Other way around

Re Canadians’ Stance On Free Speech Is Swayed By Their Political Views, Survey Suggests (Online, July 12): It might make more sense to say that Canadian political inclinations vary with one’s attitude to free speech.

Michael Feld Vancouver

Bad job

Re Trudeau Defends Turbine Deal After Criticism From Ukraine (July 14): As a Canadian, I guess our only hope is that one or two (or more) Siemens Energy technicians working on Russian turbines will have more backbone than our government. Perhaps they can do a less-than-stellar job in refurbishing them, so they fail soon after reinstallation.

I am ashamed of Justin Trudeau and his team. He can sugarcoat the reasons why they gave an exemption from Russia sanctions for these turbines, but it doesn’t make it any more palatable to this Canadian.

Randy Sterling Chatham-Kent, Ont.

One thing to another

Re Newcomers Struggle To Make Ends Meet and Ford To Raise Labour Shortage, Immigration Concerns At Upcoming Premiers Meeting (July 11): I don’t think it takes a PhD in economics to see the link between these two articles, on the same page no less.

If provinces don’t seriously deal with the housing crunch, they are going to find it increasingly difficult to attract the number of immigrants needed to manage the wave of baby boomers leaving the work force. The current situation feels akin to watching a train wreck: Everyone knows there’s a problem, but all parties lack the nerve to address it.

I find it tragic and laughable that this situation will likely reach crisis levels before anything gets fixed.

David Soule Toronto

Own doing

Re Premiers Say Ottawa Creating Health Crisis (July 13): In Alberta at least, our health care crisis looks like the result of a premier who has ignored medical and scientific advice and treated health care providers with contempt.

The former resulted in an already stressed system being pushed past its limits, the latter leading to provider exhaustion and burnout, staff shortages and health facility closures across the province.

Ottawa, in this case, has nothing to do with it.

Paul Childs Edmonton

Too late

Re Over 100 Health Care Workers Challenge Federal Rejection Of Psilocybin Access (July 12): Two months after my son applied via TheraPsil for psilocybin end-of-life relief, he was told that government had changed the rules and he must reapply. This was on Jan. 31, his 61st birthday and three months after being diagnosed with terminal liver cancer.

New regulations meant that he would have to duplicate much of what he had already done in his first application, as well as find another doctor who would have to spend many hours on paperwork and research to qualify to support him. Applications now require 70 days before an applicant can expect a response.

My son died on March 22, 51 days after these new requirements were instituted. At the time of his death, his treatment for pain relief included morphine, methadone, fentanyl patches, anti-nausea medication and cannabis. It did not include psilocybin and counselling.

Good thing he was saved from dangerous drugs.

Diana Rowles Victoria

Royal review

Re Are Queen’s Park Statue Plans A Bust? (July 9): As the originator of the project to erect a statue of Queen Elizabeth at Queen’s Park, I was pleased to read a detailed and accurate account regarding the progress (or lack thereof) of the project.

During her 70-year reign, the Queen has visited Canada countless times and been welcomed warmly by communities in all regions of her Canadian realm, including many First Nations and Inuit communities.

Queen Elizabeth, both as a person and symbol, represents all that is good in the constitutional monarchy we call Canada. Long may she reign.

Russell Smith Toronto

Power up

Re Low Battery (Letters, July 12): Unlike other letter-writers from Ontario, we don’t have any problem charging our electric vehicle wherever we go in rural British Columbia.

Even small towns with populations of 500 or less have one or more charging stations. There are even free slow-charge stations in many fee-for-service parking lots and municipal parking lots. The bonus is that we don’t have to pay for parking while we “juice up.”

I don’t miss living in Ontario under Doug Ford one bit.

Trish Johnston Beasley, B.C.

There is an even bigger concern with electric vehicles that I see little written about: maintenance issues.

There are insufficient numbers of mechanics trained in EVs at dealerships to quickly diagnose problems, and a seeming reluctance on the part of manufacturers to train up independent mechanics. Furthermore, many of the components specific to the electric motor are not kept in stock in North America, resulting in long delays awaiting parts.

When an EV fails, it fails totally. I speak from experience: After 4.5 happy years with my EV, it now won’t work at all. I have been waiting two months (so far) to find out the problem.

Colleen Swords Ottawa

A letter-writer complains about having to sometimes pay for parking while recharging his electric vehicle, and the lack of recharging stations at traditional gas stations.

Ultimately, parking is part of the bundle of associated services that one pays for while refuelling. In a traditional gas station, that cost is bundled and concealed in retailer markups. At 10 minutes or less to refuel, it isn’t a significant portion of fuel costs.

When one charges an electric vehicle, one uses an hour or more of parking. Suddenly a $10-per-hour parking charge becomes more significant.

Whether included in a refuelling cost or billed separately, it is a cost that needs to be covered.

George Olsen Calgary

At heart

Re Surgeons Successfully Transplant Genetically Modified Pig Hearts Into Brain-dead People (July 13): It is interesting, one could say heartening, to learn that pig hearts may soon be saving human lives. But will a person with one of these pumps still crave bacon?

Thea Varley-Martin Bracebridge, Ont.

