Sanction uncertainty

Re Can Our Economic Warfare Defeat Putin’s Actual Warfare? (Opinion, Sept. 3): Economic sanctions are a very blunt weapon, which unquestionably creates a significant swath of collateral damage in the lives of innocent Russian civilians. Given Vladimir Putin’s overt disdain for civility and the rule of law, I am pessimistic that sanctions will be successful in ending the war in Ukraine. As is common with other strongmen in recent history, he truly doesn’t care what other countries think of his policies. However, economic sanctions seem vastly preferable to the enormous damage wrought by escalating the military conflict, so I say go sanctions go.

Paul Thiessen Vancouver

School daze

Re Educators Reconsider How To Assess Students (Sept. 3): What a relief that people like Andrew Gold and Stacie Oliver are showing such creativity and innovation in their assessments of today’s students. They will make life much easier for professors at the postsecondary level. One of the most delicate moments for teachers of first-year English students in a community college was always the return of the first college essay. You needed to give a long preamble on how writing essays at college differs from what is expected at high school. Students who always had As in high school, so they said, would stare at their grades in horror. They would also be bewildered by their personal list of suggestions for further awareness in their proofreading. Terms like pronoun reference, punctuation, word confusions, verb forms, and such seemed unfamiliar to them. I would have to tell them that future employers expect their writing to be clear, correct and coherent.

Margaret van Dijk Toronto

Human resources

Re Universities Warn Of Consequences From Student Visa Backlog (Sept. 2): This is nothing more than the modern continuation of the long-standing practice of grabbing valuable resources from Third World countries – countries that need educated talents more than Canada or Australia. Instead of luring brains to come to Canada and encouraging them to remain here, we should urge them after graduation to return to their home countries where they are desperately needed. Does the West need engineers, medical practitioners, or computer programmers more than India, for example?

Two obvious signs that something is off are our bureaucracy’s inability to process the number of applicants, and once here, its inability to house them.

Bill Bousada Carleton Place, Ont.

Dark side of the boom

Re Can Canada Handle Its Population Boom? (Report on Business, Aug. 31): Yes, of course, Canada can handle its population boom. All we have to do is pave more farmland, chop down more trees, destroy more wilderness areas, build more roads to handle the increased traffic and construct far more housing. Whoops, I almost forgot – and train a whole lot more doctors. Let’s get started.

Patty Benjamin Victoria

Life in Europe

Re A Fresh Spin (Opinion, Aug. 27): If I can’t sleep at night, it helps to watch a walking tour of a European city on my computer. This is how I noticed the truth of Peter Kuitenbrouwer’s article on biking in the Netherlands. The bike is king in most of Europe – certainly in Germany, Belgium and Scandinavia. I think this is all part of Europeans’ outlook on life. They are not the least interested in owning the big mansions that North Americans favour. Nor is there room for such housing. Most have apartments or condos and spend their money on expensive clothes. And they love to eat out. Sidewalk cafés are there in abundance, and the good ones are always at least half full. The food and wine (or beer) look great.

Robert Norminton Fonthill, Ont.

Democracy now

Re Returning Rep By Pop To Parliament (Editorial, Aug. 30): This Globe and Mail editorial clearly expresses the modern idea that the only goal of democracy is to ensure the rule of the majority. Perfect representation by population in the House of Commons would mean that a majority of people living in Canada’s large urban areas will make all decisions for all Canadians. If the authors of this editorial were to study the history of democracy, they would learn that it was developed not by idealists striving for perfect equality, but rather by pragmatists attempting to balance the equalities and inequalities that are necessary and inevitable parts of any modern society.

Bryan Carroll Dalmeny, Sask.

I agree with this editorial’s assessment that the current distribution of seats in Parliament is unfair; however, simply adding 21 seats, even if fairly distributed, may not lead to better representation. In 2020, Samara Centre for Democracy noted that MPs voted along party lines 99.6 per cent of the time between 2015 and 2019. It also adds that the lack of free votes and genuine debates, especially in minority Parliaments, leads to an unhealthy partisanship.

Better representation by population is required, however if we are hoping for better representation by our MPs, a change of culture in Parliament is also much needed.

Karim Fazal Oakville, Ont.

Weapons without safeties

Re EU Markets Brace For Price Surge After Russia’s Latest Gas Cut (Report On Business, Sept. 5): Economic warfare is like any gun. When you pull the trigger, it blows your foot off.

Mark Leith Toronto

Mad as hell and ...

Re Revenge Of The Service-Industry Worker (Opinion, Sept. 2): We’ve all witnessed the kind of meltdowns Gary Mason describes. Perhaps we’ve even been guilty of one or two ourselves.

But businesses aren’t solely to blame for treating their staff so terribly. They’re merely responding to our insistence that we, the consumer, be given anything and everything as quickly and cheaply as possible.

This maltreatment isn’t limited to our domestic service industry either. Semi-indentured labourers in Chinese assembly plants and workers in Bangladeshi sweatshops toil under deplorable conditions to bring us disposable fashions and gadgets.

It doesn’t end there. The natural world is bearing the brunt of our rapacity, and it’s getting really scary. Meltdowns, wildfires and mega-floods. We are reaping what we sow.

Neil Macdonald Toronto

Tragic anniversary

Re 50 Years After Munich Massacre, A Determined Widow Finds Justice (Sept. 2): Marieke Walsh (with help from Stephanie Chambers) provided readers with a well-written update on the 50th anniversary of the Munich Massacre at the 1972 Olympic Games. The article’s focus on a widow of one of the victims, along with tense last-minute negotiations that resulted in German authorities finally accepting responsibility and paying compensation, provided readers with an emotional connection to a terrible period in our history.

Denials, delays and obfuscation for 50 years is a long time, but hopefully the victims’ families will find some peace.

Larry Perlman Toronto

