best Victoria

Pay for it

Re “Promises made” (Letters, July 25): A letter-writer asks how we would pay for increases in defence spending to meet our minimum commitments to mutual defence. They need look no further than the same day’s Moment in Time: “Income tax bill, a ‘temporary’ measure for war, is introduced.”

We’ll pay for it the same way we pay for all our critical obligations and commitments as a civil society: We all chip in. And as hoped back in 1917, those who benefit financially the most should contribute more.

Brave people are dying for our collective freedom and rights as we comfortably write letters to the editor. We should at least pay our share, as various governments and parties have promised for many, many years.

There is no free lunch.

Walter Daschko Toronto

Past performance suggests that the Prime Minister will pay for increased defence spending the way he pays for everything else: by borrowing.

There have been spending increases in other areas of previous Trudeau budgets, all of them incurring deficits. If debt as a percentage of GDP absolves increased borrowing, then the same should apply to defence spending as a percentage of GDP.

Vladimir Putin has shown us how fragile peace is, how quickly the world can become a very dangerous place. This should not be a time to shirk our NATO commitments.

We should increase defence spending before the United States and other NATO allies lose patience with Canada’s apparent lack of resolve.

Roy Schneider Regina

One and the same

Re “Young people in China face an increasingly grim economic future” (July 25): Wow, it’s the same in Canada. Smart, industrious students from Beijing to Victoria are finding that the only doors open to them are at Starbucks as the job market dries up.

Why aren’t young people getting fed up, angry, militant? Why do most of them, struggling to launch careers, tolerate an economic system that lets them down?

The problem, in part, is that they seem to buy into the convention that GDP growth and the creation of “higher-paying, high-skilled jobs” will reduce economic inequality and give everyone a living wage. Yes, in a different world with less of a dog-eat-dog economy.

When will young people, who are struggling to pay rent and build families, wake up to the fact that the capitalist system, in Canada and China, is largely broken? It does not serve the masses. Even the winners, graduating at the top of the heap, are now losers.

Michael Craig Owen Sound, Ont.

By the numbers

Re “As home prices soar, Habitat for Humanity helps higher-income Canadians buy properties” (Report on Business, July 24): Habitat for Humanity is an amazing organization, one that has helped lower-income families secure housing for decades. However, it cannot perform miracles.

Donations and volunteer labour cannot overcome the economics of a dysfunctional housing market. There is no way to convert multimillion-dollar parcels of serviced land into housing for households earning $50,000 per year. The math simply does not work.

If Habitat is helping households earning $100,000 a year to buy homes, that should be a huge red flag for businesses and governments that Canada’s housing market is fundamentally broken.

In 2019, Parliament passed the National Housing Strategy Act which recognizes housing as a human right. The gap between this aspirational goal and the current reality is vast.

If housing was a human right, as opposed to a platitude, our governments would be doing more to house the residents of our country.

John Shepherd Richmond, B.C.

Fit to print

Re “Chinese newspapers in Canada” (Moment in Time, July 24): My father William C. Wong was the editor and chairman of Shing Wah Daily News in Toronto, from 1937 until 1990.

Many earlier Chinese immigrants could not read or write English, so it provided their only means of connection with local issues and staying in touch with their homeland.

As a child, I remember seeing hundreds of rows of Chinese character typesets being inserted (backward no less, so that the characters are printed frontward) in the press for daily publication. I remember the noisy click, clack of the press spitting out newspapers with a great sense of urgency.

My father also used Shing Wah to mobilize Chinese immigrants, progressive politicians, Chinese businesses and benevolent associations across the country to fight racism and discrimination against the Chinese, whether born in Canada or overseas.

Victor Wong Toronto

Hot stuff

Re “July forecast to be warmest month on record as scientists seek to understand ‘alarming’ summer heat” (July 28): It’s rare that Newfoundland gets attention for extreme heat. As a St. John’s native and longtime summer visitor, I can bear witness to the shift in weather conditions on “the Rock.”

Never one to enjoy hot weather and mugginess, I annually leave my home in eastern Ontario in early July and high-tail it to St. John’s. This year, things are different. Daily temperatures have exceeded 25 C day after day this month.

It is stifling. Oceanographers inform me that even the North Atlantic Ocean is warming up. The reality of global warming has definitely caught up with us.

I hesitate to think about what lays in store for my grandchildren.

Les Dominy Renfrew, Ont.

The old saw that says, “If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen,” may no longer apply today and in the future. At the current pace and intensification of global warming, it might be advisable and wiser to stay put.

The grass – or what’s left of it – isn’t always greener on the other side.

Dave Hurley Belleville, Ont.

