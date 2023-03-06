Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a Liberal party fundraising event at the Hotel Fort Garry in Winnipeg on March 2.JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Digging a hole

Re “Trudeau now has a yes-or-no question on Chinese election interference inquiry” (March 3): As a long-time resident in the riding of Markham-Unionville, I’m concerned with the validity of the 2021 election and particularly my local results that are out of step with previous elections.

In 2015, the Conservatives handily won the election with 24,605 votes versus the Liberals with 21,596. In 2019, the Conservatives handily won again with 26,133 votes versus the Liberals with 20,484.

In 2021, polls consistently had the Conservatives well ahead, until the last few days where it flipped to a toss-up. The Conservatives ended up dropping to 18,959 votes and the Liberals won with 21,958 votes.

In knowing that my riding has recently skewed Conservative, I have to wonder what changed the minds of so many in such a short time.

Joe Crawford Markham, Ont.

Re “CSIS investigating who leaked information of China’s election interference” (March 3): Many Canadians are not as concerned with who leaked information as we are with investigating Chinese interference.

It is an appalling and dangerous threat to our country and our democracy. We should have a transparent and public investigation.

I’m glad someone had the courage to expose this shocking activity. The so-called whistleblower should be considered a hero.

Craig Labbett Oakville, Ont.

I remember as a child being told, “If you dig that hole any deeper, you will end up in China.”

There must be some truth to that story as our government continues to dig holes on several fronts.

Brian Rogers Victoria

To the right

Re “Poilievre attack on ‘folk hero’ Christine Anderson risks helpful support for Conservative Leader, says MP meeting organizer” (March 3): Pierre Poilievre’s loss is Maxime Bernier’s gain.

Brian Caines Ottawa

Pick up the bill

Re “Left behind” (Letters, Feb. 28): In the 1970s, I was assistant agricultural fieldman for a municipal district north of Edmonton.

Oil and gas exploration in those days was done seismically: Companies drilled deep holes along rural roads and set off explosive charges within them. Imaging technology would then reveal, or not, underground oil or gas reservoirs.

A common side effect of the blasts was the destruction of water wells used by farmers to supply livestock and households. This created considerable hardship.

We at the municipal offices pleaded in writing to the provincial government and the companies involved for redress. Neither we, nor the farmers, got a response.

Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose.

Jeff Fairless Ottawa

Re “Ontario legislation targets faster approval of mining projects” (Report on Business, March 3): Ontario taxpayers may want to look more carefully at the provincial government’s proposed changes to rules around mine approvals and closings.

The proposal would introduce a high level of political discretion into already weak mine-closing requirements. The result is likely to be a further transfer of substantial risks and potential liabilities from mine operators to the Ontario public, a problem with which there is a long, expensive and damaging history in the province.

Mark Winfield Co-chair, Sustainable Energy Initiative, faculty of environmental and urban change, York University; Toronto

Well spent

Re “Buying carbon offsets is a waste of time that we don’t have” (March 2): No one is suggesting that carbon offsets are a solution to climate change in and of themselves, nor that “long-term investments in systemic transformation” are not also needed. But the use of carefully researched carbon offsets (e.g. investment in renewable energy projects, rather than forestation projects) can contribute to a solution.

I think of them as donations to a clean-tech industry in dire need of more investment. The result is still a greener world.

Contributor Jessica F. Green (what a great name!) touts divestment of the University of Toronto’s fossil fuel holdings. But, necessary as it is, I’m afraid that is not going to change the world either. It will not shut down the fossil fuel industry.

Subsidizing bike- and car-share programs, negotiating discounts on public-transit fares? Bring it on. We need all of these “solutions” and more.

Luke Mastin Toronto

The end?

Re “The unconscionable horse slaughter we need to end now” (March 1): Columnist Gary Mason shines a light on an unspeakably cruel practice that is sanctioned by our federal government. I see no reason for this cruelty to continue, and our government has the power to end it.

Live horse exports should have no place in a compassionate society. How we as Canadians treat animals shows to the world our deeply held values. I believe a majority of Canadians would like Canada to be a world leader in animal welfare.

If our government would have the courage to enact legislation that bans horse exports, we could hold our heads high knowing we protect these beautiful animals from cruelty and suffering.

Christine Bell Toronto

After I forced myself to read this column, I transitioned quickly from despair to outrage. It is especially rattling to learn that live horse exports were banned in the United States 17 years ago.

I will write my MP immediately and I urge others to do the same. Certainly there’s the issue of animal cruelty in all farming practices, but I believe there’s a particular urgency when it comes to horses.

As Antoine de Saint-Exupéry wrote in The Little Prince, “You become responsible, forever, for what you have tamed.”

Tamara Williams Guelph, Ont.

In deciding whether or not to allow the cruelties of horse exports and slaughter, we should bear in mind the partnership role that human beings have enjoyed with equines throughout our history.

Horses have made huge contributions to the advancement of human culture. In this era of machinery, when their physical strength and speed are less important to us, their proud spirit and willingness to trust and co-operate with people, as well as their honest and straightforward natures, are boons to our souls.

Take these lovely draft horses and allow them to continue in partnership with us in programs for equine-assisted therapy or for the rehabilitation of convicted criminals, where horses have been shown to teach us about anger management, patience and gentleness.

Maybe we can learn something from horses about the values that we as people should be striving to attain.

Carol Storey Douro-Dummer, Ont.

Letters to the Editor should be exclusive to The Globe and Mail. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. Keep letters to 150 words or fewer. Letters may be edited for length and clarity. To submit a letter by e-mail, click here: letters@globeandmail.com