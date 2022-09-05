Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to the Association of Municipalities Ontario conference in Ottawa on Aug. 15.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Duty of care

Re Forcing Seniors Into Long-Term Care Is Not The Solution To The Hospital Crisis (Sept. 2). Much of the preoccupation with the current hospital crisis has little to do with health care and a great deal to do with illness care. Amit Arya and Samir Sinha have offered a highly humane and cost-effective alternative to shoving more and more frail elderly people into long-term care (LTC) institutions that are potentially far from home. Their proposed solutions address enhancing rehabilitative, home care and palliative services. There is also much more need in Ontario for developing and expanding services and programs to prevent frailty and ill health in the first place. Local community organizations and academic researchers in Ontario are well ahead of the provincial government in understanding this. The time has long come for the provincial government to abandon its tunnel vision of LTC being the premier solution for the frail elderly.

Helen Cooper, former mayor of Kingston (1988-1993), Kingston

Buffalo’s last stand

Re Artist Pushes Back Against Edmonton’s Decision On Sculpture Over Fears It May Be Perceived As Celebrating Colonialism (Sept. 1): The sculpture consists of one buffalo, and one buffalo hunter sitting on a pile of buffalo hides. What is needed is a third part: an Indigenous family weeping at the loss of their livelihood. Then the sculpture becomes an indictment of the destructive power of colonialism, and not a celebration of it.

Andrew Chong Toronto

The City of Edmonton’s decision is just pathetic. If we only displayed artwork that didn’t potentially offend anyone we would have no artwork to display. It is truly sad that political correctness has come to this. Should we remove the National War Memorial because it might offend some pacifists or induce painful memories for those who lost family members or is not inclusive of all Canadians?

Garth M. Evans Vancouver

Sky high

Re Astronomical Expense (Letters, Aug. 31): It is true that our failure to address society’s ills from poverty to climate change shows poor priorities. Bailouts for multibillion-dollar corporations, tax breaks for the wealthy, subsidies for fossil fuel companies and bloated defence budgets reflect that failure. Investments in astronomical research don’t. Investments in the exploration of space and pushing the boundaries of human knowledge have inspired generation after generation of scientists, engineers and activists who devote their lives to bettering civilization. The influence of the space race inspired the “Space Ship Earth” concept and its achievements brought us Carl Sagan’s book Pale Blue Dot: A Vision of the Human Future In Space, both of which had a tremendous influence on environmental and social activism, not to mention the advances in technology that may help address poverty and climate change. Few things have brought out the best in humanity like reaching for the stars, and if we are to survive the coming decades, we will need nothing less than our best.

Eric Smith Burlington, Ont.

There is no amount of minerals or water on the moon, or mineral-laden asteroid strikes on the moon and Mars, to justify the expenditures China and the United States will have to make to get to either destination. People wanting a blank cheque to gain dominance or glory in space should just acknowledge that fact to the citizenry. That would be more honest.

Karlis Poruks Edmonton

Clear the air

Re We Can’t Let Airlines Fly Away From Accountability And Passenger Rights (Opinion, Aug. 30): Canada’s airlines also need to be held more accountable for their climate impacts. Greenhouse gas emissions from airlines in Canada increased by 75 per cent between 2005 and 2019, and Transport Canada appears set to release a new plan – co-written by the aviation industry – that will allow airlines to avoid having to reduce their total GHG emissions for another decade. Climate change is already causing devastating human and economic harm. No sector should be exempt from reducing its emissions.

Michael Polanyi Toronto

The business of news

Re The Coming Confrontation Over Government Intervention In The Media (Opinion, Sept. 2): Andrew Coyne is correct that the state has no place in the newsrooms of the nation. However, on C-18, the proposed Online News Act, which allows news publishers to negotiate collectively with Google and Facebook, he states that, in the event of an impasse, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission would decide. In fact, Section 33 of the proposed bill is clear: The CRTC would publish a list of arbitrators and the news publishers and platforms would have to agree on those arbitrators.

He also suggests that the platforms are not benefiting from the content our journalists produce. Not only are platforms benefiting from this content, they are paying some publishers, including The Globe and Mail, Toronto Star and Postmedia, for it. Simply put, C-18 will allow more publishers, including many small and mid-size publishers, to reach the same type of content licensing agreements that The Globe and Mail is currently enjoying, and is using to reinvest in its award-winning newsroom. And Canadians would seem to agree with that: According to a Pollara survey, 80 per cent support Parliament passing a law that allows smaller outlets to interact collectively with web giants.

Paul Deegan, president and CEO, News Media Canada; Toronto

Chaos on the ice

Re Kennedy Says Hockey Canada’s Leaders Have Lost Canadians’ Trust (Aug. 31): The degree to which Hockey Canada’s executive and board of directors are tone deaf is staggering. They created the chaos they’re in and have not shown they have the skills to earn the country’s trust to be allowed to fix it. Canadians are clamouring for change and demanding accountability and transparency. But how? Quis custodiet ipsos custodes – who will guard the guards themselves? They would be wise to remind themselves they are not above reproach, to take heed of the fury of the land and do the right thing.

Jon Heshka Kamloops

Mateus revisited

Re Mateus Rosé, The Fizzy And Fruity Wine In The Funny Bottle, Keeps On Rocking (Aug. 31) and Mateus Memories (Letters, Sept. 2): In 1980 my wife, Eleanor, and I did the arduous trek up Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. Tough as it was, it was the descent that was the killer. The euphoria of the decent into oxygen was exhilarating but the stretching and pulling of downhill muscles with pain and fatigue is relentless.

Arriving in Marangu in a state of physical and mental exhaustion from altitude nausea and cramps, there is only one thought. Where to get a drink in a dry town?

While weaving down the main street, suddenly in the window of a little shop was the Kilimanjaro Prize: a dusty old bottle of our favourite Mateus Rosé.

Murray McEwen Erin, Ont.

