House of horrors

Re “Incivility isn’t Parliament’s biggest issue” (Opinion, Oct. 4): I agree with Andrew Coyne that a major reason the House of Commons is so unruly, bordering on childish, is that it has so little relevance.

In our system of governance, power is concentrated with the Prime Minister and his office. Armed with the authority to appoint the cabinet, they can easily retain a firm grip on caucus. Supreme Court justices, the heads of Crown corporations and the board members and governor of the Bank of Canada are all appointed by the prime minister and, like the appointments to cabinet, require no approval from Parliament.

It is difficult to see Parliament playing a meaningful role without significant changes in the governance of political parties or an amendment to the Constitution. But what prime minister would countenance either? Certainly only one on his way out.

Mark Roberts Gananoque, Ont.

Model Parliament

Re “Liberal MP Greg Fergus elected new Speaker” (Oct. 4): What an interesting idea. The Speaker is elected on a ranked ballot with seven listed candidates. The result is a Speaker with majority support in the House of Commons, meaning most voters approved, even if the majority may have included second or third or lower choices.

Come to think of it, this is the same way most political parties elect their leaders. Is it really too soon to use the same method for electing members of Parliament? This would avoid electing large numbers of MPs who are not supported by most of their constituents. Interesting idea.

David Frank Fredericton

Money hole

Re “RCMP probes alleged misconduct in outsourced CBSA contract” (Oct. 4): It is more than a bit depressing to read about the huge amounts of taxpayer money that has been paid to brokers, rather than software developers, in creating the ArriveCan app. It’s more taxpayer dollars wasted with no apparent accountability.

In an era where government payments to “consultants” have grown dramatically, how much of our money has gone into the pockets of third parties whose only job is to pick up the phone and call someone to do the actual work?

Neville Taylor Toronto

Kudos to the ethical and brave stand taken by the principals of software company Botler in warning federal government officials about contracting practices – and later, after being brushed off, opening up to The Globe and Mail about it. How many other government suppliers would risk future work by whistle-blowing in this manner?

What’s truly astounding here is how slack the federal government’s procedures are for outsourcing. GCStrategies, a company with two employees who work in one’s home office, has billed taxpayers for millions of dollars – and they don’t even do the work. They simply hire subcontractors. Two small companies – Dalian Enterprises and Coradix – that share an office have somehow managed over a decade to receive $362-million from the federal government.

I suspect that some suppliers for the federal government must think they’ve died and gone to heaven.

Jim Hickman Bracebridge, Ont.

Too much connection

Re “Bell, Telus launch service on TTC subway” (Oct. 3): As Kafka would have said, the metamorphosis is now complete.

Thank goodness I only take the Toronto subway twice a week. The usual plethora of phones, silently used to play Candy Crush and solitaire, are now being used to loudly tell their mother they’ll be five minutes late coming home. And I’m not talking about children. These are adults.

Even though it’s 15 kilometres to work, and I’m considered an old man, I think I’ll try walking it. I’ll only have to avoid being bumped into on the sidewalk by people staring down at their phones, doing whatever they do on them. I think it’s worth the risk.

Steven H. Brown Toronto

Running on fumes

Re “Making my road trip planet-friendly” (Life & Arts, Oct. 4): The author of this article conveniently does not mention that as soon as she and her companion crossed into Alberta from British Columbia, the electricity they used to charge their electric vehicle is derived 89 per cent from fossil fuels.

In Alberta, 36 per cent of our electrical energy comes from coal and 54 per cent from natural gas. This might seriously affect the carbon neutrality of their journey.

Lucy Bleackley Edmonton

Talk about a guilt trip, wow. I think I’d rather stay home.

Michael A. Marchand Windsor, Ont.

Missiles and muffins

Re “We can’t increase our security capacity if we cut the defence budget” (Opinion, Oct. 3): My wife and I spend 1.8 per cent of our family GDP at Tim Hortons. That gets us coffee and muffins three times a week. Canada spends 1.29 per cent of GDP on defence. No point in analyzing Canada’s defence strategy. It isn’t worth coffee and muffins at Tims.

Gordon Salisbury Mississauga

Bench strength

Re “Talk To Me” (Letters, Oct. 3): Only in Canada – a letter-writer cites evidence from hockey to support their views of the country’s Supreme Court.

The letter-writer objects to the bilingualism requirement for Supreme Court appointees, on the grounds it prioritizes linguistic over legal knowledge. Just as, the letter asserts, the Montreal Canadiens have not won the Stanley Cup for years because “the Montreal Canadians like to pick French-speaking hockey players.”

Let the record show that since last winning the Stanley Cup in 1993, the Canadiens have made 34 first-round draft selections. A grand total of four out of 34 have francophone surnames. Nor is their facility in the French language assured, as two were born in Ontario, one in the United States and one in Quebec.

Perhaps the Habs should be more diligent in searching out the next Maurice Richard, Jean Béliveau, Guy Lafleur and Patrick Roy. Each is French-speaking, bilingual and meritorious – like a Supreme Court justice should be.

Myer Siemiatycki Toronto

Game over

Re “In a game full of Jays mistakes, Guerrero’s will be remembered” (Sports, Oct. 5): While I watched many Toronto Blue Jays games on television during the season, my interest quickly evaporated after that embarrassing public spectacle of the players kitted out in goggles and spraying each other with fizzy wine after sneaking into the playoffs.

How could management possibly allow this to happen? Surely reaching the playoffs has to be the minimum requirement for this team. You get to celebrate when you actually win something.

Robert Scott Toronto

Maybe I’m missing something obvious, but aren’t mistakes one of the main reasons folks keep watching sports?

Paul Thiessen Vancouver

