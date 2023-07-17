Open this photo in gallery: Crawford Lake in the Crawford Lake Conservation Area near Campbellville, Ont..Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Aim is true?

Re “The Bank of Canada is right to shoot for low inflation. But is 2 per cent too low?” (Report on Business, July 14): Surely there are better ways of dealing with inflation.

Higher interest rates with a goal of 2-per-cent inflation puts the real onus on people who can least afford it. Low unemployment should be considered good, but instead increasing interest will drive it up. How is that good?

After years of extraordinary low rates, I believe the Bank of Canada waited far too long to begin with slow increases and fuelled the rise in house prices. This is just one example of why we should question its current efforts.

Outside forces beyond our control, such as the war on Ukraine and the pandemic, have an enormous impact on inflation. So how does the bank rationalize hitting Canadians on rates?

It is ours to wonder why. Can we really accept the bank’s view of a “soft landing?”

Peter Belliveau Moncton

Just a little bit

Re “B.C. port workers end strike with four-year tentative deal as cargo piles up” (July 14): One of the complaints from striking workers was that none of the major players – none of the big bosses – came to talks which took place often before the strike. Instead, they sent only keen-to-please managers.

Talk about treating port workers as the urban equivalent of serfs. Profit is more important than peasants, right?

No one likes strikes, but respect for each side should be shown right from the start. Instead we heard whines about the federal government from provinces who dislike Ottawa, and fears of profit loss from those in charge of employment.

Who is lacking perspective here?

Margaret van Dijk Toronto

Drink up

Re “Britain’s embattled Thames Water far from insolvency, no nationalization talks held, co-CEO says” (Report on Business, July 13): The head of Thames Water says that she has to increase consumer prices because of aging infrastructure. Well, cry me a river.

When Margaret Thatcher privatized British water boards in 1989, all of their debts were forgiven. Since then, the water companies have racked up fresh debts to the tune of about £60-billion ($103-billion), not to upgrade infrastructure, which remains appallingly underfunded, but rather to pay out £57-billion in dividends to shareholders.

Not a bad deal for the managers of the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation. As shareholders, they don’t have to drink the water and can turn a blind eye to sewage being discharged into rivers.

Nigel Brachi Edmonton

Heating up

Re “Canada’s wildfire approach needs to shift from reactive to proactive” (July 14): Fire ecologist Kira Hoffman’s remarks should be carefully considered by all governments as a matter of urgency, not something to be delayed until after the holiday season.

In Ottawa, we have recently experienced torrential downpours and a tornado, so the ground is wet. But with hot weather and strong wind, conditions favourable to fire can return in a matter of days.

The record number of fires, along with the damage to resources, property and health through poor air quality, should serve as warnings. Proactive measures should be taken immediately.

Randal Marlin Ottawa

Fine line

Re “The Canadian lake that marks when humans started changing the planet” (July 12): Crawford Lake is a pretty and interesting place, but I think its apostles have latched onto it as the holy grail of the calamity of the human race.

I suggest that a more significant event was the invention of machines with power greater than humans and draft animals. They brought a huge global population and appetite for fuel that continue to alter our world far more, I believe, than the arrival of a little radioactive fallout from nuclear testing.

If the concept of Anthropocene has any utility (and I have a lingering suspicion that it is a buzzword to get our knickers in a twist over the potential of humans to damage their environment beyond repair), I think we should look at the events that started the process we are in now, even if we cannot put a single date on them.

And it was not nuclear testing.

Michael Moore Toronto

Although buried in the geological strata, the Anthropocene is a contemporary story. Most intriguing, it is a story about us, by us.

We are the authors, dictating whether species become extinct, whether radioactivity is discharged, whether carbon is emitted. These are telltale marks of our choices, forever etched into the Earth.

And for this story, we need a happy ending. Because our descendants will not just be the readers of our tale. They will live in its aftermath.

James Schaefer Professor, biology, Trent University; Peterborough, Ont.

Buried in the mud of Crawford Lake is an irony worthy of cartoonist Gary Larson.

Sure, the Anthropocene may well be upon us. Human remains may indeed hold a stratigraphic place alongside much thicker predecessors such as dinosaurs and trilobites.

But will there be anyone around in a million years to appreciate this? A thousand? A hundred?

Ron Beram Gabriola, B.C.

Some geologists argue there is rock-solid evidence for the start of a new “Anthropocene period” under more than 20 metres of Canadian water. The evidence consists of a sediment layer from 1952 containing plutonium isotopes from the first hydrogen bomb test.

Implied in this 1952 start date is the assumption that human activity drives detrimental planetary change. I get it: nuclear weapons, climate change – humans bad. Might as well go back to Adam and Eve and call it the “Anthro-obscene period.”

But consider the extinction-level geological events that, due to human ingenuity and technology, likely won’t happen. On Sept. 26, 2022, a NASA test successfully altered the orbit of an asteroid by crashing a spacecraft into it. That’s Armageddon-avoiding, Bruce Willis, yippee-ki-yay technology.

Ask any dinosaur. How about Sept. 26, 2022, for the start of the Anthropocene period?

Rudy Buller Toronto

Up and down

Re “Hong Kong’s lost world in the clouds” (July 11): Kai Tak Airport in Hong Kong reminds me of flying in to Berlin Tempelhof Airport, located right downtown in what was then West Berlin.

The final approach was between rows of apartment buildings, over a cemetery. One could not help thinking, “If anything happens, we won’t have far to go.”

Achim Krull Pickering, Ont.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com