Wheels of justice

Re Be Careful What You Wish For On Bail Reform (Editorial, Jan. 17): The problems with the bail system are exacerbated by the length of time it takes for cases to come to trial.

It can be months between the time charges are laid and a possibly lengthy trial even begins. This is unfair to the innocent who are denied or cannot afford bail. It is also unfair to society when those who are freed go on to reoffend.

Both risks can be reduced if justice were applied more speedily.

Michael Kelly Ottawa

Care package

Re A Dose Of Private Care In Ontario (Editorial, Jan. 18): I am pleased to hear that this initiative is being undertaken by the Ontario government. It should be a big improvement over the usual proposals of throwing more money at the problem.

My personal experience with private clinics is nothing short of exemplary. I have had a colonoscopy, MRI, cataract procedure, ECG and stress test, all as scheduled and at no cost to me.

This should not be seen as two-tier health care as opposition parties would like us to believe. To me, what is closer to two-tier health care is that about 1.8 million Ontarians do not have a family physician.

Kaz Shikaze Mississauga

Private clinics have played a limited role in Ontario’s public-health care for some time. The Ford government will be removing the lid by changing the ratio and opening the door wide to private health care, a precedent that may change the picture completely.

Why else keep wages from rising for health workers by challenging the court decision in their favour? Why else shift as much as 50 per cent of waiting surgeries to private clinics, some of which aren’t yet in operation but would be staffed by many drawn from hospitals to the private sector for higher wages.

Why believe Doug Ford when he assures Ontarians that all will remain in the public system with no extra fees attached? The Greenbelt betrayal may provide the answers.

Patricia Hanley Toronto

Frequent flyers

Re An Air-rights Regime That’s All Wrong (Editorial, Jan. 13): Two months before COVID-19 suddenly shut down the travel industry, I had booked a round-trip ticket to Dublin on Aer Lingus.

When my May, 2020, flight was cancelled, the Irish carrier, subject to the European Union’s strict passenger bill of rights, informed me by e-mail that I was entitled to a full refund. I clicked on a link and the refund was issued to my credit card.

The process took no more than two minutes. There was no need to call and be placed on hold for hours and days, no credit vouchers with complex hidden conditions.

Honestly, I will never fly to Europe and beyond on a Canadian or U.S. carrier again.

Swire Chin Toronto

Re And Now You Must Undergo Your Final Test Of Valour And Courage! (Editorial Cartoon, Jan. 12): I am a seasoned traveller. Inspired by the glossy travel magazines of our youth, my husband and I have always wanted to explore as much of the world as possible.

We have been extremely fortunate to have lived that dream and have travelled to more than 60 counties in the last 16 years. As I write this, we are on our way to the last continent we have yet to set foot on, Antarctica.

Over the course of our travels, we have dealt with many obstacles. But it was not until this year that I have felt so discouraged by the state of travel. I may be compelled to say this is our last adventure.

This cartoon is an accurate reflection of the state of the travel industry, and the tragic end of a golden era.

Suzette Blom Toronto

Price check

Re Food For Thought (Letters, Jan. 17): One litre of milk for $3.39? A letter-writer should shop around: My wife bought 4 L of 2-per-cent milk for $5.69, or $1.42/L.

Further, I find it ludicrous for a Globe editorial to imply that marketing boards are guilty of conspiracy (The Conspiracy To Inflate Food Prices – Jan. 11). These boards were created by our legislators to avoid unfair practices in the marketplace for dairy and poultry products.

I recall the situation before they existed, when producers were at the whims of processors. It is not fair to implicate these hard-working farmers by association.

Have you ever started milking cows at 5 a.m. on a cold winter’s day – every day? I am pretty happy with the high-quality milk I can buy for just $1.42/L.

Ted Burnside Ottawa

We find the notion that supply management is behind recent increases in grocery prices preposterous. As Dwight Eisenhower once quipped: “The search for a scapegoat is the easiest of all hunting expeditions.”

In recent months, farmers in supply-managed sectors (dairy, chicken, turkey, eggs and hatching eggs) have had to contend with significant increases in the cost of critical farm inputs such as feed, fuel and fertilizer, widely attributed to factors such as extreme weather, the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, labour shortages, rising interest rates, supply chain constraints and more.

Supply management, meanwhile, ensures that there is a steady supply of high-quality, locally produced dairy, poultry and egg products, and that more of the food we consume comes from Canadian farmers, who follow the highest standards in animal welfare and food safety.

To call for such drastic changes, without Canadians having a fuller picture, would be short-sighted at best.

Pierre Lampron President, Dairy Farmers of Canada; St-Boniface, Que.

Roger Pelissero President, Egg Farmers of Canada, West Lincoln, Ont.

Tim Klompmaker Chair, Chicken Farmers of Canada, Asphodel–Norwood, Ont.

Darren Ference President, Turkey Farmers of Canada; Monitor, Alta.

Brian Bilkes Chair, Canadian Hatching Egg Producers; Chilliwack, B.C.

A letter-writer half-jokingly claims that “poor Canadians are being charged almost twice as much as King Charles” for food. I never realized just how expensive food is in Canada until I moved to Britain a few years ago.

I was also surprised to discover that national chains such as Sainsbury’s and Tesco offered far better quality and diversity than their Canadian counterparts. This means that the average resident of Sheffield or Leeds has access to a better selection of high-quality food, for cheaper, than affluent residents of Toronto or Vancouver.

I never thought I’d say this but, compared to Canada, British food is incredible.

Mark Bessoudo London

