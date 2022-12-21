Sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich sits in a VIP lounge at Ben Gurion international airport in Israel on March 14.STRINGER/Reuters

Taken

Re Ottawa To Seize Oligarch’s Funds, Will Donate Money To Ukraine (Report on Business, Dec. 20): Russia’s ambassador is outraged that Canada does not respect the “inviolability of private property” while his country cares nothing about the inviolability of Ukraine’s children, or Ukraine itself.

I couldn’t be prouder of Canada if it indeed follows through. A precedent for all injured nations to follow.

Irene Tomaszewski Ottawa

Same old

Re Keep It Together (Letters, Dec. 20): A letter-writer blames Justin Trudeau for current constitutional conflicts. I don’t agree.

Alberta has been fighting Ottawa for ages; Ontario’s deployment of the notwithstanding clause shows Doug Ford’s desire to dominate municipalities; Quebec’s passage of questionable laws expresses continuing concerns about, and determination to assert, its cultural identity.

In addition to having the wrong last name, it seems Mr. Trudeau is mostly in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Richard Harris Hamilton

Big picture

Re If Health Care Becomes The Next Election’s Defining Issue, The Tories Need To Get In The Ring (Opinion, Dec. 17): “The time has come, rather, to get out of the cost-sharing business altogether: to make it clear that the provinces, and the provinces alone, are responsible for health care.” I see two horrendous possibilities arising from such a solution.

There would be terrible inequities from province to province, probably accompanied by lack of portability when seeking care in another province. It would also throw the door wide open for some provinces, where health care has been systematically neglected, to achieve dreams of privatization.

Columnist Andrew Coyne indicates that citizens of each province would hold their governments accountable. Unfortunately, citizens seem unwilling or unable to do this. Provinces such as Saskatchewan, Alberta and Ontario demonstrate to me the disasters that can happen with majority governments intent on following paths not revealed during election campaigns.

Four years is a long, long time.

Linda Anderson Regina

Re Family Doctors Didn’t Create This Crisis (Dec. 19): I say amen and amen and amen.

How many times must such opinion pieces on improving Canada’s health care system, and their numerous antecedents, be printed before politicians set aside their egos and get down to this serious work? A shallow approach to this complex issue, too often adopted by politicians, is seriously testing the patience of sick and ailing Canadians.

It is for these reasons that I say amen to the need for a national licensure for physicians (New President Of Canadian Medical Association Is On A Mission To Fix The Country’s Health Care Crisis – Oct. 29); amen to improving Canada’s system for assessing foreign credentials (Too Many Bureaucratic Hurdles And Too Few Residency Spots: Why Canada Is Losing Foreign Physicians To Other Countries – Dec. 14); amen to the simple idea of easing restrictive provincial licensing regimes for cross-border nursing (Associations Propose Measures To Stabilize Strained Health System – Nov. 4); and amen to all the antecedent articles which highlight potential solutions.

Canadians want and expect sensible, appropriate and timely solutions from their representatives – now.

Terri White Lobsinger Ottawa

Re Ontario To Hire Foreign-trained Doctors To Address Crisis In Health Care (Dec. 16): I was pleased to read that Ontario is finally implementing a Practice Ready Assessment program designed to fast-track foreign-trained doctors into the provincial medical system. It’s a welcome change and long overdue.

I was less pleased to read that the whole process could have started in 2017, except that the pilot “was shelved the following year when Mr. Ford’s government took office and began looking for ways to cut government spending.”

Once again, the Ford government looks like a rich source of bad ideas, poor planning and thoughtless cost-cutting.

Paul Benedetti Hamilton

Models of care

Re Hospitals Prepare For Holiday Demand (Dec. 17): I was a registered nurse and member of a family practice unit several years ago. The needs of our patients were met.

There should be a clear plan for expanding team-based primary care, where trusted relationships are developed over years. Canadians should expect no less than appropriate and accessible care when they need it.

Teams should be well-supported and utilize the skillsets of medical and allied health professionals wherever a Canadian resides. Administrative supports and the use of electronic medical records also should be included.

Emergency departments were never intended to replace primary care.

Barbara Kinnear Toronto

Re Virtual Walk-in Clinics May Strain Health Care System: OMA (Dec. 16): “A Toronto pediatrician … said she was able to provide the same level of care for one-off appointments as with first-time patients referred to her by another doctor.”

This would mean that a sick child with fever and malaise and cough would not have their ears checked, neck checked for stiffness, chest listened to with a stethoscope, mouth and throat examined and pulse taken, at a minimum.

I find it preposterous to state that virtual care is the same as in-person care.

Howard Bargman MD, Toronto

Look back

Re Museum Mess Shows What Happens When Decolonization Goes Awry (Opinion, Dec. 17): In 2018, my wife and I spent nearly a full day visiting the National Gallery of Canada. We are frequent travellers to museums in Europe, and were pleased to see that the Canadian institution was up to global standards.

One of the most engaging parts of the collection were the excellent Indigenous galleries. I personally found the Inuit carvings to be most compelling and quite possibly my favourite part of the day.

Blowing up the curatorial staff that made our visit possible, in order to achieve a goal of decolonization, demonstrates to me a profound failure by current leadership to recognize how far the institution had already come in reflecting Canada’s diversity, world views and traditions. Rather than build, they have chosen to tear down.

Let’s hope they are leaving something for those tasked with mopping up this mess.

David Roy Toronto

In the bag

Re Here Comes Our Half-measure Plastics ‘Ban’ (Dec. 20): I find the federal government’s banning of “single-use” plastic shopping bags an example of short-sighted environmental policy with unintended consequences. Those of us who reuse shopping bags for lining waste bins and scooping pet waste will now need to purchase packaged plastic bags for these purposes.

The overall result may now be more plastic bags and more carbon emissions.

Ian Lipton President, The Carbon Accounting Company; Toronto

