Come from away

Re The Big Green Hydrogen Gambit (Report on Business, Aug. 20): Andrew Forrest’s plans to lead the world in hydrogen production include the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where he signed a $100-billion agreement for a hydroelectric scheme on the Congo River. The dam will be twice the size of China’s Three Gorges Dam in terms of electricity production and supply power to make hydrogen to ship to Europe. It will also displace 25,000 Congolese, drown Inga Falls and create serious problems for wildlife.

In Papua New Guinea, Mr. Forrest plans for dams on the Purari and Strickland rivers. In Tasmania, he is looking to wind power, including on Robbins Island, a safe haven for 200 endangered Tasmanian devils.

Maybe our Australian entrepreneur’s plans for Canada do not involve dams, displacement or impact on nature. However, he should be transparent and given no handouts, environmental exemptions nor social licence unless Canadians know all about, and approve, his plans.

Bob Brown Former leader, Australian Greens; Cygnet, Tasmania, Australia

In death

Re Canada’s Assisted Dying Laws Could Use Additional Safeguards (Opinion, Aug. 20): When my mother was 92, she asked me to “kill” her. She thought this would be simple, given that I was a physician.

She had a pressure sore involving her heel and a fracture of her femur, neither of which showed evidence of healing. She had difficulty hearing and even more difficulty using a hearing aid. Her vision was failing; she had been an avid reader. A cost (to the health care system) versus benefit (quality of life) analysis suggests she was right: It was time to die.

I didn’t “kill” her. She lived another year of misery punctuated by several “emergency” hospital visits initiated by her nursing home. Why couldn’t she have been offered the dignity of medical assistance in dying earlier?

I am now 84 and beginning to acquire morbidities that interfere increasingly with my quality of life. Just think about it. I do.

Dean Chamberlain MD; Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

In a thorough discussion of goals of care, is it wrong to include medical assistance in dying as an option? Such discussions are considered best practice, but they should be introduced by well-informed professionals.

As a MAID provider for six-plus years, my concern is the number of times I encounter patients who make a request (of their own volition) without ever having a thorough exploration of options. They never considered interventions such as CPR, ICU care, etc., which can be refused as part of a desire not to prolong life.

Rather than adding more “safeguards” against MAID, may I suggest that we ensure it is included in overall discussions with patients? If one thinks it is wrong to mention MAID, is it equally wrong to consider a directive of no CPR?

Jyothi Jayaraman Palliative care physician, Vancouver

Stand down

Re We Should Use Fallen Statues To Start A Public Conversation About Our History (Opinion, Aug. 20): Contributor Gail Lord suggests a museum for displaced statues. Just where I would want to spend a cheery afternoon.

Thank goodness, the age of casting notables in bronze is over. Turns out villains become heroes and heroes become villains. Makes one’s head spin.

Best advice: Don’t put up statues of people. Don’t name schools, hospitals or streets after people. Turns out they’re all not perfect.

Fraser Petrick Kingston

Statues are not history. Many are not even art. Statues are graven images and idols.

They come from a long tradition of rulers and others trying to immortalize themselves. Crushed up, they would likely make good road base.

I am a fan of museums and history. I would leave to contributor Gail Lord and other museum planners what should be in them. History should most rely on historians and encouraging people to read their work.

Statues we can do without.

Harry White White Rock, B.C.

Bookmarked

Re Publishing In Canada Is Broken. Will Another Big Merger Make It Worse? (Arts & Pursuits, Aug. 20): A merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster is accused of potentially neglecting Canadian writers and those who deserve reading.

For decades, the Canadian government has been criticized for failing to prop up Canadian culture. Yet with multibazillions in subsidies to publishers and writers, governments of all stripes have not been able to entice people into buying books they don’t feel inclined to read.

The number of Canadians who read Canadiana is embarrassingly low. If Canadian authors want to be read widely, they should compete not just nationally but internationally, rather than rely on “buy Canadian first” entitlement.

If they grab attention with the satisfaction of a good tale, readership and sales are likely to follow.

Bjarne Tokerud Bookseller, Vancouver

Right on

Re Is The Customer Still Always Right? (Arts & Pursuits, Aug. 20): That tired old mantra applies only if the need is felt to sell a customer something or assuage hurt feelings. Otherwise the customer may be right, but they may also be a moron.

Great respect to supervisors and managers who won’t tolerate abusive behaviour directed toward employees.

Paul G. O’Driscoll Salt Spring Island, B.C.

Like many parents, our teenaged daughters spent time working in retail. Anyone who has served the public, in any capacity, will likely dispute the “nice Canadian” stereotype.

While many are respectful, it only takes one nasty customer to change the workday for a service worker. And it happens daily. I cannot imagine the mindset of an individual who could bring a teenaged worker to tears over the most trivial of “inconvenience.”

David Gelder Mississauga

The real thing

Re The Crossing: One Man’s Quest To Conquer Lake Ontario – A Swimming Feat Dozens Have Tried, And Many Have Failed (Aug. 20): I was a distance runner in my younger years and now have graduated to long bike rides. I have always been fascinated by those who could swim marathon distances.

I was impressed; so much so that after reading about Greg Maitinsky’s accomplishment, I immediately jumped into my backyard pool and swam a length. Nothing to it.

So I did a quick calculation. My pool is 36 feet long. I would have to repeat that single lap about 4,700 times to match Mr. Maitinsky’s feat. Did I mention my pool’s balmy water temperature and complete absence of waves?

Maybe I’ll stick to my bike.

Patrick Tighe Petawawa, Ont.

