Conservatives …

Re “The conservative weakness for contrarianism has driven a lot of them crazy. Exhibit A: Danielle Smith” (May 17): The crucial aspect of the conservative mind, responsible for accelerating the occurrence of more and more extreme positions, is described as “an ingrained oppositional mentality” and a “mistrust of whatever is conventional wisdom.” I think this is wishful thinking.

It tries to give conservatives the veneer of rebels and is belied by another characteristic also ascribed to conservatives, a “respect for tradition.” I find this a contradiction: One can’t be oppositional and respectful of the conventional at the same time.

There is certainly a new flux in many of our contemporary political identities, and particularly in post-Trump conservatism. Is the party of tradition rejecting the past? At some point, if the term is going to have any meaning, there will need to be clarity on which of these two poles of behaviour is to be the dominant characteristic of being a conservative.

They can’t have it both ways.

Sascha Maicher Ottawa

I like to think the overarching concept that ties all this together is ignorance of truth-seeking, philosophical inquiry and science.

To seek the truth, one has to carefully observe, question, propose explanations, analyze, critically appraise and draw unbiased conclusions. Conclusions should not be taken as absolute certainties, but as preponderances of possibility within the confines of time and context.

This is a time-consuming and labour-intensive process that runs counter to our speedy and indolent present way of life. Who has time for all that? Easier to blab.

Juan Munoz Hamilton

As all eyes are on the level of Chinese interference in our democracy, perhaps we should be looking southward with a great deal more attention.

The former interim opposition leader proudly sporting her “Make America Great Again” hat remains, for me, a profoundly disturbing image, and a clear symptom of a potentially greater threat than China.

Chris Marston Toronto

So many on the left have a problem, too: Most are so independent-minded that they have trouble binding together politically to make deeply progressive inroads.

I know about this, I’m one of them. Worse, I’m a Green!

Brian Tansey Ottawa

… in Alberta

Re “Alberta’s own Tea Party movement is a deeply troubling development” (May 12): Movements like Take Back Alberta allow those with strong outlier beliefs to find mutual reinforcement and a sense of legitimacy, which may trigger events such as the Ottawa trucker protests and the Jan. 6 attack in the United States. Such concentration also permits us to quantify public support, helping gauge the attention and influence they warrant.

Surveys generally show consistent but small support for fringe ideas. In November, 2021, Nanos found contrarian opinions, in areas such as hate speech and discrimination, equity and diversity, reconciliation and climate change, ranged between 7 and 16 per cent.

American comic Demetri Martin wryly quipped (and I paraphrase) that he likes sports bars because they put all those he didn’t want to associate with in one room. Can we hope the influence of Take Back Alberta remains in the Maxime Bernier band and doesn’t tip dangerously into an unwarranted, Trump-like takeover of a major party?

Chester Fedoruk Toronto

Re “The massive potential of clean power in Alberta and Saskatchewan” (May 16): Your editorial lauding Alberta’s transformation into a clean-energy leader reflects the real spirit of the pioneers who founded the province and, yes, built its original energy industry.

Rachel Notley embodies this spirit and finds herself running against a new breed of Albertans. They are a minority, I believe, but one with great leverage with the governing United Conservative Party.

This new breed are what I call the “whiners.” They continually whine and complain about how Alberta is hard done by as a member of Canadian Confederation, framing every challenge the province faces as the fault of the federal government, its policies or the personal enmity of the Prime Minister.

Fortunately, Albertans will have a choice on May 29: Vote for the whiners and their vision of a “séparatiste” province, or recapture the progressive spirit that established Alberta as an innovative, risk-taking province in the first place.

Mel Blitzer Calgary

Apply within

Re “Want to help businesses grow? Keep it simple, Ottawa” (Editorial, May 15): The $4-billion Canada Digital Adoption Program was announced with great fanfare. Like most programs launched by the Liberal government, I find it has been big on price tag and low on substance.

As marketing professionals, we tried to register to become a consultant to help people with the program. We filled out the forms and sent them off. We still have not heard back.

We mentioned to clients that they should consider applying, as some of them could really use website refreshers. They applied – nothing back.

We reached out to the responsible minister about a database of qualified firms that would allow young digital companies, graphic designers and web developers to assist with the program – no response.

I think this government believes that the higher the price tag, the more successful a program can be; with this program, it’s been a failure from the beginning.

Kensel Tracy Ottawa

Long time coming

Re “Let’s face it, solving Canada’s housing crisis will be unpopular and difficult” (Report on Business, May 17): Listen to the voice of somebody trying to develop anything in Ontario.

Try buying land, getting endless approvals, doing expensive rezonings that take years, paying for expensive reports and duplicate studies at two levels of government, being taxed all along the way and sometimes taking a dozen years to produce anything.

All this while financing money has to be borrowed and bank letters of credit produced to ensure servicing, which endures for years after the work has been completed and certified, but never seems to be redeemable.

Talk to anyone who’s ever tried to develop anything in a province where the planning act basically allows anybody, anywhere to object to anything submitted. If we built cars the way we build houses, each one would cost $1-million.

Sid Freedman Toronto

Pass it on

Re “Must Canada accept that the next generation will be worse off than us?” (Report on Business, May 16): So 75 per cent of us think our children will have a lower standard of living than us – their parents.

I guess I could have absolved myself of this self-inflicted guilt by just being less successful!

Steven Brown Toronto

