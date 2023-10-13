Peace plan

Re “Which way will China go on Taiwan?” (Oct. 10): Throughout China’s rich history, there have been numerous instances where leadership that embraced benevolence and diplomacy achieved more sustainable and positive outcomes.

The philosophy of “compel submission by kindness, not by force” encourages the use of soft power, diplomacy and understanding to resolve conflicts. This teaching, rooted in Confucian philosophy, emphasizes that long-lasting solutions can only be found through peaceful dialogue and mutual respect.

China has an opportunity to set an example for the world by choosing a path of peaceful co-existence and co-operation with Taiwan. Renouncing the use of force would demonstrate China’s commitment to international peace and stability. It would foster trust and open channels for diplomatic dialogue, which is the most constructive way to address the complex issue of Taiwan’s status.

Such a stand would also encourage the people of Taiwan to consider peaceful reunification, based on shared values and mutual interests, rather than coercion and intimidation.

Jonathan Yang Toronto

In other words

Re “Canada can help save the hostages in Gaza” (Oct. 12): I see a missed chance to update the “worthwhile Canadian initiative” headline often used to define some mythical Canadian personality (or lack thereof). This article could have better been presented as “Canadians propose working group.”

Stephen Shevoley Vernon, B.C.

Practically speaking

Re “If it’s easy to override the Charter, then what’s protecting Canadians’ rights?” (Oct. 11): If we are going to override the Charter as a knee-jerk reaction every time a minority group raises an objection to legislation, then why bother with the Charter at all?

Is this the protection that legislators had in mind when they included the notwithstanding clause in our Charter? I find this a serious undermining of our much-admired federal system.

Zina Galway Toronto

Speak to me

Re “Danielle Smith may be grandstanding, but Canada’s Clean Electricity Regulations do need a fix” (Oct. 11): Canadians are waking up this month to ads from the Alberta government and the Pathways Alliance that oppose federal Clean Electricity Regulations.

Our planet is burning and flooding? No worries: Clean electricity’s “unaffordability” is the real threat.

I am happy for these ads. They offer the best lesson in “Predatory Delay 101,″ the strategy that now seems to guide the fossil-fuel industry. The goal: Make more billions of dollars no matter what the cost to planetary life, and delay government action to slow ever-accelerating climate chaos.

What can we learn from these ads? Plenty. They seem aimed at driving us into fear, so that we do not engage in climate action. The war rooms of the fossil-fuel industry pump out “greenwashing,” all the while eroding belief in our federal government, the one agent capable of enacting laws and ending these practices.

Charles Novogrodsky Toronto

Fixer-upper

Re “The housing crisis is not just a supply issue. Here are two solutions to fix demand” (Report on Business, Oct. 11): Restricting demand by investors might reduce real estate prices, but investors usually rent out their properties. Fewer investor-owned properties would mean less rental supply.

I believe the worst part of the housing crisis is low rental supply for the millions who cannot get a mortgage, or do not wish to. This would just make things worse for them.

Jeff White Mississauga

The idea that “a lifetime cap of $1-million on the personal residence capital gain exemption would effectively curtail demand,” and “would have no direct effect on people if they don’t sell their primary residence,” is fundamentally flawed to me.

Many seniors sell their homes to fund retirement. Some of the money may go to discretionary items such as well-deserved vacations and helping the kids, but much of it goes to things such as a more manageable home, caregivers, assisted living, nursing or long-term care.

Do we really want to tax seniors?

Ken Sutton Toronto

Finally, an article explaining the rationale for limiting capital gains exemptions on primary residences. Still, a retroactive tax grab would be a non-starter.

Penalizing homeowners who have fortuitously made these gains, in order to discourage house flippers, would not be a fair solution. However, the tax code should be reassessed in light of the long-running housing crisis, including earlier changes to capital cost allowance that caused the demise of purpose-built rentals.

Is it not time to balance the playing field between end-users and investors? I would certainly like to write off my mortgage interest, property taxes, maintenance costs etc. End-users cannot compete for homes when the tax code so favours investors.

Michael O’Hara Oakville, Ont.

Re “A fairer way to share the costs of ending the housing crisis” (Editorial, Oct. 11): The argument for shifting net new infrastructure costs to all property taxpayers would ignore that many existing homeowners have paid such charges previously and maintain existing infrastructure through taxes.

Large new taxes resulting from new housing would meet local resistance. Any such shift to property taxes would significantly increase the annual carrying cost of all homes, including new homes.

There’s no easy way out, but at least development charges are carefully attributable under regulations such as Ontario’s Development Charges Act.

Dale Taylor Richmond Hill, Ont.

As a small-business owner, I see an urgent need for more housing.

I have tried attracting millennials to my city with well-paying jobs, and their answer is usually a polite no. There simply isn’t enough housing available.

I’m also a homeowner and I enjoy low property taxes. It would only be fair that my taxes increase, rather than witness my municipality raising funds through high development fees on new homes.

Shifting the tax burden onto newcomers would be unfair and exacerbate the housing crisis.

Niobe Thompson Victoria

Second life

Re “Should I use this keepsake, or just admire it on the shelf?” (First Person, Oct. 6): Here’s another option: Use the precious dish until it breaks, then give it continued life as part of a mosaic.

In March, 2020, I began creating mosaics with the same adhesive and grout that renovators use to tile bathrooms. It’s possible to purchase tiny mosaic tiles, but I prefer to use broken or unwanted dishes from my kitchen or neighbours, or that I find by the sidewalk. It’s like old-fashioned quilting, where people reused fabric from dresses and shirts to make bed coverings.

In both cases, the finished creation can be a collection of memories.

Katrina Hall Toronto

