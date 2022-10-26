Ontario Premier Doug Ford delivers remarks at the opening of the Kubota's new Canadian corporate headquarters and distribution facility in Pickering, Ont. on October 12.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Russian relations

Re Stay Or Go? (Letters, Oct. 20): Sometimes letter-writers really irk me. One stated recently that the West “pushed a greatly expanded NATO into Eastern Europe.” I’d say NATO was pulled into Eastern Europe by those countries because they didn’t want to be subjugated again by Russia, to avert precisely what is happening in Ukraine now.

Another wrote that we should “encourage the quest for peace and resolution, however unpalatable some of the consequences may be.” I agree with the quest for peace, but Vladimir Putin started this war for no good reason (unless one considers expanding an empire a “good” reason) and he can easily stop it.

Rewarding him for invading and trying to destroy Ukraine should not only be unpalatable, but unconscionable.

Bob Zarnke Waterloo, Ont.

Re With The ‘Freeland Doctrine,’ The Liberals Say What’s Long Been Apparent To Everyone Else (Opinion, Oct. 22): The “Freeland Doctrine” speaks to how we should only trade with friendly nations of like mind and democratic vein. I should remind the powers in the Liberal hierarchy to read history.

Any time a country has been blocked by other countries from economic activity, war eventually ensues. I would prefer that we continue to trade with and be a moral sounding board for these other countries (Russia, China, etc.) rather than give them more fuel to start a war with us.

This is the harder and morally challenging choice, but it would ultimately be the wiser choice.

John Francis Waterloo, Ont.

Loud and clear

Re Ford To Fight Summons To Testify At Emergencies Act Hearing (Oct. 25): If he has nothing to hide, why is Doug Ford fighting the summons?

Elizabeth Janszé Ashby Toronto

The Public Order Emergency Commission can now write its report and go home. It seems to have all the evidence it needs and its conclusion should be clear: The federal government was justified in invoking the Emergencies Act, the only tool that could force the Ontario government to do its job.

If the provincial government had been ready, willing or able to fulfill its public safety responsibilities when a major city and border crossing were rendered inoperable, then I believe the Premier wouldn’t be so terrified at the prospect of talking about it in public.

Admittedly, this standard of evidence wouldn’t hold up in court. But the commission is not a court trial. What it is, most importantly, is an exercise to let Canadians see which levels of government function well, and which ones are (and were) missing in action.

To me, the evidence could not be clearer.

Richard Martin Tillsonburg, Ont.

Re Emergencies Act Not Needed, Inquiry Told (Oct. 22): I’ve yet to meet anyone who lived through the protests and thinks the Emergencies Act was unnecessary.

Craig Sims Kingston

Don’t forget

Re Can B.C.’s NDP Move Past Its Recent Schism? (Oct. 24): The crucial factor that determined leadership candidate Anjali Appadurai’s status: significant violations of the rules and regulations that govern the B.C. NDP’s selection process.

The evidence I saw was clear-cut and overwhelming, and the party’s chief electoral officer made a recommendation based on evidence accepted by the party executive, an incredibly diverse group of volunteer activists.

Yes, controversy remains, but that evidence should not be sidelined.

Gerry Scott Vancouver

Hold on

Re New, Larger Provincial Cabinet Sworn In (Oct. 25): Danielle Smith received a mandate from the United Conservative Party to lead it and set a new direction and platform. She also has a responsibility to continue the housekeeping work of government.

Until there is a provincial election, Ms. Smith does not have a direct mandate from Albertans to make huge departures in policy or legislation. Yet she clearly intends to act in the next six months on her many musings about Alberta sovereignty, amnesty from public-health guidance, “anti-vaccine discrimination,” education and Alberta Health Services, among many other issues.

Instead of imposing her agenda on Albertans, Ms. Smith ought to show more courage and integrity. She should act in the spirit of the parliamentary system and seek a mandate from the people for what she is intending to do.

Kent Sargeant Calgary

Don’t stop

Re Nova Scotia’s Power Price Freeze Could Delay Coal Phase-out: Observers (Report on Business, Oct. 24): Nova Scotia has one of the dirtiest electricity grids in Canada, yet now its government is willing to delay an energy transition for the sake of a temporary reprieve in prices.

The memory of Hurricane Fiona has already faded, it seems. Hopefully such short-termism will become less common as carbon prices rise.

James Worrall Ottawa

Restorative measures

Re How Canada Let Its Healing Lodges Wither (Oct. 22): I had the privilege of introducing art therapy to Okimaw Ohci Healing Lodge and saw how beneficial it was for women who did not have the vocabulary to articulate the pain they endured, which often led to their crime.

Although it was Stephen Harper’s “tough on crime” policy that terminated important programs at OOHL – including art therapy – the Liberal government has had far too long to restore and introduce therapeutic measures that would do a great deal to advance healing, and begin to fulfill the government’s commitment to reconciliation.

Mary Sanderson Toronto

Buying frenzy

Re Who Buys A House Sight Unseen? (First Person, Oct. 21): Chris McDowall’s essay struck too close to home – and we truly mean “home.”

Having moved into a new townhouse, my wife and I have sympathy with the challenges of making a home purchase under pressure. We at least had the opportunity to briefly tour it, so we were not exactly in the same circumstances as relying on grainy Google Earth maps.

The good old days of having time to reflect on a home purchase, and getting a quality home inspection, can’t return soon enough. Luckily, other than discovering that certain rooms are not where we remembered them, we did well and love our place.

The lack of sound regulation of the real estate industry will no doubt continue to create nasty surprises for buyers. I wish Mr. McDowall well and hope that water delivery trucks have an easier time of getting up his driveway than his moving van (Southern B.C. Gets First Rain In Weeks, But More Is Needed To Erase Drought – Oct. 22).

Howard Brunt North Saanich, B.C.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Try to keep letters to fewer than 150 words. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com