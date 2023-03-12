Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, March 8.Sean Kilpatrick

Go public

Re “The Prime Minister launches an investigation into everything but his government, his party or himself” (March 8): I had been ambivalent about a public inquiry, and I certainly don’t know what a special rapporteur is. What I do know is I have no confidence that anything this government does in private will provide answers about its role in preventing foreign interference.

I fear that the special rapporteur will report to a government that would suppress any unfavourable recommendations. The more roadblocks put up, the more suspicious I get.

I am now of the opinion that only a public inquiry will be sufficient. How different might this government have acted if China were working to defeat mostly Liberal candidates?

Bryan McConachy West Vancouver

Information decline

Re “Population decrease is irreversible. How will we manage the decline of humanity?” (Opinion, March 4): I appreciate John Ibbitson and Darrel Bricker’s international perspective on population decline. As a woman who recently paid for in vitro fertilization at 36, I’m sharing more about those of us who delayed childbirth.

Many in my generation didn’t understand the risks of waiting. Fertility clinics are bursting with patients in their 30s and 40s who always planned to have kids, but didn’t start before fertility diminished.

Sex ed was primarily concerned with sexually transmitted infections and contraception. Many doctors and obstetrician-gynecologists did not ask about reproductive goals.

In many families and social circles, it is considered rude to ask young people if they plan to have kids. Faced with stigma around infertility, elders often haven’t shared their struggles.

This can change. If we take public-health initiatives to better teach young people about how conception occurs, more people would find creative pathways to parenthood before it is too late.

Jennifer Mackenzie Vancouver

Alone

Re “As a gerontologist, I’m deeply worried about advance consent for MAID” (March 6): I am not arguing here for or against medical assistance in dying for dementia sufferers. However, I am advocating for the abolition of the oft-used term “loved ones,” and the assumption that everyone has caring relatives near by, and with the financial means necessary, to aid them with advanced dementia.

Diana Chastain Toronto

Welcome party

Re “If Canada loses its citizenship ceremonies, we risk losing ourselves” (Opinion, March 4): We are three volunteers who regularly participated as roundtable hosts in citizenship ceremonies held in Toronto’s Thorncliffe Park and Flemingdon Park neighbourhoods, all under the auspices of the Institute for Canadian Citizenship.

We can attest to the significance of the experience afforded by the in-person ceremony, and especially the enhanced ceremony created by Adrienne Clarkson and John Ralston Saul, and undertaken by the institute. We agree that “people want ceremonies to mark important passages in their lives” and “welcoming people in person is the least we can do as a country.”

Lets scrap this mean-spirited reduction and maintain ceremonies that provide meaningful experiences for those accepting Canadian citizenship.

Sabina Al, Geoff Kettel and Shamsh Kara Toronto

We attended a citizenship ceremony a number of years ago.

If memory serves, more than 60 countries were represented by hundreds of newcomers. With tearing eyes and lumps in throats, we sang O Canada with true feeling.

A Rotarian friend took a facsimile of this ceremony to high schools with similar results. We need this ceremony and the emotional attachment it brings to this momentous occasion.

Rather than reducing the backlog with online ceremonies, let’s encourage more Canadians to attend in person. They may learn something about their country.

Rick Walker Toronto

Hey, teach

Re “Canadian history was overdue for a rewrite” (Opinion, March 4): I am encouraged by the innovative teaching methods employed by recipients of the Governor-General’s History Awards. Students will develop essential critical-thinking skills and learn to construct informed narratives that better represent Canadian history.

I am reminded of Mr. MacKenzie, my 1980s high-school history teacher back in Sydney, N.S. He used Pieter Bruegel the Elder’s paintings of Renaissance communities to teach us. We were asked to glean details of the society and history of the time by analyzing the artist’s work.

Mr. MacKenzie was a trailblazer.

Zaiba Mian Toronto

Sneak peek

Re “As auto thefts rise, all drivers foot the bill” (March 6): Shipping terminals should require all containers be scanned to confirm contents.

There is technology available; such a move would close the door to criminals. Scanning can now be done with greater speed and scanning all containers would be an appropriate measure to prevent such crimes from continuing to escalate.

Robert Street Halifax

Save them all

Re “The end?” (Letters, March 6): I recently watched the Chris Rock comedy special Selective Outrage. The title seems appropriate for the recent spate of letter-writers concerned about the sale and shipment of live horses to Japan.

Like them, I’m deeply concerned about the welfare of these wonderfully complex animals. But what about the other wonderfully complex animals who are routinely shipped live and killed in inhumane ways?

Where is the outrage and empathy for the roughly 21 million pigs killed annually in Canada? Or the 3.5 million cows? Or, more staggeringly, the 750 million chickens?

What’s good for the goose is apparently not good for the gelding.

Ryan McVeigh Orillia, Ont.

Football futures

Re “Tanya Walter making an impact as member of B.C. Lions’ coaching staff” (March 9): B.C. Lions defensive assistant Tanya Walter says there is very little material available about the Canadian Football League to guide her, although much exists about the National Football League. I say good.

As a lifelong CFL fan and supporter of Canadian football, I have grown tired of the lack of originality and imagination in our game. It is great that more of our coaches are former players, but it is introducing new faces, as the Lions and Ottawa Redblacks are doing, that gives me hope our game will recover some of its former excitement – and shed much of the same old, same old we have been exposed to recently.

Kenneth Duff Champlain, Ont.

All of the above

Re “Tuned out” (Letters, March 5): I am in the over-65 category and I use Alexa and Siri a lot. I am also a CBC Radio listener for years. With regard to online versus broadcast radio: I use both.

I rarely use data in the car because of the ridiculous cost. When camping and boating, there are many places where broadcast radio is the only option.

I have been concerned for years that the CBC budget for commercial-free radio rides on the same formula as advertising-supported television. I would prefer that CBC executives budget radio as a separate entity and stop reducing the service. I believe it is much more useful as a unifier of the country than the TV service.

Maybe once enough satellites are in orbit and data prices are reasonable, I can support switching off broadcast radio. But the satellites are behind schedule at this point.

Chris McCabe The Blue Mountains, Ont.

